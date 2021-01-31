 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Two ... ahh ahh ahh ... two states have now confirmed cases of the much more infectious South African covid variant. Count Von Count really hopes to get vaccinated soon   (cnbc.com) divider line
36
    More: Followup, Maryland, South Africa, Southern United States, Johns Hopkins University, transmissible Covid-19 variant, history of international travel, Maryland health officials, third case  
•       •       •

576 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2021 at 11:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing they're sending the kids back to school
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think Crucial offers hepa filters for your mask if it's got a filter slot.

Headly and Bennett make a mask with a filter pocket.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, it is apparently a bit deadlier than the rest.
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he probably meets the age requirements.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: In other news, it is apparently a bit deadlier than the rest.


And shown a little resistance to the vaccines.
https://www.latimes.com/science/story​/​2021-01-29/as-coronavirus-variants-thr​eaten-immunity-the-race-to-vaccinate-s​hows-pitfalls
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe the Count is a real count.

Don't@me
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: In other news, it is apparently a bit deadlier than the rest.


Now the deniers will have to change all their signs that read "99.86% recovery rate" to 99.85%.

/We need a variety that only kills those that deny it's a problem
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Think Crucial offers hepa filters for your mask if it's got a filter slot.

Headly and Bennett make a mask with a filter pocket.


You shouldn't use a filter mask unless it's a t100. Everything else is garbage for you and everyone around you.
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wonder what it will take to get the plague rats to take this seriously.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why the hell is there still international travel?
 
Insain2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


NUFF SAID on that note there BOYZ!
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: question_dj: Think Crucial offers hepa filters for your mask if it's got a filter slot.

Headly and Bennett make a mask with a filter pocket.

You shouldn't use a filter mask unless it's a t100. Everything else is garbage for you and everyone around you.


I know, it's like staying home is the right call here.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The case involves an adult resident living in the Baltimore region with no history of international travel, Maryland health officials and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed.
...
The first two U.S. cases of the South African variant, known as B.1.351, were identified in South Carolina on Jan. 28. Other variants found in the U.S. have originated from Britain and Brazil.

B.1.351
Baltimore
Britain
Brazil

Biden

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stuffy: Wonder what it will take to get the plague rats to take this seriously.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stuffy: Wonder what it will take to get the plague rats to take this seriously.


We could be past the point in Plague, Inc. where the game says the last people alive know they're going to die and leave humanity extinct, and I'm positive our plague rats would still insist it's nothing to be worried about.
 
Bungles
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Genomic testing is so inexplicably rare in the US, this means it's likely endemic.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: The case involves an adult resident living in the Baltimore region with no history of international travel, Maryland health officials and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed.
...
The first two U.S. cases of the South African variant, known as B.1.351, were identified in South Carolina on Jan. 28. Other variants found in the U.S. have originated from Britain and Brazil.

B.1.351
Baltimore
Britain
Brazil

Biden


STUDY IT OUT, PEOPLE!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stuffy: Wonder what it will take to get the plague rats to take this seriously.


Nothing. They'll just invent new conspiracies and call it hoax. It could have a 20% mortality rate, corpses piled up in the streets and they would claim the government was just claiming that so they could kill undesirables, or that the corpses were actually hogs or something.
 
Bungles
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stuffy: Wonder what it will take to get the plague rats to take this seriously.



You can't reason people out of something they weren't reasoned into.

Data is irrelevant.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"GREETINGS FROM SOUTH AFRICA!"
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stuffy: Wonder what it will take to get the plague rats to take this seriously.


Collectively?  Nothing.  If Trump came out and said it's real, it's serious, and everyone should wear a mask and social distance, the Quidiots will claim he's been a Deep State asset the whole time, and for everyone to ignore him.  Most would.

Individually?  When they, or a close family member, get sick.  Their Quidiot friends will shun them for buying into the Deep State nonsense.

People STILL think Obama is coming for their guns.  Some folks believe the Earth is flat, or that it's only 6000 years old.  As Ken Ham said in his debate with Bill Nye, nothing will change his mind.
 
palelizard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

desertfool: Why the hell is there still international travel?


Absolutely this.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you've travelled recently (in the past year), this is on you.

