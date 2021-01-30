 Skip to content
(NECN Boston)   Fisher Cat hooks dog   (necn.com) divider line
28
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not what I was expecting
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WTF is a fisher cat?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: WTF is a fisher cat?


The post literally right above yours shows one. It's a type of weasel.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wendigogo: GreatGlavinsGhost: WTF is a fisher cat?

The post literally right above yours shows one. It's a type of weasel.


THAT horrid thing is a fisher cat!?

I thought you were joking.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Wendigogo: GreatGlavinsGhost: WTF is a fisher cat?

The post literally right above yours shows one. It's a type of weasel.

THAT horrid thing is a fisher cat!?

I thought you were joking.


Heh nope. I had to look it up too. That's what I found.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know how nasty badgers are?
Fisher cats go to 11.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: You know how nasty badgers are?
Fisher cats go to 11.


i'm going to guess that people who don't know what fisher cats are also have no personal experience with wild badgers....

anyone know what kind of a place Centerville, Massachusetts is? why did this woman have an electric fence around her property? does she have cattle or something? also, why didn't this fence keep the evil weasel out in the first place, but still shocked it into dropping the pup?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


It's Caturday, not Weasnesday.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: cretinbob: You know how nasty badgers are?
Fisher cats go to 11.

i'm going to guess that people who don't know what fisher cats are also have no personal experience with wild badgers....

anyone know what kind of a place Centerville, Massachusetts is? why did this woman have an electric fence around her property? does she have cattle or something? also, why didn't this fence keep the evil weasel out in the first place, but still shocked it into dropping the pup?


Have you had a personal experience with a badger? Does it take much to find out that badgers can be nasty critters? Does it take that much more to extrapolate the idea that fisher cats can be worse than badgers, hence the Spinal Tap ref?

With the possible exception of the first question (and my condolences to you), the answer to all of the above is "no".
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watched one chase a squirrel through the trees along the creek at my wife's family ranch south of Missoula years ago. That thing was freaking nimble! Damn near caught the squirrel, who only got away by jumping from the top of the tree.

The fisher ran straight down the tree trunk, but the squirrel hit the ground running. It was like Wild Kingdom right in the back yard.
 
tasteme
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're called Fishers, but I haven't heard it with the "cat" added. They're big weasels like pine martens.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fisher_​(​animal)
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They're like little wolverines.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I had some mushrooms and I just kind of like this thread. It's nice.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Poor dog though. Sorry doggy.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: WTF is a fisher cat?


If you ever go camping in North America, and are awakened at 2am by the sound of a woman being stabbed to death with a blunt wooden stake, that's a Fisher Cat...
 
Dryad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They are like teacup honey badgers. They will face off against anything. IIRC, they even hunt porcupines.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I had some mushrooms and I just kind of like this thread. It's nice.


Fark user imageView Full Size

kinda jealous,
I hope you have lovely evening!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: GreatGlavinsGhost: WTF is a fisher cat?

If you ever go camping in North America, and are awakened at 2am by the sound of a woman being stabbed to death with a blunt wooden stake, that's a Fisher Cat...


could also be a black-crowned night heron (bird), screaming fox, or puma.
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: They're like little wolverines.


Or baby Blue Jays...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brigid_fitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's unclear whether they mean a Fisher or a Fishing Cat.  The Wiki for Fisher immediately shows:
Not to be confused with the fishing cat, a medium-sized wild felid.

I've never heard of either, so trying to picture either tussling with what looks like a Labradoodle.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The critter in TFA is a Fisher...  don't know where the 'cat' part came from...  some Caturdayer from the past has some kind of cat that catches fish.. face is slightly longer than an average cat, but definitely a cat..
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Picture a weasel, the size of a very large house cat. With a skull shaped like a Rottweiler, but teeth and claws like a bear.
And an adult malevhas testicles literally larger than yours. And they have a wonderfully sexy musty odor.
They have delightful soft fur. Not as soft as a silver beaver, but almost.
I have touched both for comparison.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Truthman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I used to walk past an area with a badger den, between the bus stop and my house.  Older kids had once tried to kill it in its den with spears but the thing screamed and broke or bit their spears in half.  I used to cross to the other side of the road and avoid that area after I heard the noises that thing made, I never saw it, I didn't need to.  Not even once.
 
