 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   US Navy: we built this large, metal badger. Wisconsin: ours now. US Navy: wait   (apnews.com) divider line
28
    More: Awkward, United States Navy, Badger, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin, Wisconsin badger statue, Bucky Badger, academy museum, state historians  
•       •       •

1425 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2021 at 12:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice beaver.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: Nice beaver.


Thanks, I just had it electroplated.
 
Not Y3K Compliant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
badger-jacked
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
companion piece:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In a sea of unimportant stories, this is the unimportantest.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: companion piece:

[Fark user image image 413x729]


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I could see why they're attached. Where are you gonna get another statue made from melted down cannons?

Nowhere, probably.

/That's metal as fark
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What's a badger? I've never had an encounter with a cat fisher before so I'm unlikely to have heard of one.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh FFS.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Governor Badgering the seaman
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: What's a badger? I've never had an encounter with a cat fisher before so I'm unlikely to have heard of one.


Nor even a fisher cat.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
#handsofftheBadger
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The US Navy has the Marines.  Wisconsin has what?  The Moo Cow Cheer Squad?  Just waltz in there and take it.  If Wisconsin wants to secede over that, the Marines are right there to put it down with extreme prejudice.  If the US can bomb Philly, Madison is a no brainer.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Geez, enough farking around already. Send in a team of Navy SEALs to politely take back the statue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
the statue has been a highlight of tours in recent years, with throngs of adults and children rubbing its nose for good luck. So many people have touched the nose that its bright brassy gleam stands in sharp contrast to the rest of the statue.

Bullshiat.

Carnegie-Mellon University has a plaque with a relief of Carnegie's profile, with the same "so many people have rubbed the nose it shines" tale attached to it.

I caught the cleaning crew polishing it when I attended there.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As someone who took 7th grade history in Texas, I see a solution from our revolutionary history. Take the thing made of Spanish canons and bury it. I'm on my phone so I can't mock up the flag, but the phrase "come and take it" comes to mind.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I didn't know a state was allowed to steal federal property.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Badgers? We ain't got no badgers. We don't need no badgers. I don't have to show you any stinkin' badgers!
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mock26: Geez, enough farking around already. Send in a team of Navy SEALs to politely take back the statue.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Their faces look just like Japanese vaginas!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mock26: Geez, enough farking around already. Send in a team of Navy SEALs to politely take back the statue.

[Fark user image 850x478]


along with any coke in the area.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I didn't know a state was allowed to steal federal property.


Turnabout is fair play.

https://www.latimes.com/politics/stor​y​/2020-04-07/hospitals-washington-seize​-coronavirus-supplies
 
Petey4335
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You all realize WI does have naval shipyards, right?
 
recombobulator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey man, you got that copy of Hyperion I lent you like five years ago?
Yup.
Can I have it back?
Nope.
Did you ever even read it?
Nope.  But I will!
Seriously, I'm coming over there to get it.
Nope.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: What's a badger? I've never had an encounter with a cat fisher before so I'm unlikely to have heard of one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"The children on the tours become very engaged and excited to learn more about the history of the ship industry in our state and in their communities,"

YOU LIE!
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.