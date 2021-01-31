 Skip to content
 
(ABC 15)   Ace is the place, but this bystander was not so helpful with his hardware, as he accidentally shoots employee who was chasing shoplifter   (abc15.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I realize this is Arizona, but shooting shoplifters should not be store security's job anywhere in America. Ace Hardware Judge Dredd, that doesn't work for me.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
MAGA
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The only way to stop a store employee is a good guy with a gun
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
guy better be farking charged.

it was shoplifting, not really a violent crime, you follow and try to get a license or decent description.

this is why they should not hand out CCL in the bottom of cereal boxes.

/30 plus guns, dont have one, never felt the need to carry.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's unclear if charges will be filed?

John Dick fired a gun in a crowded public place and hit the wrong guy -- all in the name of "helping" catch a guy who stole some crap from a chain hardware store -- and there potentially will be no repercussions for him?

The shoplifter got away.

So, to lather on several coats of irony, the only person who will end up truly being punished is the store employee who now has a gunshot wound to recover from and who will likely lose his job for violating corporate policy by chasing down a shoplifter.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If they don't charge the shooter, and they won't, the idea that anyone can shoot any shoplifter will be reinforced. And that means that people will shoot black people who are jogging, and it'll really the jogger's fault.

Any attempts to change this well be called socialism.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why am I reminded of the Reddit Wall Street thing?
 
Trik
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meal Team 6 batting a 1000?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
🔫 are stupid tools for tools.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Police said he fired at the shoplifter but missed and struck the employee.

My skepticismeter went off the charts when I read that sentence. For whatever reason, that idiot meant to shoot the employee, but is telling police otherwise. And they're apparently buying it.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Yep.  Firing a gun should be a last resort, because if you miss your target that bullet is going to hit something else, and that something could very easily be an innocent bystander.

/ you're not john wayne, you're not rambo
// don't be a hero
 
jimjays
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He could have joined the chase, helped the employee corner the shoplifter if it was really justice he wanted. But instead he wants to shoot...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
His aim must be so bad he throws a rock at the ground and misses.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

He has a promising career ahead of him as a storm trooper.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Instead of an ace in the hole it seems....  he put a hole in the ace."
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Very much this

Nobody was "in immediate and otherwise unavoidable danger of death or grievous bodily harm." The person fleeing hadn't committed a horrible crime showing reckless disregard for human life and didn't pose an immediate threat, so Tennesse v. Garner doesn't apply. Well, unless you're a cop, because all police badges start with "00".

There was no possible justification for firing that weapon.
 
Snooza
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When you have a hammer everything looks like a nail.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Especially if you're inside Ace hardware.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Shoplifting is not the same as robbery.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sounds like the shooter is off-duty or retired cop and they're covering it up as usual
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


don't mess with ace
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sledge Hammer's invention, a loudener
Youtube -WKM9GDuX0Y
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TFA doesn't say the shooter was a security guard. It appears to have been something a bit uncommon in news, a guilty bystander.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Randoms have shot shoplifters in Texas, killing people for minor property crimes is legal there, but maybe only after dark, I'm not sure.
 
