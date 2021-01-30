 Skip to content
(LA Times) Vax dodgers shut down vax angels at Chavez Ravine (latimes.com)
50
•       •       •

Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DEATH CULT
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
farking madness
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God damn anti-vaxxers
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I don't believe in vaccines"

Okay, cool, no problem. Here's a card saying you don't have to get vaccinated.  Oh, B.T. Dubs, you will receive no treatment from any doctor or emergency medical personnel.  Ever.  You want to harm all of us by being a plague rat, then none of us will help you.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would have gone in on foot if I had to.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Send out Justin Turner to punch them all in the face. He's immune.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't they busy themselves with one of their favorite hobbies: smearing feces on walls. Their own walls preferably, the border wall if they need to get some fresh air.
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is there a politically-correct term for "raving brain-damaged cult member"?

Not that I would use it. I'm just curious.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am against physical violence, and don't want the government using it on truly peaceful protestors (even if I disagree with them). But part of me would want the fire department to open up 2" monitor nozzles on those assholes.

I think if I were prevented from getting a vaccine by an organized group of protestors, I think I'd try to find an attorney willing to sue for damages, and maybe also get a restraining order.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rantanen roofs it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

little big man: Rantanen roofs it.
[Fark user image 450x252] [View Full Size image _x_]


Whoa, too many Fark tabs open at once.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We are too stupid to survive as a country.

Fox News + Reality TV + Social Media = We're farked.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Spectrum: Send out Justin Turner to punch them all in the face. He's immune.


I would've preferred sending Justin Turner out there to do that right when he tested positive, so that the mangy asshole could've infected the plague rats rather than his teammates.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snarfangel: Is there a politically-correct term for "raving brain-damaged cult member"?

Not that I would use it. I'm just curious.


"Republican."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: I am against physical violence, and don't want the government using it on truly peaceful protestors (even if I disagree with them). But part of me would want the fire department to open up 2" monitor nozzles on those assholes.

I think if I were prevented from getting a vaccine by an organized group of protestors, I think I'd try to find an attorney willing to sue for damages, and maybe also get a restraining order.


How does it feel to be a pregnant woman?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send them to Supermax.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of canceling, they should have deployed tear gas.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold on, I thought California was a loonie lib state? It's almost as if stupid stereotypes are stupid. And stereotypical.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least if they try to do that here in Missouri, I'm legally allowed to run them over.

https://fox4kc.com/news/kc-police-uni​o​n-activists-react-to-missouri-bill-tha​t-would-allow-deadly-force-against-pro​testers/

The Missouri GOP wrote this law for an obviously different intent.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Unobtanium: I am against physical violence, and don't want the government using it on truly peaceful protestors (even if I disagree with them). But part of me would want the fire department to open up 2" monitor nozzles on those assholes.

I think if I were prevented from getting a vaccine by an organized group of protestors, I think I'd try to find an attorney willing to sue for damages, and maybe also get a restraining order.

How does it feel to be a pregnant woman?


That's different.  They've already had an injection and are trying to have it reversed.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That there is some heavy duty stupid.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basic, untenable, plam to cure the anti-vaxer plague:
- somehow convince them to all go to a series of conferences on a set of cruise ships at the same time...  free for them of course.
- move ships out past the 12 mile mark
- release a plague, something they were not vacinated for as a child... fast acting and leathal...  Ebola springs to mind
- dispatch relief/evac ships... but the only way to biard is to recieve the Ebola vaccine

Two possible outcomes.  Either they bleed to death out of their eyes, ears, hair, asshole and skin....  or they admit they are farking hypocrites.

Ether way, problem solved.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...about 50 protesters gathered at the entrance, frustrating hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours. The Los Angeles Fire Department closed the entrance to the stadium - one of the largest vaccination sites in the country"


Fifty!? Fifty fringe extremists put a halt (albeit only for an hour) to hundreds of people getting a potentially life-saving bit of medicine?  Look, they've got a right to protest and the government shouldn't be able to stop them, but holy cow could the LAPD not have basically forcibly removed them to a location some safe distance away from the entrance.  Like, a flat-out "you have 30 seconds to go behind the line 100 feet that way to protest or you will be detained and removed".  The amount of slack these groups get provided is amazing.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recombobulator: That's different. They've already had an injection and are trying to have it reversed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From another source's article about this story:

Video showed demonstrators holding signs that read "COVID=SCAM" and "Tell Bill Gates to vaccinate himself." (Gates has vaccinated himself on camera.) According to one reporter on the scene, the organizer of the event referred to Bill Gates, a frequent target of anti-vaccine conspiracy theories, as "a satanic pedophile eugenicist."

