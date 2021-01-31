 Skip to content
(Washington Post) Blockbuster snowstorm to strike New York, Philadelphia, and leave people stuck at home watching movies
    More: Scary, heavy snow, Storm, Thunderstorm, snowfall rates, low-pressure area, winter storm, strong winds, Tropical cyclone  
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Read more books.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're gonna make french toast.  Got bread, milk, and eggs.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eggs are sufficient.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, day ending in y?

At  least snowmen can't spread COVID

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sforce
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

offacue: We're gonna make french toast.  Got bread, milk, and eggs.


Pick up some Captain Crunch: https://www.food.com/recipe/c​apn-crunc​h-french-toast-311788
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good. Maybe then people will farking act like theres a pandemic going on.

/farking plague rats
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Temperatures will be Netflix and chilly
 
daffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

offacue: We're gonna make french toast.  Got bread, milk, and eggs.


I hope you have power or a camp stove. Just remember not to use it inside. Be safe all.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nothing about this storm is blockbuster. It's just snow. We're used to it.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do people in the East Coast actually freak out over snow or is it just the eastern-based media that freak out?
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Of course I wrote about this on my blog today.  This is shaping up to be the worst storm we've seen for years.

And it's not going to be a fun cleanup.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The hammer had to drop sometime.  I work outdoors and this has been the warmest January I can personally remember.

Let's go full Hoth.  Helps to keep folks humble, and gives the kids good times on the hillsides with their toboggans.
 
headslacker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I see what you did there...
Time to stock up on microwave popcorn and silver!
 
Insain2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If it wasn't for the Movies, what I eat & an occasional appt........this HERMIT/TROLL  wouldn't have a clue about what day it is or was.......
 
Insain2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
*WNYers read headline, check forecast, chuckle*
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
After starting off mild early today (pleasant yesterday, too) this evening in the Southland has turned out rather cold and unpleasant.

Good luck, New Yorkers et al
 
Insain2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

offacue: We're gonna make french toast.  Got bread, milk, and eggs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All ready: have ice cream, ingredients to make chili, a bottle of booze, and video games. My cat has food, toys, a warm lap, and boobs to knead (she does not knead anywhere else except maybe my armpit near the boob line). Unfortunately, work has decided to stay open tomorrow, because what kids really want to do during a snowstorm is learn to drive. My boss cleared his schedule, but not the other instructors'. Will probably have to go in and cancel lessons, because why not wait until the last minute?
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As an RI person, the last few days have been unpleasantly cold, in the single digits, albeit seasonal. I'm looking forward to snow as long as the weather report is fully accurate and the temperature doesn't go below 38F for the week.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Bill Cullen
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Do people in the East Coast actually freak out over snow or is it just the eastern-based media that freak out?


I'm in NH.  This is not a big deal  Storm. The local news likes to hype them and the grocery stores may be a bit more crowded.  But people are usually pretty stoic about it. If it looks like we may lose power , cause of ice or heavy wet snow, then I make sure I have propane for my Generator.  And I heat  my house with a wood stove so it is always cozy even if the power goes out.

/ and its nice to have some weed
// I love a good snow storm
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You lucky bastards.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Do people in the East Coast actually freak out over snow or is it just the eastern-based media that freak out?


Less than 10 miles north of Philly here and this is the largest snowfall in the past 4 winters by double. 30 years ago this would be a good snow, but in these days it's nearing once or twice in a decade big.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Do people in the East Coast actually freak out over snow or is it just the eastern-based media that freak out?


This is hitting south of where the usual big snow hits.  I'm in Rochester NY and we'll be lucky to see an inch or 3.  That won't even slow down the commute.  My stepson and his wife down in NJ are seeing predictions of up to 18".  Their town does not have the equipment to handle that much snow.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, here in "winter state reputation" Denver it was sunny and the fifties today.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Went to test the snow blower this morning as the reports were inching up. First time in a couple of years i actually need to use it.

Of course a belt snapped. And of course it was Sunday, so everyone nearby that would have it was closed, so i had to go to the next county to get one.

Was pandemonium inside Lowes.

I mean i just really want to know what people do with their shovels every year that every remotely major storm creates a run on them.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Chicago here. Got about 9-10 inches in the last 28 hours, most of that overnight. Heavy, wet stuff. Built a five foot cave/fort in the back yard with the kids today, watched some neighbors build a ten foot snowman in the park. Glad I had the Toro this morning.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Snuffybud: Moniker o' Shame: Do people in the East Coast actually freak out over snow or is it just the eastern-based media that freak out?

This is hitting south of where the usual big snow hits.  I'm in Rochester NY and we'll be lucky to see an inch or 3.  That won't even slow down the commute.  My stepson and his wife down in NJ are seeing predictions of up to 18".  Their town does not have the equipment to handle that much snow.


Live in NJ, also have a place in rochester.

NJ can do 18" no problem. Every town has its own plows, the DOT has plenty of gear, etc. Not quite Rochester levels, but the job will get done. Its also a lot denser meaning we can plow stuff a lot more frequently so don't need to move 2 feet at the time.

Some of the side streets will get dicey for a while during the heaviest stuff as they work to keep the main roads clear. The highways will always have their bad spots.

But i'd say we do a better job down here with a foot of snow than they do up there. Now granted, most people down here don't have snow tires, don't have to drive in it as frequently etc, but when i think of city services, Rochester is about as far as i get when it comes to a metric for efficient use of them.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Obligatory:
"Bread & Milk" -THE ORIGINAL VIDEO- vicdibitetto.net
Youtube i6zaVYWLTkU
 
