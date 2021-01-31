 Skip to content
(MSN)   Are sick with COVID for months? Congrats your body might become death, the destroyer of worlds where COVID will mutate heavily and kill millions with a new mutation
41
    case of a 45-year-old COVID-19 patient, crucible of riotous viral mutation, COVID-19 patient, South Africa, coronavirus infections, incubators of dangerous new coronavirus strains  
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And I now get to repeat this: 

The writer has made a very bad semantic choice. "Long-Hauler" is someone who's cleared the virus, but still has aftereffects / symptoms for a long duration of time, most likely due to autoimmune issues.

The writer here is misusing the term, 'long-hauler' to describe someone who still has viral load and has not successfully defeated the virus. You're still actively infected.

Which, is awful. Because as a long-hauler myself who survived (and who continues to test negative for COVID), the article misleads people who have beaten the virus but suffer the endless litany of post-COVID symptoms into thinking that they're walking breeders for mutation. 

Bad, bad choice of words.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One month in and it still sucks.
I consider myself lucky though because it's just general malaise not the problems some people are having.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
William S. Burroughs- Ah Pook the Destroyer
Youtube 3ajahePtEaY
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are we headed towards some 12 monkeys type of shiat?
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well I guess I just won't go to a place of business ever again, how about that
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby this patient was not a long hauler he was immunocompromised. Huge difference. Please don't put misinformation out there. The last thing we want to see is long haulers getting marked as mutation host when they are not. It won't help them or anyone.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Burn Them All!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the issue is Long Haul jeans...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: Are we headed towards some 12 monkeys type of shiat?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: Subby this patient was not a long hauler he was immunocompromised. Huge difference. Please don't put misinformation out there. The last thing we want to see is long haulers getting marked as mutation host when they are not. It won't help them or anyone.


Immunocompromised folks should be first in line to get the vaccines then. Health care workers second. Old people third.There isnt that many so I bet we could vaccinate all of em in 2-3 days easy.Also theres news from brazil that a lot of people are getting infected with 2 different strains of covid at the same time, which creates the potential for massive mutations too... which is not good.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the patient's body became a crucible of riotous viral mutation.

Crucible of Riotous Viral Mutation is the name of my Arthur Miller/Scott Ian off-Broadway death metal band.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: And I now get to repeat this:

The writer has made a very bad semantic choice. "Long-Hauler" is someone who's cleared the virus, but still has aftereffects / symptoms for a long duration of time, most likely due to autoimmune issues.

The writer here is misusing the term, 'long-hauler' to describe someone who still has viral load and has not successfully defeated the virus. You're still actively infected.

Which, is awful. Because as a long-hauler myself who survived (and who continues to test negative for COVID), the article misleads people who have beaten the virus but suffer the endless litany of post-COVID symptoms into thinking that they're walking breeders for mutation.

Bad, bad choice of words.


This reminds me of the people who are convinced they still have Lyme's disease even though they test negative for it. That stuff can affect your body up to a year or so after treatment, similar to what is going on with COVID. My mom had a horrible strain of Lyme's and had it for a few months before she went, and got tested for it. She was sick for over 6 months after treatment. She may have ended up with heart damage from it too. People who were sick with a disease or virus can still have lingering affects from it, even if they test negative for it. They do not have it, but it did enough damage to the body that it will take a long period of time for the body to go back to normal, if it even can.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

I think the author means the other Jeffrey Lebowski.
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: not enough beer: Subby this patient was not a long hauler he was immunocompromised. Huge difference. Please don't put misinformation out there. The last thing we want to see is long haulers getting marked as mutation host when they are not. It won't help them or anyone.

Immunocompromised folks should be first in line to get the vaccines then. Health care workers second. Old people third.There isnt that many so I bet we could vaccinate all of em in 2-3 days easy.Also theres news from brazil that a lot of people are getting infected with 2 different strains of covid at the same time, which creates the potential for massive mutations too... which is not good.


I think statistically something like 65% of Americans fan into the "high risk" category for this virus. Between age, diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure, America was not in good shape for this thing.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Immunocompromised folks should be first in line to get the vaccines then


IANAD, but would that work? Doesn't a vaccine just trigger an immune response to produce anti-bodies?
 
Randall Flagg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: Are we headed towards some 12 monkeys type of shiat?