Yes, I realize you "don't have any symptoms" and that you're "being careful", but you're still a selfish, delusional asshole.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
so we cool with the south african label going here?

i never have any idea when and where the line is for this thing.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: [Fark user image 850x478]

"GREETINGS FROM SOUTH AFRICA!"


The virus in two different locales can mutate the same way.

palelizard: desertfool: Why the hell is there still international travel?

Absolutely this.


The virus in two different locales can mutate the same way.

But yes.  Stop treating this like it is a town, county, state, country problem.  It is an international problem.
 
schubie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Between this news, the anal swab test and the suggestion that two masks is preferable, the mask dodger plague rats have been having a hearty laugh. They don't see it as whistling through the graveyard at all.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

desertfool: Why the hell is there still international travel?


Insain2: [Fark user image 425x332]

NUFF SAID on that note there BOYZ!


Ummmm...

That's why.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The only conclusion you can safely draw from the news that 2 States have detected the SA variant is that in the USA there are currently only 2 States with the ability to detect the SA Variant.  The fact that those infected have not traveled, is conclusive evidence that this strain of COVID is EVERYWHERE, just not being detected.  Wow, who knew if you don't ban international travel the new stuff will keep getting in?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's worse than the "kinder, gentler" European COVID we're used too.

pestworld.orgView Full Size
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rightClick: so we cool with the south african label going here?

i never have any idea when and where the line is for this thing.


I know it when I see it.

It often depends on who is using it and how they use it.

Scientists basing a naming convention of a virus based on its origination, SARS, MERSA, etc.. Probably OK.  Politicians leaning into a naming convention in order to drum up racists sentiments in order to mask their culpability in the lack of action to protect the people in their country... not so much.

If there are more scientifically obscure acronyms to identify yet not smear a people who have no culpability in the creation of the virus, then lets use that, if not then we'll have to go forward with the currently accepted terminology.

Although, honestly I don't know that it really matters.  South Africa, British, Brazil, California (Why not USA mutation?), whatever other ones that are floating around that we don't actually know where they originated, just where they were first identified and acknowledged (Hi! Spanish Flu!).

We have a bunch of mutations floating around, because some of the biggest countries that could have taken action and modeled it for the rest of the world decided to sit this one out.

So yay!  A year in and it looks like another year of this shiat.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Woah. The Gods Must Be Crazy

Can we start doing smart things now? I'm done with the whole "let's keep everything open because economy and profits and no health care or money for you".
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: It's worse than the "kinder, gentler" European COVID we're used too.

[pestworld.org image 850x637]


To be fair, when I think of South Africa, the first thing I think of are really racist white people.  Then Charlize Theron.  Then Nelson Mandela.  Then Charlize Theron again.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: If you've travelled recently (in the past year), this is on you.

Yes, I realize you "don't have any symptoms" and that you're "being careful", but you're still a selfish, delusional asshole.


So since I had plans to move internationally back in March I should just go be homeless? Thanks. Asshole.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Woah. The Gods Must Be Crazy

Can we start doing smart things now? I'm done with the whole "let's keep everything open because economy and profits and no health care or money for you".


Coronavirus is here to stay. We will not be able to rid the world of it. I think Brazil's government said it something along the lines of no more shutting down, they don't have enough money to take care of everyone, you're on your own.

Vaccines are a way to co-exist with the virus and if the virus won't do that, then it will make us extinct.

We all die sometime of something. This just moves the timeline up maybe.
 
Bungles
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Nadie_AZ: Woah. The Gods Must Be Crazy

Can we start doing smart things now? I'm done with the whole "let's keep everything open because economy and profits and no health care or money for you".

Coronavirus is here to stay. We will not be able to rid the world of it. I think Brazil's government said it something along the lines of no more shutting down, they don't have enough money to take care of everyone, you're on your own.

Vaccines are a way to co-exist with the virus and if the virus won't do that, then it will make us extinct.

We all die sometime of something. This just moves the timeline up maybe.


I suspect Brazil may change its mind in a few years when the whole of the West is vaccinated and it still finds itself on no-fly lists.
 
TheOtherGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

desertfool: Why the hell is there still international travel?


The people who make money off of that are willing to make the rest of us destitute, homeless, or even dead to keep their profits from dropping any further.  They've used those profits to bribe & blackmail the government officials who could change the rules.  Also those officials are cowards who fear not getting reelected if they change anything - because that makes it their fault.  If they do nothing, it's the pandemic's fault.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.