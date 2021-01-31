 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   Apparently in our mad rush to separate ourselves and protect from getting the coronavirus we accidentally killed off the flu   (ladbible.com) divider line
24
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because when I want current information on an infectious virus, Lad Bible is the only site I trust.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just goes to show how dangerous covid is compared to the flu.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Please, won't someone think of the makers of nyquill?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It will return after we stop doing the covid stuff. Lots of animals carry various strains of influenza and some of those will spill over into human populations.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Because when I want current information on an infectious virus, Lad Bible is the only site I trust.


Could be worse: Twitter
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Please, won't someone think of the makers of nyquill?


Seriously! Like, entire industries will go under if we eliminate the flu. I think anti-flu measures are racist. #FluLivesMatter
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Somewhere in China, right now, a duck, or maybe a pig has the flu. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop... ever, until you are sick. Unfortunately it won't stop then either.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: It will return after we stop doing the covid stuff. Lots of animals carry various strains of influenza and some of those will spill over into human populations.


Eventually but seasonal flu has a pretty low R0 number which means that it will probably be years and years before it reaches pre-Covid levels.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There's no connection to the fact the year most people are staying home as much as they can and wearing masks and using hand sanitizer like they work at the rub-and-tug along the Ebola highway is the same year flu numbers cratered. It has to be because Pat Robertson sat on a pinecone and is sending prayer waves to the beat of "Night Fever" out into the world.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jakedata: a pig has the flu


lh5.ggpht.comView Full Size
 
PureBounds
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I assume they're just talking about the current Flu season.

\still impressive though.
\\also shows how the 'vid is much worse than the Flu
 
wantingout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
wait I thought they were just calling flu infections and deaths COVID to keep those pandemic numbers pumped up.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People who have been crying, "We don't shut down everything for the flu," aren't really making the argument they think they're making. Looks like we should.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I plan to wear a mask to crowded events, wash hands and use disinfectants for the rest of my life, pandemic or no. It's a sensible precaution that is not that inconvenient.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why did i read the headline in Palpatine's voice?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That may be so, but I got the flu in November, and it sucked.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We've almost completely eradicated a few leading causes of death, including influenza, pneumonia, heart disease, and natural causes.  COVID-19 is the Taco Bell of death.  By 2032, all causes of death will be COVID-19.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: It will return after we stop doing the covid stuff. Lots of animals carry various strains of influenza and some of those will spill over into human populations.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cancel culture.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If only COVID were just like the flu.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Please, won't someone think of the makers of nyquill?


they can just put the new vaccine in the nyquil
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 minute ago  
New Zealand noticed this back in March or April
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: It will return after we stop doing the covid stuff. Lots of animals carry various strains of influenza and some of those will spill over into human populations.


One thing that "doing the Covid stuff" has done is to vastly improve the vaccine industry. Moderna is talking about doing next flu season's flu vaccine using the mRNA method they developed for the Covid-19 vaccine, therefore raising the possibility of having a combined Covid-19 and flu shot.

The long-term work to create a universal flu vaccine also continues, even though this is a very difficult thing to achieve. The new vaccine technologies developed for Covid-19 will only help this endeavor.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The most current influenza-like illness activity map.  Green is lowest, red and purple are highest levels of flu activity.
Fark user imageView Full Size


The map at this time last year:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
