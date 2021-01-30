 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oregon Live)   Retired couple moves from large city in August, buys historic home in small town. Now they're suing because the city won't let them renovate   (oregonlive.com) divider line
19
    More: Asinine, Columbia River, City, Replacements, Window, city of Astoria, owners of a historic house, Replacement, Oregon  
•       •       •

472 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2021 at 11:29 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Idiots. I live in a historic district and we aren't allowed to do crap. I knew that moving in, as I'm sure these people did. Twenty years ago a man bought the house across the street and decided to put up vinyl siding. The city said they'd fine the hell out of him, and he said, "Go ahead." So they did. He sold the place and moved away. I've told each of the four owners since then that there's nice clapboard under that vinyl, but they are not interested in removing it and the city doesn't make them.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'd bet dollars to donuts that these people left Portland because a) the blacks, b) they profited handsomely off of their old house and can afford to pay for white pine, and c) are the NIMBYest people ever when it comes to telling OTHERS what to do.
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Having been on the other side of this, I can attest that dealing with historic commissions is a pain in the ass, even if you're not violating anything.    Even if you're doing a 1:1 replacement, they meet like, once a month, so a simple job takes two or three times as long as it should, especially if they have quibbles and you have to go to the well two or three times.      And window companies don't make the old fashioned windows anymore, and if they did, you probably wouldn't want them because they don't actually stop drafts.   If you can find them, it's a custom job that costs thousands.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The thing is, it's easy to confuse a bad bureaucracy with the problem the bureaucracy is supposed to manage.  I've lived in areas where historic architecture is preserved and areas where it isn't, and the areas where it isn't are toilets.  Partly because they tend to have other large areas of lax regulation, building code enforcement, etc, but still.

BUT, yes, the local government has to handle the issue well, or it's going to be a problem, which is true of pretty much any issue.

FTA:

Priscilla Levy said there should be disclosures by real estate companies about the ramifications of buying a historic home and financial support for people being forced to make historically accurate repairs.
Thompson argued that such resources exist, such as special assessments to freeze the value of historic properties while they undergo repairs.
"There are resources available locally, but it does require an effort on the part of the homeowner to kind of sweat the details," Thompson said.

Levy is correct.  Thompson might be correct but is describing a total crap non-solution as Oh Well, That's How It Is.  It might not be Thompson's job to fix that, but it better not be Thompson's job to say Oh Well, either.

These homeowners should've known what they were getting into, and it'd be surprising if they didn't, so I'm not all that sympathetic, but, yes, I've seen the ugly dance of We've Gotta Fix This SOMEHOW while a useless inspector provides no help.  It's . . . beyond infuriating.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I was looking at houses, I did look at one historic house.  The house itself was nice, but no farking way did I want to deal with the BS required to get repairs done on a historic house.

My parents own the 2nd oldest house in the town they live in.  They had to get some exterior work done on the house.  They got permission to do the work.  Company that was doing the work was delayed in getting the material, so with the onset of winter, they put some temp siding up the house to keep out the weather while they waited for the contractor to get the work done.  It's like a bomb went off in town hall.  Eventually, a rep from the contractor showed up, showed the council the reason for the delay in getting what they needed and ETAs for material - which was several months away - before things settled down.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FrabjousDay: Having been on the other side of this, I can attest that dealing with historic commissions is a pain in the ass, even if you're not violating anything.


Years ago we lived in a 1880ish Victorian on a street full of them.  I was at a flea market once & found a brass plaque about the size of a historical marker plaque that said "On this location in 1898, absolutely nothing happened".

Thinking it was funnier than hell I mounted it prominently on the front of the house right next to the porch stairs.  We needed various work done on the house through the years & on more than one occasion we'd ask a contractor for a quote, watch them drive up, start walking up the pathway, see the plaque (too far away to read), & do an about face and get in their truck & leave.  More than half the contractors that actually made it to the door greeted me with lots of swearing when I answered the door as screwing with them that way wasn't good for their heart...

