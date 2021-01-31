 Skip to content
(Dutch News)   Amsterdam's red light area to be moved to a purpose built "erotic centre" on the outskirts. No grass or ass for tourists within the city. Gas still available   (dutchnews.nl) divider line
    More: Followup, Prostitution, Sex worker, Red-light district, Sex workers' rights, City, Decriminalization, majority of councillors, Femke Halsema  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Own a Club VANDERSEXXXX t-shirt.
//Didn't have to earn it the hard way.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To be re-named Las Hagueas.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does that include the blue light district?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Years ago, this would have bothered me more.  Now I can get grass within an hour or get my cannabis card again at some point.  I just kinda resent being thrown in with all of the asshole tourists.

I hope Haarlem likes drunken Brits.  I guess they'll have to change their zoning as well.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Had a day in Amsterdam once on a business trip. Spent most of the time at the Rijksmuseum (impressive indeed), but wandered past the red-light district on the way back to the hotel. It was really weird seeing the glass doors advertising the goods, literally across the narrow street from a large, 13th-century church.

I can see why they'd want to reorganize a bit.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Comprehension fail.  I'm still railing about the cannabis changes.  Never partook of the Red Light district's legal prostitution.  That is some prime city real estate, so I'm surprised that it didn't happen sooner.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: Does that include the blue light district?


Fark user imageView Full Size
.
 
flondrix
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Usually when a city moves the "sin" to a specific location, they then turn around and shut it down a couple years later.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Odds are the Government will simply fark things up by taking an industry that has grown organically and transferring it to some sort of antiseptic Disney conceived Poontangland.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Offskirts more likely.
 
Mouser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I hope Haarlem likes drunken Brits.


Well, thanks to Brexit, Haarlem doesn't have to deal with them if they don't want to anymore.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: Odds are the Government will simply fark things up by taking an industry that has grown organically and transferring it to some sort of antiseptic Disney conceived Poontangland.


That's what Rudi Guiliani did as mayor of New York City with porn shops and dance clubs because his Catholic faith told him it was "immoral". Then later he dressed up in women's clothing and hit on Donald Trump.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


But I loved having hookers around me.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If I owned a fry shop (Chipsy King comes to mind) or really any other late night business in the area, I'd be looking to wind down if this actually goes through.

That whole area is, at night, completely immersed and invested in a slate of activities/behaviors.  Moving one of them is going to kick over the economics of at least a large part of the others.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Fancy_Bear: Odds are the Government will simply fark things up by taking an industry that has grown organically and transferring it to some sort of antiseptic Disney conceived Poontangland.

That's what Rudi Guiliani did as mayor of New York City with porn shops and dance clubs because his Catholic faith told him it was "immoral". Then later he dressed up in women's clothing and hit on Donald Trump.


And yet to the amazement of no one, doing so was a change for the best. Look at what a complete and total shiathole NYC was between the late 70s and early 80s, and see just how much better and NICER it is now; the rata followed the trash out the door.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My last visit to Amsterdam 9 years ago is most likely my last visit to Amsterdam, period. The museums and water taxi system are fantastic, and the architecture is wonderful, but spending all day walking amongst the angry, grim-faced Dutch sort of detracts from the experience for me.

I understand that they're probably sick of the frat-boy cannabis tourists who are everywhere, but I was 45 years old and sober, and every damn place my nephew and I visited (museums, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.) was run by scowling, taciturn locals who were happy to grab our money but clearly would be happier if we just f*cked right off.

By the third day, we had acquired scarves at streetside stalls, and wore nothing but black and grey in an effort to blend in. Our hotel room had a big mirror by the door, and we'd get dressed to go out and the last thing we'd do before leaving the room was practice our "Amsterdam look," which consisted of the aforementioned monochromatic wardrobe and a steady frown at all times.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, sex and drugs are pretty much the only good reason to go there. Have you seen the weather?
 
Someone Else's Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Fancy_Bear: Odds are the Government will simply fark things up by taking an industry that has grown organically and transferring it to some sort of antiseptic Disney conceived Poontangland.

That's what Rudi Guiliani did as mayor of New York City with porn shops and dance clubs because his Catholic faith told him it was "immoral". Then later he dressed up in women's clothing and hit on Donald Trump.


Yep, NYC used to be truly gritty, eclectic, dangerous and cool. Now it is downtown anyplace USA.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Stayed in a hostel in the red light district many years ago. Interesting times.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: Odds are the Government will simply fark things up by taking an industry that has grown organically and transferring it to some sort of antiseptic Disney conceived Poontangland.


That is a seriously messed up concept but I like it and would visit to observe the oddity if not to participate.
Fark user imageView Full Size
/Who am I kidding? A lapdance from Steamboat Willie is on my bucket list
 
undernova [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: My last visit to Amsterdam 9 years ago is most likely my last visit to Amsterdam, period. The museums and water taxi system are fantastic, and the architecture is wonderful, but spending all day walking amongst the angry, grim-faced Dutch sort of detracts from the experience for me.