I'm hoping for something more like 28 Days Later.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: There isnt that many...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: not enough beer: Subby this patient was not a long hauler he was immunocompromised. Huge difference. Please don't put misinformation out there. The last thing we want to see is long haulers getting marked as mutation host when they are not. It won't help them or anyone.

Immunocompromised folks should be first in line to get the vaccines then. Health care workers second. Old people third.There isnt that many so I bet we could vaccinate all of em in 2-3 days easy.Also theres news from brazil that a lot of people are getting infected with 2 different strains of covid at the same time, which creates the potential for massive mutations too... which is not good.


Can I get on the list?

I'm a Covid TEST Courier.  (contract w/Labcorp)
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With helpful picture of OSHA-triggering gas cylinder handling practices...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At this point, if you get sick you have nobody to blame but yourself. It's been over 12 months people. Don't see your friends. Don't leave your home. Don't work a job that makes you have face to face interactions - there are plenty of WFH jobs available across the nation. Get your essentials delivered.

This. Isn't. Hard. Figure it the fark out already.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So we're gonna all be dressing as quarians then?
 
Reverend J
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: With helpful picture of OSHA-triggering gas cylinder handling practices...

[Fark user image image 799x533]


Chaining cylinders are for wimps!
 
Nidiot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: lolmao500: Immunocompromised folks should be first in line to get the vaccines then

IANAD, but would that work? Doesn't a vaccine just trigger an immune response to produce anti-bodies?


That's what I was wondering.

Seems to be a case by case thing depending on what sort of issues the person has.

"Vaccination for people who are immunocompromised
People who are immunocompromised may need extra doses of some vaccines to optimise protection. Some vaccines are contraindicated in these people."
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Znuh: And I now get to repeat this: 

The writer has made a very bad semantic choice. "Long-Hauler" is someone who's cleared the virus, but still has aftereffects / symptoms for a long duration of time, most likely due to autoimmune issues.

The writer here is misusing the term, 'long-hauler' to describe someone who still has viral load and has not successfully defeated the virus. You're still actively infected.

Which, is awful. Because as a long-hauler myself who survived (and who continues to test negative for COVID), the article misleads people who have beaten the virus but suffer the endless litany of post-COVID symptoms into thinking that they're walking breeders for mutation. 

Bad, bad choice of words.


You are still persistently infected.  Everyone that has contacted Covid-19 is still harboring resivoirs of active virus.  If you need proof of this, monitor your IgG titers.  They'll vacillate as your immune system fights an asymptomatic war.  I understand this probably isn't what you want to hear, but it is the way things work.

How is it going to play out?  I can't say for certain.  But the SARS-CoV-2 viral particles are literally nasty like snake venom.  And the virus likes to inject random bits into the DNA of cells it infects, so I expect immune dysfunction and cancers of the wazoo to become the norm without antiviral therapy or novel approaches like DRACOs.

But we can meet that challenge if we prioritize development now.  Its important that we all get on the same page and demand that post acute covid care, including the treatment of LC and viral persistence, be prioritized and subsidized.

If we don't, a few years from now we'll enter into what I think of as the Great Dying as persistent infection takes it toll with a mortal certainty not seen since the HIV epidemic of the early 80s.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: lolmao500: Immunocompromised folks should be first in line to get the vaccines then

IANAD, but would that work? Doesn't a vaccine just trigger an immune response to produce anti-bodies?


IANAD either but i have 2 sons that are immunocompromised. One is on Stelara and can't get normal vaccinations but can get the COVID vaccine since it targets the protein used to bind it to the cells, to the best of my understanding (which i admit is not complete). They don't use a dead virus but RNA targeting, so he's safe to get it, once his number comes up for eligibility.  The other son is on a different immunosuppressant so no worries about vaccines.  So far neither is on the list for vaccine yet, it's a bit stressful with new mutations coming out. I don't envy any of the epidemiologists trying to keep ahead of a virus like this.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As always, it's about how things are framed. Being a crucible of riotous viral mutation sounds much more exciting than drowning as my lungs fill with my own body fluids.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: At this point, if you get sick you have nobody to blame but yourself. It's been over 12 months people. Don't see your friends. Don't leave your home. Don't work a job that makes you have face to face interactions - there are plenty of WFH jobs available across the nation. Get your essentials delivered.

