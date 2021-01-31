 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Major Australian city goes into five day hard lockdown due to a massive number of recent coronavirus transmissions. In other news, "one" is a massive number in Australia
Archie Goodwin
2 hours ago  
It's still one too many.

/gonna' be a quiet week.
 
NewportBarGuy
49 minutes ago  
Yes, let's make fun of one of the only countries to successfully deal with this sh*t. That's certainly a great idea.
 
Smoking GNU
41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Yes, let's make fun of one of the only countries to successfully deal with this sh*t. That's certainly a great idea.


Isn't that a thing with big braggart idiots? Domost things wrong and then mock others  who do things right?
 
40 degree day
40 minutes ago  
This is what success looks like. 5 days of full lockdown to avoid months of partial lockdown.

America's approach is like getting a vasectomy on one side.
 
IRestoreFurniture
22 minutes ago  

40 degree day: This is what success looks like. 5 days of full lockdown to avoid months of partial lockdown.

America's approach is like getting a vasectomy on one side.


Then throwing out your BC pills and cutting the ends off of your condoms.
 
rastass
22 minutes ago  
I'm in Perth and this is fine. Thank $DEITY we in .au have had competent leadership on this at state and fed level so we'll nail this one real soon. Got me some N95 masks, a nice short haircut and plenty of supplies last week, no panic required or any shortages. Best place in the world to be right now... good luck to everyone elsewhere!
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
21 minutes ago  
Here is a helpful music clip of a famous Australian singer singing about the number one.

Johnny Farnham - One (1969)
Youtube 8qBreoRSxoU
 
rastass
15 minutes ago  

40 degree day: This is what success looks like. 5 days of full lockdown to avoid months of partial lockdown.

America's approach is like getting a vasectomy on one side.


..and it will be damn close to 40 degrees (C) tomorrow in Perth!
 
MythDragon
14 minutes ago  

40 degree day: This is what success looks like. 5 days of full lockdown to avoid months of partial lockdown.

America's approach is like getting a vasectomy on one side.


Well if you only fark on one side, it's  fine right? Now is it my left, or the bed's left? I can never remember.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
10 minutes ago  
One
Youtube BvA5xFuDb0o
 
englaja
8 minutes ago  
Our state cracked down when we merely thought we had a community transmission.

When it comes to dealing with the 'Rona, Australia and New Zealand are leading the world.

Headline was not meant to mock this but to celebrate - any number other than zero is a massive number when it comes to coronavirus community transmissions. And these hard and fast lockdowns are the way to deal with them as a Weeners, not a last resort.
 
rastass
1 minute ago  

englaja: Our state cracked down when we merely thought we had a community transmission.

When it comes to dealing with the 'Rona, Australia and New Zealand are leading the world.

Headline was not meant to mock this but to celebrate - any number other than zero is a massive number when it comes to coronavirus community transmissions. And these hard and fast lockdowns are the way to deal with them as a Weeners, not a last resort.


Agreed.

Perth is hardly a "Major Australian City", and being so isolated certainly helps. Very few come here since there's not much beyond Iron Ore mines and LNG.
 
kmgenesis23
now  
Must be nice to have government that is actually concerned with the public welfare.
 
