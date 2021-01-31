 Skip to content
 
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: That one time at the grocery store
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure if they still do this sort of thing in the US but here supermarket/grocery chains often campaign with collectibles: with each purchase over a certain amount you get a figurine, trading card, or some other bullshiat item.  My local supermarket did one with Smurfs:  50 something smurf figurines you could collect.

So I was doing my grocery shopping, and at the register the cashier asked me if would like have the Smurfs.  So naturally I answered 'No, why don't you just smurf those smurfs in your smurf'.

She got angry, called the manager, and I was send out of the store with a warning for being rude to the cashier.  I just blamed it on a miscommunication and the cashier's lack of mastery of Smurf.  Apparently she thought I was referring to her smurf, while I was just referring to her smurf.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rick and Morty I Squanch My Family
Youtube lbHLJyX3g6M
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A young child near me threw a temper tantrum because his dad wouldn't buy him a toy. It reminded me to buy condoms.
 
10.0.0.1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was contemplating my choices for a tasty carbonated beverage at the local pick n save.  I reached up to the top shelf in an attempt to grab a two liter bottle of Diet Pepsi.  I must have been distracted by something, as my fumbling attempt yielded only an unstable tipping of the targeted container.  In what seemed like an eternity, I struggled to gain a more solid grip, but in this slow motion nightmare of failure, gravity was the winner.

The result was not the clumsy embarrassment that was sure to follow my faux pas as I watched the precariously contained liquid continue its inexorable tumble toward the shiny polished floor.  Upon its impact, the cap broke free from the bottle, allowing the pressurized and ostensibly agitated contents to escape through the constricted opening that remained.  The resultant exhaust, as if by my design, propelled the bottle not less than fifty feet down the supermarket aisle, where it made contact with another shopper.  She turned around toward me, as if to engage in fisticuffs over the incident, but gazed upon my shocked face, which still projected my inner disbelief that I'd missed the initial grab.  Her anger soon turned to laughter as the entirety of the incident was given ample time to sink in.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in the grocery store with a guy I was seeing back in the '80s. We were going to buy a frozen pizza and add toppings. He asked what I wanted on my pizza. I was prepared for the worst - I told him I wanted anchovies. He stopped dead in his tracks, gave me a strange look - which I expected - and asked me if I could play chess. I wasn't expecting that. I said not very well. He said, "but you can play". I said yes. Right there, in the middle of the frozen food section in front of everyone, he got down on one knee and proposed marriage to me. I told him to get up; he was embarrassing me, but I laughed through it all. He then told me he had met women who liked anchovies. He had met women who could play chess. But he had never met a woman who both liked anchovies AND could play chess. He said if he ever met her, the moment he found out no matter where he was he was going to propose marriage. I thanked him, but I said no. I barely knew him, but he was fun. We dated for a few more months, and then went our separate ways, but I've always liked him proposing marriage to me in the middle of the frozen food section of the grocery store. That was the coolest and funniest marriage proposal I'd ever received.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You mean like this?

Banned Commercial - Condoms
Youtube nojWJ6-XmeQ
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never have I seen a mom turn so red, as when she was unloading her groceries with her kids at a packed checkout and obviously trying to hide a box of condoms in among the purchases on the belt, and her kid loudly asked, "hey mom, what are those??"
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there was this one time I went to a movie called "Titanic" and about 3/4 of the way through, I pulled a Seinfeld and said I had had enough of it.

So I'm wandering around this strange mall in Cambridge. I dunno if you could even call it a mall, it was more like a plaza -- you know how classic U.S. malls are all stretched out and you'd have to walk miles while listening to Journey and teasing your hair & adjusting your shoulderpads? This wasn't like that. It was much more sophisticated:

I wandered the stores getting fritzzed with perfume and being fed cucumber sandwiches in little slices. All the while being serenaded by the dulcet tones of Benedict Cumberbatch reading obscure Victorian-era novels over the loudspeakers, before Benedict Cumberbatch was even a thing.

And I catch my friend wandering, bleary-eyed, out from the theater and I'm like: "hey man, is it over yet?"

Ryan: "No man, I don't think it's ever going to end."

So we found this little cafe in the middle of a Budgens, and had Heinekens... or two or three or four. We enjoyed how classy this whole scene was -- people doing their shopping fully-clothed (we were both duly impressed no one was wearing pajamas), but sadly we had to mope our way back to the theater just as the damn thing was ending.

I sat down next to my girlfriend and asked her, with beer & sandwiches on my breath: "How was it?"

With tears streaming down her cheeks, she turned to look me in the eyes and said: "I don't know -- it was so long. so long. So, so so long..."

Seeing our girlfriends were traumatized, Ryan and I gathered-up their coats as the theater lights were coming on. And as we streamed out with all the hundreds of other dazed & confused people who had no idea what had just happened, he and I looked at each other, and we knew how to spring the ladies out of their funk, and we said it all at once:

"Let's take them back to Budgens"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I heard a song by The Cure playing in a supermarket. I had never felt so old in my entire life.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I worked in one from age 16 to 22, so I could fill this thread.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The struggle is real. Gomez and Incubus are now supermarket music. And I heard a muzak version of a Foo Fighters song in a Swiss Chalet once.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse.....
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I have so many kids.   I've had to hide pregnancy tests at the checkout so many times.  It's mortifying.  And people are judgy.  Just because the kids are lined up like little ducks in a row and one is in a sling and one in the baby seat of the cart...and maybe one pushing a second cart full of groceries....

....yeah.  People are rude.  😂😂😂
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

D-8

Christ, now *I* feel old, too.  :(
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Way back in the mists of time before computers would have caught this.

I was at the store one day & saw 1# tubes of ground sausage on sale for 2 for $5 (normally $6 each), cool good sale.  However down in the clearance/this needs to be sold 'today' area were tubes of the same sausage with a $3 off sticker on them.  Doing some quick mental math, I put the others back & grabbed all that were there in clearance (10 or so I think).

At the checkout they all rang up for the sale price 'and' the cashier took $3 off of each of them ... I got the store to pay me $5 to take 10 pounds of sausage off their hands
 