This. Isn't. Hard. Figure it the fark out already.


....yeah. Go pluck one of those "work at home" jobs off the tree outside.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: Pats_Cloth_Coat: lolmao500: Immunocompromised folks should be first in line to get the vaccines then

IANAD, but would that work? Doesn't a vaccine just trigger an immune response to produce anti-bodies?

IANAD either but i have 2 sons that are immunocompromised. One is on Stelara and can't get normal vaccinations but can get the COVID vaccine since it targets the protein used to bind it to the cells, to the best of my understanding (which i admit is not complete). They don't use a dead virus but RNA targeting, so he's safe to get it, once his number comes up for eligibility.  The other son is on a different immunosuppressant so no worries about vaccines.  So far neither is on the list for vaccine yet, it's a bit stressful with new mutations coming out. I don't envy any of the epidemiologists trying to keep ahead of a virus like this.


They're not vaccinating minors yet, but you may be able to get adult members of the household vaccinated to insulate the immunocompromised children in their care.  I was able to get my wife and I vaccinated because we have a child with a cardiac abnormality.  I didn't have any problems with getting it-I called around and everything fell into place.  I might have gotten really lucky, but its my understanding that once a dose gets taken out of deep freeze it's use it or lose it... many distribution points would rather broadly interpret eligibility requirements than throw a dose in the trash.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Are we headed towards some 12 monkeys type of shiat?


I believe that may be the case.  The long term implications of chronic SARS-CoV-2 infection may take a very dark turn as has been the case with its functional cousin HIV.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: At this point, if you get sick you have nobody to blame but yourself. It's been over 12 months people. Don't see your friends. Don't leave your home. Don't work a job that makes you have face to face interactions - there are plenty of WFH jobs available across the nation. Get your essentials delivered.

This. Isn't. Hard. Figure it the fark out already.


Really?  You're gonna go with "don't work a job that makes you have face to face interactions?"  I guess that means, in no particular order:  no police, doctors/nurses, emergency personnel, home health care workers, nursing home employees, garbage men, infrastructure personnel (water, sewer, electric, etc.), firemen, any number of industries that keep the country moving, any number of industries that make and produce the "essentials that you want delivered", and so on and so on.

There are not "plenty of work from home jobs available across the nation".  That is a straight up lie, or at best something from your imagination.  Your solution is for everyone, and I mean everyone(cue the Gary Oldman .jpg) to live in a bubble for however long it takes for everyone to get vaccinated.  Which would be the solution in a perfect world, with perfect people following the perfect instructions from the CDC and whatever other agencies are in charge of keeping you safe.  But this is far from a perfect world, and we are far from perfect people.

If every nation in the world said "Stay home.  We will pay you to stay home.  We will make sure you don't get evicted, don't lose your credit, have plenty of food, and we will keep your lights on, all for the duration of this pandemic."  Hell, if even just the US said that, right at the start, we wouldn't be here right now.  But no.  Adults weren't in charge of the room, so here we stand.  We have to eat.  We have to work.  Otherwise, we starve, we are homeless, we are farked.

But please, go on and tell someone how they are the only one to blame because they caught this.  And please, share with us how you've successfully been able to not leave your house one time in the last 10 months for anything.  Bully for you.  Most of us aren't that lucky.  farking-a, man.
 
Stibium
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
backhand.slap.of.reason:

The experts on the TV  say the vaccine is gonna make everything ok! Who are you coming in here with your fancy words and common sense? You're scarin' the farkin sheep!
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: At this point, if you get sick you have nobody to blame but yourself. It's been over 12 months people. Don't see your friends. Don't leave your home. Don't work a job that makes you have face to face interactions - there are plenty of WFH jobs available across the nation. Get your essentials delivered.

This. Isn't. Hard. Figure it the fark out already.


Easy for the archetypal farker, who has no friends, never leaves his mom's basement, and is unemployed.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ChuckGandCrew: lolmao500: not enough beer: Subby this patient was not a long hauler he was immunocompromised. Huge difference. Please don't put misinformation out there. The last thing we want to see is long haulers getting marked as mutation host when they are not. It won't help them or anyone.

Immunocompromised folks should be first in line to get the vaccines then. Health care workers second. Old people third.There isnt that many so I bet we could vaccinate all of em in 2-3 days easy.Also theres news from brazil that a lot of people are getting infected with 2 different strains of covid at the same time, which creates the potential for massive mutations too... which is not good.

