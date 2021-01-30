 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 822: "1, 2, 3". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
39
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

102 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2021 at 12:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 6 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: 1, 2, 3

Description: Show us photos of any subject(s) as long as it's either 1, 2, or 3 subjects. Difficulty: you may only enter one photo per number.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
One grebe

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Two hellspawn

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Three turtles

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Does this count?
"Still life with banana and burnt out lightbulb"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


1 Squirrel
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


2 spires
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0411 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/one courthouse
/Sylva, NC
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
3 Caroling statues
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
2Rows of trees in snowy fog
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

1Ninety year old lead glass candelabra
/Trifecta - Two images of it, Three candles in it
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSCN8604 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/2 fish
//Sting Ray City, Grand Cayman
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One New Zealand fern leaf. A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


3
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


2
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


1
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0988 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



3 Roseate Spoonbills
/Florida Everglades
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
(1/3)

One.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Lanner Falcon flying over the National Aviary
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
(2/3)

Two

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Why do I feel this would also make a good "Caption this" picture?
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
(3/3)

Three

Fark user imageView Full Size

/I know this picture is VERY similar to one I previously posted.  I did check, and the files are different.
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Parakeet siblings.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Cyclop/Helios 85mm f/1.5 by Jonathan, on Flickr

1 fountain grass flower
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
4_24_20-4498 by Jonathan, on Flickr

2 Rose Breasted Grosbeaks
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
cat 5-28-010 by Jonathan, on Flickr

3 Cattleya orchid flowers
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Female Red-Winged Blackbird on Mulberry. Similar to another photo I've used, but it's a different frame.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Female Red-Winged Blackbird by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently this great blue heron got a little too close to the red-winged blackbird breeding grounds. Mr. Red-Winged Blackbird was unhappy with this situation and also apparently had no farks to give when faced with an interloper that was 10 times his size.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Great Heron Getting Divebombed by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One funky bus

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two birds

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three cats demanding treats

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Taming of the shoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My dog's this past summer. The puppy has grown to be the same size as sis, and still growing.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
World War I Memorial, Crisfield, Maryland

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friendly Rivals

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three Pigs, so that counts as three.

Pig Statue, State College, Pennsylvania

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Two
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Three
 
DrWhy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One wild animal...
 
DrWhy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Two wild animals...
 
DrWhy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Three wild animals, ah, ah, ah!
 
Skipped 6 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.