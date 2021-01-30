 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Good news...doctors now say drink as much as you want   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
26
    More: Spiffy, Immune system, Vaccination, Immunology, Vaccine, first COVID-19 vaccines, Alcoholic beverage, alcohol consumption, Smallpox  
•       •       •

825 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2021 at 11:05 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why not? We're all going to die anyway. This planet is trying to shake us off as fast as it can, too. Religion is made-up bullshiat to try to keep people in line . None of it matters. Do what you want.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Way ahead of you there.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Living a pious life, avoiding every minor sin, may or may not prolong your life, but it will definitely feel like its taking longer.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would rather have covid than a gin martini
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

wet drum sandwich: Way ahead of you there.


me too
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sweet.  Weed and wine for this wanker.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Sweet.  Weed and wine for this wanker.


\o/

/tj: new fone, lost contacts; still have mine?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Non Sequitur Man: Sweet.  Weed and wine for this wanker.

\o/

/tj: new fone, lost contacts; still have mine?


Yep. Will text you in a minute.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Drink all you want until we find out it's bad for you again. Then drink all you want when we find out it's good for you again. Lather, rinse, repeat.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: wet drum sandwich: Way ahead of you there.

me too


User name checks out.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

syrynxx: I would rather have covid than a gin martini


More gin for me, then.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Until I can get the vaccine, it's important that I pour a shot to make sure I can still smell, and then drink it to make sure I still have a sense of taste.

Plus I've been socially distancing for about 45 years now.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why should it <hic> affect anything? We've been getting <hic> high on booze for millions of years. <hic> Birds get high, cats <hic> get high, bees get high, gods above, spare us from medical opinions that have no evolutionary context.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's the plan.
 
daffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds good. I can get a shot while drinking a shot. They just have to go down the bar like an assembly line.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sweet. That'll take the edge off the satantic autism you'll experience during your decades-long stay at Comrade Obama's FEMA reverse gay conversion camp with the rest of the socialists and Hillary Clinton's victims' reanimated Muslim corpses while you're forced to mine the caverns surrounding Atlantis for precious ore crucial to the production of the Jewish Death Stars' solar laser weapons systems at the behest of Nancy "King of the Lizard People" Pelosi or some apocalyptically braindead moronic shiat that the subhuman genetic garbage I'm surrounded by actually believefor the love of god please build me a rocket ship and get me the fark off this planet!

I'm not crying! My brains are just melted and leaking out of my eyeballs!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You might try not driving though.  The volume of patients is greater than usual.  Expect wait times.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Since when do Farkers need permission to drink as much as they want?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was planning to make a batch of edibles in the next week and was wondering if it applies to weed too.  I don't know when I'll get my vaccine but I imagine it could be soon.  I hope there aren't any issues there either.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Was planning to make a batch of edibles in the next week and was wondering if it applies to weed too.  I don't know when I'll get my vaccine but I imagine it could be soon.  I hope there aren't any issues there either.


It should be just fine. But just in case, send them to me and let me test them first.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If only that were true all the time.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Insult Comic Bishounen: Was planning to make a batch of edibles in the next week and was wondering if it applies to weed too.  I don't know when I'll get my vaccine but I imagine it could be soon.  I hope there aren't any issues there either.

It should be just fine. But just in case, send them to me and let me test them first.


You come over here.  We can have brownies and watch trippy vintage computer animation compilations.
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Sweet. That'll take the edge off the satantic autism you'll experience during your decades-long stay at Comrade Obama's FEMA reverse gay conversion camp with the rest of the socialists and Hillary Clinton's victims' reanimated Muslim corpses while you're forced to mine the caverns surrounding Atlantis for precious ore crucial to the production of the Jewish Death Stars' solar laser weapons systems at the behest of Nancy "King of the Lizard People" Pelosi or some apocalyptically braindead moronic shiat that the subhuman genetic garbage I'm surrounded by actually believefor the love of god please build me a rocket ship and get me the fark off this planet!

I'm not crying! My brains are just melted and leaking out of my eyeballs!


I think someone needs a hug.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Why not? We're all going to die anyway. This planet is trying to shake us off as fast as it can, too. Religion is made-up bullshiat to try to keep people in line . None of it matters. Do what you want.


So then murder doesn't matter? Rape doesn't matter? Stealing doesn't matter? I mean, since nothing matters and all.
 
0z79
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Turns out that in moderation, it can be good for your mental health.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.