I think statistically something like 65% of Americans fan into the "high risk" category for this virus. Between age, diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure, America was not in good shape for this thing.


Or anything else, for that matter.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Znuh: And I now get to repeat this: 

The writer has made a very bad semantic choice. "Long-Hauler" is someone who's cleared the virus, but still has aftereffects / symptoms for a long duration of time, most likely due to autoimmune issues.

The writer here is misusing the term, 'long-hauler' to describe someone who still has viral load and has not successfully defeated the virus. You're still actively infected.

Which, is awful. Because as a long-hauler myself who survived (and who continues to test negative for COVID), the article misleads people who have beaten the virus but suffer the endless litany of post-COVID symptoms into thinking that they're walking breeders for mutation. 

Bad, bad choice of words.

You are still persistently infected.  Everyone that has contacted Covid-19 is still harboring resivoirs of active virus.  If you need proof of this, monitor your IgG titers.  They'll vacillate as your immune system fights an asymptomatic war.  I understand this probably isn't what you want to hear, but it is the way things work.

How is it going to play out?  I can't say for certain.  But the SARS-CoV-2 viral particles are literally nasty like snake venom.  And the virus likes to inject random bits into the DNA of cells it infects, so I expect immune dysfunction and cancers of the wazoo to become the norm without antiviral therapy or novel approaches like DRACOs.

But we can meet that challenge if we prioritize development now.  Its important that we all get on the same page and demand that post acute covid care, including the treatment of LC and viral persistence, be prioritized and subsidized.

If we don't, a few years from now we'll enter into what I think of as the Great Dying as persistent infection takes it toll with a mortal certainty not seen since the HIV epidemic of the early 80s.


You don't know the difference between RNA and DNA. You're talking shiat, mate.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Death by Spaghettification: Pats_Cloth_Coat: lolmao500: Immunocompromised folks should be first in line to get the vaccines then

IANAD, but would that work? Doesn't a vaccine just trigger an immune response to produce anti-bodies?

IANAD either but i have 2 sons that are immunocompromised. One is on Stelara and can't get normal vaccinations but can get the COVID vaccine since it targets the protein used to bind it to the cells, to the best of my understanding (which i admit is not complete). They don't use a dead virus but RNA targeting, so he's safe to get it, once his number comes up for eligibility.  The other son is on a different immunosuppressant so no worries about vaccines.  So far neither is on the list for vaccine yet, it's a bit stressful with new mutations coming out. I don't envy any of the epidemiologists trying to keep ahead of a virus like this.

They're not vaccinating minors yet, but you may be able to get adult members of the household vaccinated to insulate the immunocompromised children in their care.  I was able to get my wife and I vaccinated because we have a child with a cardiac abnormality.  I didn't have any problems with getting it-I called around and everything fell into place.  I might have gotten really lucky, but its my understanding that once a dose gets taken out of deep freeze it's use it or lose it... many distribution points would rather broadly interpret eligibility requirements than throw a dose in the trash.


They aren't minors anymore, although one will always live with me due to health and other concerns, but they are somewhere in the group in the next few months, I'm glad you were able to get your vaccinations! Keeping the kids safe is first priority.  I hope it is safe soon for your family, my family and all the others which high risk family members, even with no high risk family members everyone needs to get vaccines soon.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cubs300: There are not "plenty of work from home jobs available across the nation".


I have hung on to a job that was supposed to be temporary for a lot longer than I meant to because it has good insurance and (now) allows me to work from home.

I've been working from the sofa since last March, and I am perfectly willing to stay home for as long as it takes.

So I will gratefully step aside and let anyone who does a job that requires dealing with people to have the vaccine before I get it. Even if I am at high risk of bad outcomes. Because I have the luxury of staying out of the way.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lolmao500: not enough beer: Subby this patient was not a long hauler he was immunocompromised. Huge difference. Please don't put misinformation out there. The last thing we want to see is long haulers getting marked as mutation host when they are not. It won't help them or anyone.

Immunocompromised folks should be first in line to get the vaccines then. Health care workers second. Old people third.There isnt that many so I bet we could vaccinate all of em in 2-3 days easy.Also theres news from brazil that a lot of people are getting infected with 2 different strains of covid at the same time, which creates the potential for massive mutations too... which is not good.


