(WABI Bangor)   Woman has no need to dial 911 about crash   (wabi.tv) divider line
    35-year-old Kristen Crowley, Wiscasset woman, Hyundai Sonata  
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Drunk driving while on release from jail?  Not too bright.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
To anyone who believes the old stereotype about women drivers: She got that car through the front doors, while drunk no less!

/ pretty impressive
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
chewynathan2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The road less taken.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gunsmack: To anyone who believes the old stereotype about women drivers: She got that car through the front doors, while drunk no less!

/ pretty impressive


Makes me think it is wasn't much of an accident.

Also, drunk drivers driving into stopped police cars, even with their strobe lights flashing, is not uncommon.

/why drunk drivers have flashing strobe lights I don't know
 
