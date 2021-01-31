 Skip to content
(London Evening Standard)   Things aren't looking good for England's hero charity fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore, at 100 he's been hospitalised with Covid-19 ... and pneumonia   (standard.co.uk) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
HE wasn't immunized?
 
suze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rats.
 
Trevt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: HE wasn't immunized?


One dose is only 70% effective and it can take two weeks to get up to that, even in a young person.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Trevt: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: HE wasn't immunized?

One dose is only 70% effective and it can take two weeks to get up to that, even in a young person.


My understanding is that one dose still works pretty well at preventing icu level complications.
 
TheReject
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Let me, as an at-risk individual take risks. Yes, I'm a dumbass.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If this ends up being the final opportunistic thing that kicks him off the coil, so be it. He's done more for humanity in the last two years than any of the politicians.

/ Good luck
// If not, Godspeed
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They couldnt immunise due to the pneumonia treatment he was on
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheReject: Let me, as an at-risk individual take risks. Yes, I'm a dumbass.


User name checks out, but comment only half correct.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: HE wasn't immunized?


He wasn't shielding?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheReject: Let me, as an at-risk individual take risks. Yes, I'm a dumbass.


Checks out.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He seems like a good person, that could be a problem, if he were an asshole he'd recover from both with ease.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trevt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Trevt: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: HE wasn't immunized?

One dose is only 70% effective and it can take two weeks to get up to that, even in a young person.

My understanding is that one dose still works pretty well at preventing icu level complications.


He is 100 years old, so your ICU risk will be down but his?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He's a 100 years old FFS, something is gonna kill him at some point, no getting away from it. Celebrate that he's made it this far.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: He's a 100 years old FFS, something is gonna kill him at some point, no getting away from it. Celebrate that he's made it this far.

[c.tenor.com image 200x183] [View Full Size image _x_]


this
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Must have been the lupines. RIP

Is Scott Walker really Dennis Moore?
Youtube rxryJG5DBXg
 