So I'm guessing there's a heavy QAnon/Alex Jones cultist membership in this group.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave's Insanity Sauce and cattle prods would have cleared them out in short order. Load the hot sauce in super soakers (water it down a tiny bit so it shoots better) and just start blasting them protesters in the face. Then wade in with the cattle prods to motivate them to move elsewhere.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: From another source's article about this story:

Video showed demonstrators holding signs that read "COVID=SCAM" and "Tell Bill Gates to vaccinate himself." (Gates has vaccinated himself on camera.) According to one reporter on the scene, the organizer of the event referred to Bill Gates, a frequent target of anti-vaccine conspiracy theories, as "a satanic pedophile eugenicist."

So I'm guessing there's a heavy QAnon/Alex Jones cultist membership in this group.


Is it bad that I have the strong urge to run over these people?

My patience for these people is officially at 0.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
this is appalling beyond words.

fark these assholes.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let me get this straight: Those who say...

"YOU CAN'T MAKE ME WEAR A MASK. GOV OVERREACH. LEAVE ME ALONE TO MAKE MY OWN CHOICE."

Are the same people now saying...

"NO. I DON'T WANT YOU TO GET A VACCINE."
 
70Ford
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Give them all a Twisted Tea.

NSFW
TWISTED TEA SMACK! (FULL UNEDITED VIDEO)
Youtube dMRdMP4OPgE
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Imagine someone who lived before vaccines traveling forward in time and learning about these assholes.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I am farking stabby about this
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What else would you expect from the terrorist right wing?  Repugnant pieces of human garbage, each and every one of them.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that according to Republicans it should be perfectly all right to just drive straight through these assholes, right?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And yet we're still not allowed to shoot them for sport.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how much longer I can take this dumbassery. No snark. I think the stupid actually burns, causing me real physical pain.

Here's a couple of recent highlights from my local absolute morons:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Being forced to share a planet with these subhumans should be a war crime.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Number of arrests?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tell the police to treat those antivaxxer assholes like BLM and have fun.

Nothing of value will be lost.

It's bad enough they refuse the vaccine and remain super spreaders, but to prevent people who WANT the vaccine? KILL THOSE ASSHOLES.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 425x623][Fark user image image 425x375]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Steamroll any bioterrorist who fights to help covid.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So how soon until book-burnings?
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "...about 50 protesters gathered at the entrance, frustrating hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours. The Los Angeles Fire Department closed the entrance to the stadium - one of the largest vaccination sites in the country"


Fifty!? Fifty fringe extremists put a halt (albeit only for an hour) to hundreds of people getting a potentially life-saving bit of medicine?  Look, they've got a right to protest and the government shouldn't be able to stop them, but holy cow could the LAPD not have basically forcibly removed them to a location some safe distance away from the entrance.  Like, a flat-out "you have 30 seconds to go behind the line 100 feet that way to protest or you will be detained and removed".  The amount of slack these groups get provided is amazing.


"These groups" means what exactly? Antivax folks span the left-right spectrum in a way that I wish we did on legitimate issues...
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They need to put them all on busses, transfer them to something like a temporary POW camp which isn't much more than an industrial fence on a parking lot an a few guards.  Tell them they will be there until a judge can hear their case for being a danger to the public or they get a psych eval.  Remove the problem makers to a real jail.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So how soon until book-burnings?


You think these people know what a farking book looks like?
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: At least if they try to do that here in Missouri, I'm legally allowed to run them over.

https://fox4kc.com/news/kc-police-unio​n-activists-react-to-missouri-bill-tha​t-would-allow-deadly-force-against-pro​testers/

The Missouri GOP wrote this law for an obviously different intent.


Indeed, a "darker" intent.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: They need to put them all on busses, transfer them to something like a temporary POW camp which isn't much more than an industrial fence on a parking lot an a few guards.  Tell them they will be there until a judge can hear their case for being a danger to the public or they get a psych eval.  Remove the problem makers to a real jail.


I prefer my plan.  It will force them to confront the stupidity of their ideals... or die.  No need to involve the justice department, no need to inflict millions, or billions, of dollars on containment and rehab for them...

Either smarten up, or die stupid.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They should of just bulldozed past those people.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The terrorism at the Capitol was an instructional video.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

