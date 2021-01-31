 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast) Some people believe strange things. Some people believe incomprehensible things. Then, there's the Wisconsin Vaccine Saboteur and his Sky Shield for God
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope this guy can get some mental health help.  Farking whackadoodle.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Intervention.
Mental health evaluation for public safety.
Take his guns
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
the sky is not real, rather it is a shield put up by the Government to prevent individuals from seeing God

Fark user imageView Full Size


Kinda like a big shower curtain?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"If I lose this job, I lose my kids," Brandenburg allegedly told Sticker, who said she feared Brandenburg was becoming "desperate" or "unhinged."

Those poor kids.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What are the odds that this isn't the first time he adulterated medication under his control? He may have demented ideas about birf control or anti depressants.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpaceyCat: I hope this guy can get some mental health help.  Farking whackadoodle.


vudukungfu: Intervention.
Mental health evaluation for public safety.
Take his guns


A lot of people think this way these days. Do we really have that many people who've gone over the edge?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Do we really have that many people who've gone over the edge?


If they're willfully denying reality, yes.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is some seriously weapons-grade cray cray right here.

Like, where Raytheon could mount this in place of a warhead on a Hellfire missile, shoot it at a bad guy, and when it goes of this dude's face pops out saying 'THE SKY IS JUST A SHIELD TO KEEP PEOPLE FROM SEEING GOD' and the terrorists's heads would just explode on the spot.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


It's beginning to look like this sort of whacko make up a vastly larger fraction of the population than previously understood. The delusions are becoming a significant threat to public safety. It's not clear what might effectively be done about this.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's his fark handle?
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Intervention.
Mental health evaluation for public safety.
Take his guns


I'm a responsible gun owner, but am also kinda nuts. Have always been on the fence regarding who should or should not have a gun.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: "If I lose this job, I lose my kids," Brandenburg allegedly told Sticker, who said she feared Brandenburg was becoming "desperate" or "unhinged."

Those poor kids.


They're better off without him.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"HELLO PRESIDENT NIXON. THIS IS THE ARCHANGEL URIEL. I APOLOGIZE FOR RECENT DISRUPTIONS. THE MACHINERY OF THE UNIVERSE HAS BEEN SEVERELY DAMAGED. I AM WORKING TO CONTAIN THE EFFECTS, BUT AT THIS POINT MY POWER IS LIMITED BECAUSE I AM STILL MOSTLY METAPHORICAL. PLEASE INFORM EVERYONE THAT I REGRET THE INCONVENIENCE. AS COMPENSATION FOR YOUR TROUBLE, I HAVE GIVEN EVERY HUMAN THE ABILITY TO PLAY THE PIANO."

--Scott Alexander, UNSONG
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully he'll have twenty years to read up on why he's a f*cking idiot.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're missing the bigger picture: mark zuckerberg is making money
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never ignore the eyes. They tell a lot about a person.
 
headslacker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: "If I lose this job, I lose my kids," Brandenburg allegedly told Sticker, who said she feared Brandenburg was becoming "desperate" or "unhinged."

Those poor kids.


Ya he looks like one of those mass suicide kind of guys...
I really worry for those kids too.
Take his guns,  his kids, his professional license...
Of course that would undoubtedly verify his whole Nutjob Theory Network.
But yeah I get those kids out of there.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jesus christ, each one of these wackadoodles have such a weak God. If the Government, made up a hundreds of thousands of barely organized people drowning in paperwork, can thwart God at every turn, why the fark should he be considered a higher power!?
 
headslacker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: SpaceyCat: I hope this guy can get some mental health help.  Farking whackadoodle.

vudukungfu: Intervention.
Mental health evaluation for public safety.
Take his guns

A lot of people think this way these days. Do we really have that many people who've gone over the edge?


Yeah I warned my friends 5 years ago that they'd see the Flat Earth on the front page of the newspaper soon enough...

I think it was Potholer 54 on YouTube that did a great series called World of Batshiat Crazy...

Just can't take the anti-science people.
That's when I decided personally to create Antifa...
 
janzee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This guy needs a hobby.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Never ignore the eyes. They tell a lot about a person.


Yep. I generally have a look that says a combination of exhausted with reality/ I care enough to piss on you if you are on fire.
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: SpaceyCat: I hope this guy can get some mental health help.  Farking whackadoodle.

vudukungfu: Intervention.
Mental health evaluation for public safety.
Take his guns

A lot of people think this way these days. Do we really have that many people who've gone over the edge?


Over 74,000,000 at least.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

headslacker: But yeah I get those kids out of there.


It wasn't crystal clear, but sounded like the ex-wife left town with the kids when he started accumulating canned goods and guns in storage units.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

abb3w: [i.pinimg.com image 300x301]

It's beginning to look like this sort of whacko make up a vastly larger fraction of the population than previously understood. The delusions are becoming a significant threat to public safety. It's not clear what might effectively be done about this.


Oh, it's clear, it's just that nobody wants to do it: Repeal parts of the First Amendment.

