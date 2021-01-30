 Skip to content
 
(WINK Fort Myers)   ProTip: It's best to social distance yourself from Florida Man .... even long after the Coronavirus is gone   (winknews.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Rayford Smith, Stomp, Crime, Collier arrest, 53-year-old man, pool area, Rayford's stomps, arrest report  
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I will stand across the street from the Florida Man.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So you're a professional social distancer?  How much does that pay, and how do you get into it?  'Cos, like, I avoid people as rote, so... a few extra bucks just to do what I do anyway?  Hell yeah.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Rayford told deputies he was sitting on a bench by the pool when the victim began to hover over him. Rayford told the man to stay 6 feet away from him. The man left and then returned causing Rayford to ask him to stay away again, he told police.

Nikan1 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is an excellent case for a 1st class Floridian "stand your ground" defense.

"He was scaring me with his lack of distance."
 
xCh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's hard for someone to punch you if you're 6 feet away from them, just saying....
 
