 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Covid denier hairdresser, who previously tried to invoke the Magna Carta to justify flouting the rules, fined £17,000 after caught by British police trying to open her salon again   (metro.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, West Yorkshire, Magna Carta, Covid sceptic Sinead Quinn, Kirklees, Ms Quinn, Police, 1215, Constable  
•       •       •

252 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2021 at 8:24 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Covid sceptic Sinead Quinn

Denier. The word you're looking for is "denier".
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not privy to this but does the UK have a comprehensive plan to keep small businesses and their owners afloat during lock down periods?  As much as I absolutely hate plague rats with the power of a thousand suns, some of them are only plague rats because they are being financially ruined by the half-measured solutions like lockdowns but not simultaneously implementing safety nets with them.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she'll be able to find something from the code of Hammurabi.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Magna Carta.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I'm not privy to this but does the UK have a comprehensive plan to keep small businesses and their owners afloat during lock down periods?  As much as I absolutely hate plague rats with the power of a thousand suns, some of them are only plague rats because they are being financially ruined by the half-measured solutions like lockdowns but not simultaneously implementing safety nets with them.


Probably not, but at least they get to decide on the color of their own passports now!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Covid sceptic Sinead Quinn

Denier. The word you're looking for is "denier".


Covidiot.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Does she claim all hair east of the combover?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I Ate Shergar: Covid sceptic Sinead Quinn

Denier. The word you're looking for is "denier".

Covidiot.


Also valid.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sir this lane is for 12 items or fewer
"MAGNA CARTA!!" as I slam down my 13th can of beans
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Apparently Subby didn't read the article. She was fined 17,000 PREVIOUSLY, and this is a new offense that will cause more problems for her. She also hasn't paid any of her fines and is being prosecuted.

And although she's an idiot, I do agree with her on one thing: Why is the carpet shop open? The grocer? Yes. Essential. But there's nothing essential about carpeting. But then I don't know all the facts, so maybe the carpet shop sells something essential.

It would seem to me that if any cosmetologists want to get clever, they could start selling a few groceries in their store. Dry goods that need no refrigeration. Crackers, rice, canned foods, whatever. Shift focus a bit, and if someone's in there and happens to want their hair cut you could work out a way to do it safely.

However, this chick doesn't even wear a mask, so she'd definitely spread the virus. She's not clever enough to find a sane workaround.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I'm not privy to this but does the UK have a comprehensive plan to keep small businesses and their owners afloat during lock down periods?  As much as I absolutely hate plague rats with the power of a thousand suns, some of them are only plague rats because they are being financially ruined by the half-measured solutions like lockdowns but not simultaneously implementing safety nets with them.


The UK has a comprehensive set of schemes for small business owners which cover employee wages (via a state-funded furlough program), relief grants (covering up to 80% of revenue for prior year for sole traders), and interest-free loans to cover operating expenses. These programmes have been renewed and/or expanded several times since last March.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I'm not privy to this but does the UK have a comprehensive plan to keep small businesses and their owners afloat during lock down periods?  As much as I absolutely hate plague rats with the power of a thousand suns, some of them are only plague rats because they are being financially ruined by the half-measured solutions like lockdowns but not simultaneously implementing safety nets with them.


"I haven't been able to run my shop for a year. What do you have for me?"
'You can have these bootstraps. They are a bit dry rotted though, so don't pull too hard. '
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sorry dearie, but Magna Carta is for nobles only. Are you a baron? A duke? No titles at all? Then fark off and get back into the field! Your lord got his dumb ass ransomed again, so your taxes are going to be higher this year to cover it. Chop-chop!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: BumpInTheNight: I'm not privy to this but does the UK have a comprehensive plan to keep small businesses and their owners afloat during lock down periods?  As much as I absolutely hate plague rats with the power of a thousand suns, some of them are only plague rats because they are being financially ruined by the half-measured solutions like lockdowns but not simultaneously implementing safety nets with them.

The UK has a comprehensive set of schemes for small business owners which cover employee wages (via a state-funded furlough program), relief grants (covering up to 80% of revenue for prior year for sole traders), and interest-free loans to cover operating expenses. These programmes have been renewed and/or expanded several times since last March.


Shaggy - poster of 1000 faces strikes again!

/glad we got informative, useful info Shaggy this morning
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They must have some really strict lock downs, because people here(Chicago)were still getting their hair done at their friends house. The only thing the cops were enforcing was curfew, if even that.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: BumpInTheNight: I'm not privy to this but does the UK have a comprehensive plan to keep small businesses and their owners afloat during lock down periods?  As much as I absolutely hate plague rats with the power of a thousand suns, some of them are only plague rats because they are being financially ruined by the half-measured solutions like lockdowns but not simultaneously implementing safety nets with them.

The UK has a comprehensive set of schemes for small business owners which cover employee wages (via a state-funded furlough program), relief grants (covering up to 80% of revenue for prior year for sole traders), and interest-free loans to cover operating expenses. These programmes have been renewed and/or expanded several times since last March.


Thank you, so she's basically just an ignorant plague rat without a leg and soon a business to stand on.  GrumpyCatGood.  And if the typical UK hair salon is setup like ones around here her former employees, or more correctly, independent contractors, will not be impacted by her own ignorance and continue to receive their financial cushions to ride this out.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have a coworker that tested positive 2 weeks ago, she's 32 and on the verge of needing to be hospitalized .

Flu my ass.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Magna Carta is for nobles only. Are you a baron? A duke?


...a Target? A Walmart? A Home Depot?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Shaggy_C: BumpInTheNight: I'm not privy to this but does the UK have a comprehensive plan to keep small businesses and their owners afloat during lock down periods?  As much as I absolutely hate plague rats with the power of a thousand suns, some of them are only plague rats because they are being financially ruined by the half-measured solutions like lockdowns but not simultaneously implementing safety nets with them.

The UK has a comprehensive set of schemes for small business owners which cover employee wages (via a state-funded furlough program), relief grants (covering up to 80% of revenue for prior year for sole traders), and interest-free loans to cover operating expenses. These programmes have been renewed and/or expanded several times since last March.

Shaggy - poster of 1000 faces strikes again!

/glad we got informative, useful info Shaggy this morning


shiat's cray-cray.  I wonder if they have an office competition every morning to see who gets to run the Shaggy_C account for that half of the day.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.