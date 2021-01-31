 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(South Jersey Courier-Post)   If you're going to claim an agricultural tax credit, remember that someone might check on what you're growing   (courierpostonline.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Burlington County, New Jersey, Liu's landlord, Liu's weed crop, tax break, Help support, large-scale marijuana, personal attacks, site inspection  
•       •       •

279 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2021 at 5:25 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jebus fark..
It said the application was rejected after Chesterfield's tax assessor conducted a "peripheral inspection" and concluded the site was not in agricultural use.
When the landlord appealed, a "more detailed on-site inspection led to the discovery of the marijuana-growing operation," the prosecutor's office said.

Idiota!

The landlord has not been charged in connection with the illegal crop, the prosecutor's office said.

And yet I wonder...
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Related utter bullshiat: in my blood Red State, they have 'Drug Stamps".  If you sell ILLEGAL drugs, you're supposed to buy Drug Stamps from the state, otherwise it's another felony.

Even Kafka would not believe such indefensible garbage.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It said the application was rejected after Chesterfield's tax assessor conducted a "peripheral inspection" and concluded the site was not in agricultural use.

Heck of an inspection job there Lou.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Avarice and idiocy often go hand in hand.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Related utter bullshiat: in my blood Red State, they have 'Drug Stamps".  If you sell ILLEGAL drugs, you're supposed to buy Drug Stamps from the state, otherwise it's another felony.

Even Kafka would not believe such indefensible garbage.


How much are the drug stamps, and can you buy some just to be a smartass? For a few bucks, I'd gladly give some Boss Hogg wannabe a headache.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Related utter bullshiat: in my blood Red State, they have 'Drug Stamps".  If you sell ILLEGAL drugs, you're supposed to buy Drug Stamps from the state, otherwise it's another felony.

Even Kafka would not believe such indefensible garbage.


Those kind of charges were declared unconstitutional decades ago. There used to be a law just like that at the Federal level. I doubt a public defender would even know about it or care in that area. If they did know and care, it is likely the Judge would ignore them.

I wonder if they have plea bargains include the extra felony so they can keep the felony label on the defendants if the drug charges are later overturned because of a sloppy or illegal search. It would also let them get harsher sentencing, even on pleas.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I farking told you the first farking time!  I grow aggro.  I work in aggroculture.  I'm an aggroculturalist.  Do you want to punch me yet?  Eh?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.