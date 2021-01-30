 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Christian Mom: Commercial that shows lesbians eating ice cream 'brainwashes' the viewers. And in related news, I found my newest fetish   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'eating ice cream' is a euphemism.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: 'eating ice cream' is a euphemism.


You weren't expecting a cream pie were you?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some people have brains too fragile for washing.
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Alphax: Some people have brains too fragile for washing.


There is a delicates section on the washer. Or you use Dry Clean only
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To be fair, if anyone knows about brainwashing children, it's Christians.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Christian mom is jealous because nobody ever wanted to go down on her.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, if you'll excuse her, she needs to sit on the edge of the dryer while watching pro wrestling highlights.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're so offended, just change the channel. That's what I do when I see a preacher asking me for a $100 so he could buy his 3rd private jet
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Monty_Zoncolan: 'eating ice cream' is a euphemism.

You weren't expecting a cream pie were you?


I was hoping for a nice slice of

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is really the thing: LGBT folks don't want extra rights, or special rights, or to force anything on anyone. You know what they really want? To be normal. And that is to live their lives without all the drama. To wake up, go to work, have some lunch, head home, hang with the SO, maybe argue about whose turn it was to do the dishes, to walk the dog, maybe get some Chinese to make up for the extra snarky thing said in the dishes argument, and surprise cannolis, because, well surprise cannolis.

LGBT folks just want to live their lives like everyone else, without it being a 'political stance.'

They just want to be normal. And they are. They're not magical creatures that can redecorate your home in a day, or wave a spanner across your hood and magically fix your transmission or run a B&B without any effort. They're just people. Who have good days, and bad days, and going half mad days. They get scared of the future. They have regrets. They bang their toes on furniture in the dark, and then wince as they find that Lego piece that their kid lost with the next step. They chuckle at articles in the paper. Rush to the library to try to beat a fine. They get pulled over by cops for speeding, and sometimes skate from it by just being pleasant. They want to worship at a church in their community. They swear when they forget garbage day and hear the truck rattling past the house. They like ice cream or a fruit parfait, or mochi or cannoli, and the little moments between couples. Or even thruples. They just want to live their lives without agita.

And as people, they deserve that. Because they aren't mythic, they're just people. Ice cream isn't brainwashing, it's just something that everyone can share. Ice cream is normal, and that's all LGBT folks want, is to just live their lives and be normal.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. TV brainwashed me into never wearing red shirts when we're inspecting unfamiliar planets. There's good and there's bad is what I'm saying.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If your God believes the things you say he believes, he's a mean, hateful asshole and I wouldn't worship him even if he was real.

Of course, the reality is that you are the mean, hateful asshole, no God necessary.
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Okay, Karen. You want to talk about brainwashing? You teach your little kids there is an invisible abusive sky daddy that nobody has ever seen that he catalogs all their thoughts and deeds and decides, sends vague punishments such as floods and tornadoes for your moving target of an ideology, and in the end  to send them to a fiery soul containment Center for all eternity but he somehow loves them.

Your beliefs are corrupt, hideous and wrong. And you know what? We're all sick of you. We are sick of your anger and fear. We're tired of the fact you're deeply unhappy people wallowing in your misery so extreme you want out, so you dream of rapture, which means your death, in case you're not thinking  this through.

But what we all hate is you want to take us with you. You want to destroy it all. Even those who like it here.

You're not entitled to make that choice for us. You are not entitled to force your beliefs on us.

You had a pretty good run, you fanatics. About 1700-1800 years of forced conversion, enslaving and outright killing of those who don't believe, land theft and entrenched institutional dominance. But it's winding down. The world is moving on and you can't stand you're in a shrinking religion.

Tough titties, lady.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who doesn't like ice cream?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Needs whipped cream.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