If these variants were coming out of populations traditionally considered immunocompromised, they would have appeared early on.  They did not.  It took 8 to 12 months for them to appear.  These are escape mutants emerging from run of the mill 'recovered' coronavirus patients with persistent viral reservoirs that create localized pockets of active virus with localized B-cell deficiency resultant from the pathogen atrititive action vs. the germinal centers serving the infected tissue.

This is why I've been saying that Covid-19 is a disease of the white cells first and the tissues they service second.

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/​0​8/coronavirus-may-shut-down-immune-sys​tem-s-vital-classrooms
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

flamingboard: backhand.slap.of.reason: Znuh: And I now get to repeat this: 

The writer has made a very bad semantic choice. "Long-Hauler" is someone who's cleared the virus, but still has aftereffects / symptoms for a long duration of time, most likely due to autoimmune issues.

The writer here is misusing the term, 'long-hauler' to describe someone who still has viral load and has not successfully defeated the virus. You're still actively infected.

Which, is awful. Because as a long-hauler myself who survived (and who continues to test negative for COVID), the article misleads people who have beaten the virus but suffer the endless litany of post-COVID symptoms into thinking that they're walking breeders for mutation. 

Bad, bad choice of words.

You are still persistently infected.  Everyone that has contacted Covid-19 is still harboring resivoirs of active virus.  If you need proof of this, monitor your IgG titers.  They'll vacillate as your immune system fights an asymptomatic war.  I understand this probably isn't what you want to hear, but it is the way things work.

How is it going to play out?  I can't say for certain.  But the SARS-CoV-2 viral particles are literally nasty like snake venom.  And the virus likes to inject random bits into the DNA of cells it infects, so I expect immune dysfunction and cancers of the wazoo to become the norm without antiviral therapy or novel approaches like DRACOs.

But we can meet that challenge if we prioritize development now.  Its important that we all get on the same page and demand that post acute covid care, including the treatment of LC and viral persistence, be prioritized and subsidized.

If we don't, a few years from now we'll enter into what I think of as the Great Dying as persistent infection takes it toll with a mortal certainty not seen since the HIV epidemic of the early 80s.

You don't know the difference between RNA and DNA. You're talking shiat, mate.


I know the difference.  Please get current:

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/​1​2/coronavirus-may-sometimes-slip-its-g​enetic-material-human-chromosomes-what​-does-mean
 
dark brew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: flamingboard: backhand.slap.of.reason: Znuh: And I now get to repeat this: 

The writer has made a very bad semantic choice. "Long-Hauler" is someone who's cleared the virus, but still has aftereffects / symptoms for a long duration of time, most likely due to autoimmune issues.

The writer here is misusing the term, 'long-hauler' to describe someone who still has viral load and has not successfully defeated the virus. You're still actively infected.

Which, is awful. Because as a long-hauler myself who survived (and who continues to test negative for COVID), the article misleads people who have beaten the virus but suffer the endless litany of post-COVID symptoms into thinking that they're walking breeders for mutation. 

Bad, bad choice of words.

You are still persistently infected.  Everyone that has contacted Covid-19 is still harboring resivoirs of active virus.  If you need proof of this, monitor your IgG titers.  They'll vacillate as your immune system fights an asymptomatic war.  I understand this probably isn't what you want to hear, but it is the way things work.

How is it going to play out?  I can't say for certain.  But the SARS-CoV-2 viral particles are literally nasty like snake venom.  And the virus likes to inject random bits into the DNA of cells it infects, so I expect immune dysfunction and cancers of the wazoo to become the norm without antiviral therapy or novel approaches like DRACOs.

But we can meet that challenge if we prioritize development now.  Its important that we all get on the same page and demand that post acute covid care, including the treatment of LC and viral persistence, be prioritized and subsidized.

If we don't, a few years from now we'll enter into what I think of as the Great Dying as persistent infection takes it toll with a mortal certainty not seen since the HIV epidemic of the early 80s.

You don't know the difference between RNA and DNA. You're talking shiat, mate.

I know the difference.  Please get current:

https: ...


From your link

The authors emphasize that their results don't imply that SARS-CoV-2 establishes permanent genetic residence in human cells to keep pumping out new copies, as HIV does.
 
