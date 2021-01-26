 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   As the arrests for the Jan 6th attack on the US capital continue it's starting to look more and more like a military coup   (cnn.com) divider line
34
    More: Interesting, Supreme Court of the United States, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Veteran, United States Congress, September 11 attacks, United States Capitol, Complaint, Washington, D.C.  
•       •       •

1535 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 31 Jan 2021 at 7:30 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White supremacist groups and anti-government militias prioritize recruitment of people with combat experience.

Then they have them train the rest of their members.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark the traitors. Throw them into prison, if convicted, of course.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Fark the traitors. Throw them into prison, if convicted, of course.


Current service personnel can have a UCMJ charge, and prison my be their best friend.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No generals, happily. That would have made it an actual military coup. Timothy McVeigh was ex-military, and his crimes didn't spark the uprising he thought it would.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is with these assholes threatening to call the cops on reporters asking for comment?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say BYE BYE to your VA benefits and Pensions Traitors.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aaronx: No generals, happily. That would have made it an actual military coup. Timothy McVeigh was ex-military, and his crimes didn't spark the uprising he thought it would.


Don't be so sure. Michael Flynn and other retired generals were working behind the scenes. Flynn's brother was in the room denying support to the police, and the Army just promoted him this week.

https://www.armytimes.com/news/your-a​r​my/2021/01/26/lt-gen-charles-flynn-sla​ted-to-command-us-army-pacific-and-14-​other-promotions/
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sad but hardly surprising.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought that was obvious by at least the second hour of the insurrection.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Starting?
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nah, only if there were brass behind coordinating it. This was a bunch of chucklefarks who swung their arms for too damn long.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Add a dishonorable dischange while in prison
 
Jiggatron69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: aaronx: No generals, happily. That would have made it an actual military coup. Timothy McVeigh was ex-military, and his crimes didn't spark the uprising he thought it would.

Don't be so sure. Michael Flynn and other retired generals were working behind the scenes. Flynn's brother was in the room denying support to the police, and the Army just promoted him this week.

https://www.armytimes.com/news/your-ar​my/2021/01/26/lt-gen-charles-flynn-sla​ted-to-command-us-army-pacific-and-14-​other-promotions/


Dont forget the wannabe general Erik Prince, who thinks hes king of the operators.
 
PanicAttack [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anybody who was paying attention knew this in advance. Yet, the media loves to give sympathetic coverage to these traitors. Where's the coverage of DC locals who's lives have been upended because of these racist traitors' repeated "protests"?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: Nah, only if there were brass behind coordinating it. This was a bunch of chucklefarks who swung their arms for too damn long.


The brass doesn't do front line work these days, but they were definitely involved.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Flynn's brother was in the room denying support to the police, and the Army just promoted him this week.


And he was ratted out by someone in that room. There was an attempt but it obviously failed.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's almost as if short-tempered ammosexuals are drawn to join the military for some reason.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"A former Marine, Nichols was once featured on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show""

Christ, how much more havoc can Ellen DeGeneres wreak on our society?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
well, duh. white supremists gonna supremist
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

optikeye: Say BYE BYE to your VA benefits and Pensions Traitors.


How is that fair?  Traitors used to be given statues and have military bases named after them. And that was for a *real* insurrection. Now you just commit a *little* bit of treason, and you lose your retirement? What has this world come to?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
B-b-but oafkeepers!
 
Krieghund
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can't call it a coup just because the military was over-represented.   After, all, minorities were under-represented and no one is calling them a bunch of racists.

*puts finger to earpiece, listens*

Wait a minute, I need to issue a correction on my last statement....
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You get a court martial, and you getta court martial, and you getta court martial....

/ if not, we're done
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Try them in military court. Harsher penalties and sends a strong signal from the brass this sh*t is unacceptable within the ranks nor leadership.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Curiouser and curiouser.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Airforce continues to be least stupid branch
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Excelsior: It's almost as if short-tempered ammosexuals are drawn to join the military for some reason.


Small wangs?
 
Gonz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Airforce continues to be least stupid branch


One member of the Air Force proved she had brains.

She left them scattered on the floor and walls.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These dopes are either radicalized and entering the military or becoming radicalized during or after their service. Troubling.
 
Unscratchable_Itch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Which just reminds me that Trump called his first impeachment a "coup" and how many times he used the phrase "liberal mob" - every accusation is a confession. Especially for him.
 
1funguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: aaronx: No generals, happily. That would have made it an actual military coup. Timothy McVeigh was ex-military, and his crimes didn't spark the uprising he thought it would.

Don't be so sure. Michael Flynn and other retired generals were working behind the scenes. Flynn's brother was in the room denying support to the police, and the Army just promoted him this week.

https://www.armytimes.com/news/your-ar​my/2021/01/26/lt-gen-charles-flynn-sla​ted-to-command-us-army-pacific-and-14-​other-promotions/


If it was a real problem, there would have been more live ammo responses.
If the people with guns turned this into a firefight, we would have military tribunals processing prisoners all the way up to don.

What do I base this on?
My training as a well-trained Catholic American that our government is our friend, that money doesn't run America, that good guys always win, that we can trust the unbiased good judgement of our elected officials to be exercised to help Americans in this and all future generations.

/ yup
// we're screwed
/// never to late to drink
 
Jurodan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jiggatron69: GardenWeasel: aaronx: No generals, happily. That would have made it an actual military coup. Timothy McVeigh was ex-military, and his crimes didn't spark the uprising he thought it would.

Don't be so sure. Michael Flynn and other retired generals were working behind the scenes. Flynn's brother was in the room denying support to the police, and the Army just promoted him this week.

https://www.armytimes.com/news/your-ar​my/2021/01/26/lt-gen-charles-flynn-sla​ted-to-command-us-army-pacific-and-14-​other-promotions/

Dont forget the wannabe general Erik Prince, who thinks hes king of the operators.


Didn't he lie to congress a while back? The DOJ should look into that.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
According to TFA, 21 of 150 arrests were current or former military.
I'm betting "former" is at least 15 of those, and more than half of them washed out.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: These dopes are either radicalized and entering the military or becoming radicalized during or after their service. Troubling.


Both, actually. The White power groups recruit teens and encourage them to go into the military when they reach the right age, then are there to when they get out to welcome them right back. And White power groups actively recruit ex-military or active military whenever the opportunity arises. Same as a lot of other criminal gangs, actually.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.