(Twitter)   Couple used quarantine to build incredibly detailed Miniature Modern House   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This tiny-house trend is getting out of control.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's damn-near perfect. All they need is a little monkey wearing shorts & a Hawaiian shirt to complete the feng shui.

His name should be 'Chad', 'Buzz' or something equally mid-century.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was this person the art director on the movie Downsizing? Where did all those miniatures in the exact ratio come from? I'm a bit skeptical.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gee... I read a couple books and played some online games.  I feel like I've wasted the pandemic now
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Uhh, that dartboard in the man cave is most definitely NOT a faithful reproduction of a regulation tournament board. It's off by 0.5mm.

BURN THE ENTIRE DAMN TINY HOUSE TO THE GROUND!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Very cool.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was both amazing and delightful.   And ooo--so---retro.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Apparently they do not own a Hitachi Magic Wand.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phrawgh: Apparently they do not own a Hitachi Magic Wand.


Maybe there's a miniature replica inside the miniature dresser of the miniature house.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Was this person the art director on the movie Downsizing? Where did all those miniatures in the exact ratio come from? I'm a bit skeptical.


While researching materials and components for a project of my own during the early days of the pandemic I came across the lucrative and very much real subculture of online doll-house furniture stores and let me tell you - I do not doubt this creation at all, having seen what I've seen.

/the 'models and mini-figs' market is vast, and expensive, definitely an expensive hobby if you out source the furniture creation
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it up to code?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can you expect people to remain quarantined in their home if they can't even fit in the building?  This house needs to be... at least three times bigger than this.
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about second quarantine?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: How can you expect people to remain quarantined in their home if they can't even fit in the building?  This house needs to be... at least three times bigger than this.


it's a house for ants, you imbecile.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had that Farrah poster hanging in my garage when I lived at Lake Tahoe ..
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Semi-impressed but I used to work with the guy who made this thing: You really have to take the tour in order to get the true scope of it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's Dante's Inferno?

/Beetlejuice
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My wife started this hobby a while back... it's all she does when she's not at work. Kinda cool.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Every little bit is manufactured by hand. She says it relaxes her.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This makes me think of chuck klosterman yacking on about playing the Sims.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've been thinking of doing something like that but not in real life as I do not have the place, tools, skills etc... I am however confused/undecided on what software to use.

It has to be free and not web based, I want to be able to explore the house if first person, I want eventually to be able to make a village or town where every building is explorable. Eventually put npc in it, maybe some mini games. I don't need it to be photorealistic as I don't have the computer of it (low end I5 with 16G RAM and GT 1030 card)  but I also don't want it to look like Minecraft or Lego.

I think something like Unreal, Unity or Godot would let me do it all but they seem too big to start with. Is there anything simple and free that let me build small building that I can export to the big engines in the future?

I guess a tutorial to the big game engine that is centered on the basics of building construction could do to.

I do have some basic programming experience in old style BASIC, C, assembly on 6502 and 8080, PHP, and I'm currently learning Python.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My kids and I have been watching old Godzilla and Ultraman movies all weekend and the quality of the scale model building they employed back then was incredible.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We used some of that as inspiration for my daughter's school project, where she made a model of Devils Tower...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: We used some of that as inspiration for my daughter's school project, where she made a model of Devils Tower...

[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 425x239]
[Fark user image 425x239]


You're supposed to use mashed potatoes for that
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Was this person the art director on the movie Downsizing? Where did all those miniatures in the exact ratio come from? I'm a bit skeptical.


You can buy kits. On Amazon under "doll house",
 
almejita
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I've been thinking of doing something like that but not in real life as I do not have the place, tools, skills etc... I am however confused/undecided on what software to use.

It has to be free and not web based, I want to be able to explore the house if first person, I want eventually to be able to make a village or town where every building is explorable. Eventually put npc in it, maybe some mini games. I don't need it to be photorealistic as I don't have the computer of it (low end I5 with 16G RAM and GT 1030 card)  but I also don't want it to look like Minecraft or Lego.

I think something like Unreal, Unity or Godot would let me do it all but they seem too big to start with. Is there anything simple and free that let me build small building that I can export to the big engines in the future?

I guess a tutorial to the big game engine that is centered on the basics of building construction could do to.

I do have some basic programming experience in old style BASIC, C, assembly on 6502 and 8080, PHP, and I'm currently learning Python.


Unity is a really nice physics engine that is very easy to use.  Programming is in c sharp, pretty basic and easy to pick up. With a 3d modelling program like blender you can make just about anything you want, ten walk around in it , or shoot around in it or swim around in it. or anything around in it.  Is free also, as long as you don't publish anything.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I've been thinking of doing something like that but not in real life as I do not have the place, tools, skills etc... I am however confused/undecided on what software to use.

It has to be free and not web based, I want to be able to explore the house if first person, I want eventually to be able to make a village or town where every building is explorable. Eventually put npc in it, maybe some mini games. I don't need it to be photorealistic as I don't have the computer of it (low end I5 with 16G RAM and GT 1030 card)  but I also don't want it to look like Minecraft or Lego.

I think something like Unreal, Unity or Godot would let me do it all but they seem too big to start with. Is there anything simple and free that let me build small building that I can export to the big engines in the future?

I guess a tutorial to the big game engine that is centered on the basics of building construction could do to.

I do have some basic programming experience in old style BASIC, C, assembly on 6502 and 8080, PHP, and I'm currently learning Python.


First thought is Blender, its free as in beer software for 3D modelling with some scene-centric abilities as well.

I've been using it myself to rig up things for 3D printing but you wouldn't have to take it that far.  I started by extracting a bunch of readily available assets and import those into Blender to start the process.  For example this is a little house I'd made with building pieces from the Ark game:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Which I then imported to the 3D printer slicer software:
Fark user imageView Full Size


and then printed and painted:
Fark user imageView Full Size



But you could just keep everything in Blender.  The beauty of that approach is you could later on decide to take a plunge with something like the Unreal engine and import everything you've been making into it.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RonRon893: My wife started this hobby a while back... it's all she does when she's not at work. Kinda cool.
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x637]

Every little bit is manufactured by hand. She says it relaxes her.


That's pretty awesome, I was looking in that direction but for a more specific themed setup for a while, visiting various hobby stores online and in person but had a lot of trouble finding stuff that was relevant to my use-case.  Ended up getting a 3D printer and using that to generate what I was after.

I imagine for your wife though the exercise of creating things by hand is where the zen is and the main component of her hobby, and that's cool :)

/my wife just plays ludicrous amounts of Sims 4 these days to fix that house-making fix
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: RonRon893: My wife started this hobby a while back... it's all she does when she's not at work. Kinda cool.
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x637]

Every little bit is manufactured by hand. She says it relaxes her.

That's pretty awesome, I was looking in that direction but for a more specific themed setup for a while, visiting various hobby stores online and in person but had a lot of trouble finding stuff that was relevant to my use-case.  Ended up getting a 3D printer and using that to generate what I was after.

I imagine for your wife though the exercise of creating things by hand is where the zen is and the main component of her hobby, and that's cool :)

/my wife just plays ludicrous amounts of Sims 4 these days to fix that house-making fix


We got a high-end gaming computer and an Oculus Rift S for ourselves for Xmas.

While she builds little houses, I'm hanging out in VR Chat titty bars. :-)

I have to admit, her model buildings are megacool when done with real precision. I help her with the wiring. The house she's working on now has 23 functional lights. Other than that - my patience would be shot the first time I dropped the scissors or knocked over the glue.

I can solder circuits under a microscope but don't have the coordination like she does.
 
