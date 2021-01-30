 Skip to content
(The Weather Channel)   Snowmageddon is barreling through the Midwest right now on its way to the Atlantic Seaboard and Northeast. Have you stocked up on your important supplies of bread, milk, and liquor?   (weather.com) divider line
    More: Cool, New Jersey, New York, Northeastern United States, United States, New England, Massachusetts, Appalachian Mountains, feet of snow  
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Emergency 12-pack of dr pepper on standby.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have several hams and plenty of gin.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was supposed to start snowing around noon today. Just rain until 1/2 hour ago. This shiat is going to be heavy tomorrow.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks like we'll be getting about 10 inches or so if things hold.

Not gonna complain about that.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Passing north of us, so no sweat here.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Been snowing, the 16-26mph winds is the kicker.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Been snowing for about 7 hours and are up to about 5-6 inches.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bought 2 loaves of bread and a case of beer in the fridge.

Since I'm supposed to be working when the storm is at its peak (Monday PM/Tuesday AM) this should be fun.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Powder day(s)!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of us have been nothing but stocked up, ever since the pandemic started.
Supposed to snow overnight and here and there tomorrow, they're saying 3-6 inches.
 
daffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I am so sorry. I will be enjoying the warmth of Florida. I hope all my friends and family will be safe.
 
kcoombs69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I live in the tough part of CT where if the storm takes the track they think it will, we should get 3-6".  But, if the storm tracks even 10 miles south we get 12".  10 miles north and it may just rain the whole time.
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm stocked up but will be indoors teleworking regardless so 🤷♀
 
Renault
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The commissary was picked over and preemptive piss-poor driving is in full effect, so I guess we are ready. Joy of Cooking Senate bean soup is on the menu for tomorrow. All we need is the snow that was predicted to start >2 hours ago.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sarahthustra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have coffee, wine, and hand sanitizer.

I am ready for... anything, really.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bah, we had three feet over four days here, skiing is outstanding but our town is infested with clueless flatlanders, whoops, guests right now, most will go away tomorrow but a fresh crop will come in. Flip side is these folks are making family fun memories. But please stop ringing my doorbell asking to use the bathroom, its annoying...
 
frostus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We're not expecting much here in northern VT. Under half a foot of snow in the valleys on Tues/Weds and then close to the 40s by the end of the week so it'll all turn to slush. Stocked up on salt in case the temps drop and my driveway freezes.
 
jefferator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh cry me a river - oh its gonna snow.........nobody is commuting anymore.....mostly......Get to the store, buy tons of crap and eat like pigs for a week or two.......and much much libation that will end in lovely merriment - unless you are a trumper house.....with lots of weapons not locked up.....stuff could get cray cray......
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bread, milk, and other fresh goods are held back right before a storm. If the stores and their refrigerators might be out of service for a few days, suppliers will hold back in their better backed up refrigerators. Or not make the bread.

Rum, OTOH, makes sense to buy in cases before the storm.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have so much toilet paper stocked up, I could make it through another 3 month lockdown without having to leave the house to go poop.
 
