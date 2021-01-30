 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET), Harriet Conklin has an idea for a fund raising dance, Liz tries to help Katy the Maid ensnare Mr Negley the Mailman (Jay Novello, w/ Frank Nelson appearing as a cop) & Clark Kent reveals who's been killing the loggers
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Wishing Well Dance - 6/12/49 - Harriet Conklin has an idea for a fundraising dance.

My Favorite Husband - Katy and Mr Negley - 11/18/49 - Katy the Maid is having problems getting Mr Negley the Mailman to move to the next step in their relationship and of course Liz want to butt in. featuring Jay Novello as Mr Negley and Frank Nelson as the cop.

Superman - The White Plague Parts 8 & 9 - 7/9 - 7/11/1941 - Clark says he knows who killed the 5 loggers, who set fire to the cabin and who's responsible for everything.
Fur Smuggling Parts 1 - 3, 7/14 - 7/18/1941 - The White Plague segues into this new Superman 6 parter.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And we're off
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sophie is purring contentedly beside me
while her back feet are kicking me
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Remind me why Miss Brooks is still interested in Mr. Boynton after that? :D
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have a phone in my hand. It is running the TuneIn app. It is Bluetooth connected to an AM transmitter that is broadcasting to this radio in my basement. Yeah it's kind of a waste but it's nice hearing the old 1935 GE playing something appropriate again. Assuming its then-owner hadn't already replaced it with a fancy new postwar combo unit before then...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