I understand that they're probably sick of the frat-boy cannabis tourists who are everywhere, but I was 45 years old and sober, and every damn place my nephew and I visited (museums, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.) was run by scowling, taciturn locals who were happy to grab our money but clearly would be happier if we just f*cked right off.

By the third day, we had acquired scarves at streetside stalls, and wore nothing but black and grey in an effort to blend in. Our hotel room had a big mirror by the door, and we'd get dressed to go out and the last thing we'd do before leaving the room was practice our "Amsterdam look," which consisted of the aforementioned monochromatic wardrobe and a steady frown at all times.


I feel that way working the bars in downtown Nashville, but I'm happy to be nice when the people are nice. Here, the all-black-clothes-and-angry-look is called the Sound Guy uniform.
 
HempHead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sorceror: Had a day in Amsterdam once on a business trip. Spent most of the time at the Rijksmuseum (impressive indeed), but wandered past the red-light district on the way back to the hotel. It was really weird seeing the glass doors advertising the goods, literally across the narrow street from a large, 13th-century church.

I can see why they'd want to reorganize a bit.


You do realize putting the red light area across from the churches was by design.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

flondrix: Usually when a city moves the "sin" to a specific location, they then turn around and shut it down a couple years later.


Just like the Rus communists in the 1920s, and later like the American communes from the late 1950s into their disintegration in the mid-70s, people find out the hard way that totally open, lawless, living without regulation leads to anarchy, pain, and bitter consequences. Amsterdam also tried it the "open" way and also found out that it didn't work in the end.

Lenin ultimately imposed more strict laws over social interaction and marriage than he had helped to overthrow once he saw the harm that lawlessness leads to.

People say that they want to be 100% free, but what they really mean is that they want to be 100% free from the consequences of their actions and that's impossible. No matter what you think or feel about "religion", all societies "evolve" and impose laws that enforce a specific social order for a reason. That is the ultimate lesson of human history and those who choose to disregard this lesson do so at their own peril every single time. The less religious a society is, the more legalistic and burdened by law they eventually become.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: DarkSoulNoHope: Fancy_Bear: Odds are the Government will simply fark things up by taking an industry that has grown organically and transferring it to some sort of antiseptic Disney conceived Poontangland.

That's what Rudi Guiliani did as mayor of New York City with porn shops and dance clubs because his Catholic faith told him it was "immoral". Then later he dressed up in women's clothing and hit on Donald Trump.

And yet to the amazement of no one, doing so was a change for the best. Look at what a complete and total shiathole NYC was between the late 70s and early 80s, and see just how much better and NICER it is now; the rata followed the trash out the door.


I've been to both Amsterdam for 3 weeks in July 2005 and in New York City in 1987 when it was still a shiathole. The two do not compare at all except superficially.
 
undernova [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Someone Else's Alt: DarkSoulNoHope: Fancy_Bear: Odds are the Government will simply fark things up by taking an industry that has grown organically and transferring it to some sort of antiseptic Disney conceived Poontangland.

That's what Rudi Guiliani did as mayor of New York City with porn shops and dance clubs because his Catholic faith told him it was "immoral". Then later he dressed up in women's clothing and hit on Donald Trump.

Yep, NYC used to be truly gritty, eclectic, dangerous and cool. Now it is downtown anyplace USA.


B-but, M&M stores are why people come to NYC...

/s
//okay with it either way
///less likely to be shivved outside the Disney Store, I suppose
 
groverpm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

flondrix: Usually when a city moves the "sin" to a specific location, they then turn around and shut it down a couple years later.


It would be in keeping with the continuing move to the right on the political spectrum in the Netherlands. Even the left, as represented by the City mayor in this case, is turning right. Before the pandemic the number of tourists in Amsterdam was unbearable but now the lack of tourist means the Amsterdammers will have to pay more municipal taxes to replace lost tourist income. When the pandemic is finally over those taxes will remain.
 
khatores
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sorceror: Had a day in Amsterdam once on a business trip. Spent most of the time at the Rijksmuseum (impressive indeed), but wandered past the red-light district on the way back to the hotel. It was really weird seeing the glass doors advertising the goods, literally across the narrow street from a large, 13th-century church.

I can see why they'd want to reorganize a bit.


How long did it take you to "wander back" past the red light district?  A few hours?  lol

The main issue here seems not to be immorality or any of that nonsense, but just economic diversity. You don't want a bunch of anything in one spot. It would be better if these things were a little more spread out, just like everything else. You don't see ten liquor stores or Chinese takeout places all right next to each other. Some things like hotels, car dealerships and bars, are often adjacent...but it's not like all of them in the entire city are clumped together.
 