Freedom of speech, religion, and the press, in the 21st century, are clearly not things that can be allowed, if we're going to make it another 100 years.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Jesus christ, each one of these wackadoodles have such a weak God. If the Government, made up a hundreds of thousands of barely organized people drowning in paperwork, can thwart God at every turn, why the fark should he be considered a higher power!?


No, you see.. God had to create his own supervillain, give that supervillain full reign on Earth, leave Earth, and then when things weren't going well, return to the Earth to smite everyone there. Rinse, repeat until he decides to become his own son and kill himself so that no one would go to Hell, after telling everyone that they would go to Hell. It makes perfect sense.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is the second fark article in the last, what, hour? about someone with a significant mental illness (along with the lady that damaged people's reputations online).

We as a society keep giving these people probation, as if it's some sort of crime of passion, until we finally get sick of them  20 years or so.
 
headslacker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: vudukungfu: Intervention.
Mental health evaluation for public safety.
Take his guns

I'm a responsible gun owner, but am also kinda nuts. Have always been on the fence regarding who should or should not have a gun.


If you think you need a gun...
that's the first step to crazy town.

If you want to pop off some beer cans or
Get you some of that venison for your freezer...
Well that's alright by me. I hate those cans
 
ansius
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Sticker, who is reportedly the one that discovered the vaccines Brandenburg removed from the refrigerator on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, told investigators that Brandenburg tried to "guilt trip" her after learning she turned him in."

She's incredibly lucky that this is all this unhinged loon did.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

abb3w: [i.pinimg.com image 300x301]

It's beginning to look like this sort of whacko make up a vastly larger fraction of the population than previously understood. The delusions are becoming a significant threat to public safety. It's not clear what might effectively be done about this.


Forcibly-vaccinate all of them; it's either that, or we lose civilization. /small price to pay, boohoo, etc.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: This is the second fark article in the last, what, hour? about someone with a significant mental illness (along with the lady that damaged people's reputations online).

We as a society keep giving these people probation, as if it's some sort of crime of passion, until we finally get sick of them  20 years or so.


(Comment posted early)
...until we finally get sick of it and give them 20 years or so.

If someone is a habitual offender because of a mental illness, instead of sitting them to jail for 6 months every time they reoffend, we should be able to offer them a plea of insanity so they can go to a mental hospital and maybe get well.

Having them cycle out of jail over and over again is doing neither the perpetrator nor his victims any good.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: 4seasons85!: Never ignore the eyes. They tell a lot about a person.

Yep. I generally have a look that says a combination of exhausted with reality/ I care enough to piss on you if you are on fire.


Mom?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dude was a basically a walking, talking cry for help. I have to wonder if he hasn't sabotaged other vaccines in the past. If so, how many people might be walking around with no resistance to measles, mumps and rubella because farked with those vaccines as well?
 
headslacker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: headslacker: But yeah I get those kids out of there.

It wasn't crystal clear, but sounded like the ex-wife left town with the kids when he started accumulating canned goods and guns in storage units.


Good, I came here first to read the comments cuz I knew what I read in the article. Thanks
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But...what if he's right, though?
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Flat-earthers really astound me.  People in the Middle Ages didn't even hold the world was flat (anyone who lived near a coastline could tell you because ships went away over the horizon).  Heliocentricity however, that's where you got in trouble.
 
headslacker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Sim Tree: This is the second fark article in the last, what, hour? about someone with a significant mental illness (along with the lady that damaged people's reputations online).

We as a society keep giving these people probation, as if it's some sort of crime of passion, until we finally get sick of them  20 years or so.

(Comment posted early)
...until we finally get sick of it and give them 20 years or so.

If someone is a habitual offender because of a mental illness, instead of sitting them to jail for 6 months every time they reoffend, we should be able to offer them a plea of insanity so they can go to a mental hospital and maybe get well.

Having them cycle out of jail over and over again is doing neither the perpetrator nor his victims any good.


Sadly, Ronald Reagan had all those mental institutions defunded.
Something about his Republican cronies opening private prisons or something etc etc etc.
Invent more crimes, get rid of sexual education in schools, access to birth control.
Pray more harder and listen to psychics...
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cannot get past paywall. Cannot see God.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One year per dose destroyed should be an adequate punishment. Consecutive, of course.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

abb3w: [i.pinimg.com image 300x301]

It's beginning to look like this sort of whacko make up a vastly larger fraction of the population than previously understood. The delusions are becoming a significant threat to public safety. It's not clear what might effectively be done about this.


Lobotomies?

/seriously, no clue
 
dennysgod
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Makes you wonder how many other prescriptions and vaccines did he f*ck around with over the years.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There isn't a drip of Risperdal strong enough for this guy. He's a danger to himself, his kids, and the community at large. Put him in the hospital and walk away.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seeing physical proof of God completely destroys the concept or faith.
 
planes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: Seeing physical proof of God completely destroys the concept or faith.


Yeah, because it's, what's the word ... Imaginary.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't call him crazy for thinking armageddon is coming.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, the state couldn't find any laws with teeth to apply to him, but the feds did come up with a product tampering charge and he's likely going to prison. So there is that.
 