I can in most cases empathize with both the homeowner & the preservation people, but there's NO way I'd ever live in such a designated house.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck fighting One-Eyed Willy money, folks.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uhm, IF they can find a modern composite-based frame that LOOKS like the original style, and is NOT going to be raw-wood colored anyway, what's the problem?

in a case like this (painted wood window frames) isn't preserving the historic LOOK much more important than using a historically accurate softwood for construction (that will need perpetual replacement)?

i want pictures of the original windows vs the proposed replacement before deciding who's being idiotic here.....
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Preservation societies are the farking worst. They're what finger wagging NIMBYs join because they get off on being in everyone else's business.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: Good luck fighting One-Eyed Willy money, folks.


Up there, it's their time, but down here, it's our time!
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The couple applied in September to replace 19 white pine window frames with Fibrex, a composite of reclaimed wood fiber and thermoplastic polymer."

No. Replace them with white pine. These people are idiots.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "The couple applied in September to replace 19 white pine window frames with Fibrex, a composite of reclaimed wood fiber and thermoplastic polymer."

No. Replace them with white pine. These people are idiots.


Well if you read beyond that you would have seen that they said it's hard to get and even if you can, it's prohibitively expensive.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

luna1580: uhm, IF they can find a modern composite-based frame that LOOKS like the original style, and is NOT going to be raw-wood colored anyway, what's the problem?


Those windows were made by tooling that came from Chicago and the frame's mill work was likely made in San Francisco if they look into the exact details of where the old windows came from for the older houses.  There is a very good chance that the wood first installed wasn't what was specified and they got the cheap junk.  It isn't like you can wait another 3 months for better window frames.  It wouldn't have been until the mid 1800s until someone was locally doing all the manufacturing work locally.  There are modern replacements that look exactly like the originals as well as double glazed versions that look the same unless you notice the two layers of glass and the insulation layer which can be made colors other than silver.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We considered buying a house built in 1690.  It only took the youth of the previous owner who spent 10 years getting permission to change something.   The kitchen was remodeled with a SubZero fridge and very nice oven and stove/grill.  Not cheap.

No straight walls.  But a one hole golf course in the back, manicured by a neighbor.  Very nice house.   It had been built by a miller, so it was on a stream.  There was another miller's house with water miller a few hundred yards downstream.   The stream could have been a problem, since they rise during rain.

The house had been built by a Quaker, who was executed for treason for not supporting the Revolutionary War.  The treason charge had to do with someone wanting his house and it worked.  Very few other houses had a history like that.  Didn't want the ghost.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Unless the historic preservation society is paying to keep things accurate, they can fark right off.

Want to preserve a historic building? Buy it and preserve it.

Otherwise, let people do what they want.

In many cases, "historic" buildings do an excellent job of taking up space that could be used to house a lot more families.

The reality is, if the house is worth more as historic, people will keep it that way. If it's a piece of shiat that happens to be old, then it's down to cost vs return.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

luna1580: uhm, IF they can find a modern composite-based frame that LOOKS like the original style, and is NOT going to be raw-wood colored anyway, what's the problem?

in a case like this (painted wood window frames) isn't preserving the historic LOOK much more important than using a historically accurate softwood for construction (that will need perpetual replacement)?

i want pictures of the original windows vs the proposed replacement before deciding who's being idiotic here.....


why is this funny?

i'll admit the use of the term "clear pine" -as in knot free, i think- implies maybe you WILL see the raw wood color? but so what? have you looked at modern faux-wood flooring lately? looks even better than the real thing. IF they could match the original style and shape of the windows, just with composite frames (and i'm assuming they're pushing for double paned glass, though that wasn't mentioned), who cares?

what makes a house "historic" anyway? preserving the looks and style, AND as many physically original elements as you CAN? or using brand new components ALWAYS made not just with old fashioned looks, but old fashioned materials, if things need to be replaced?

have you ever heard about warsaw, poland's "old town"?

it's a UNESCO world heritage site, an official part of human history and culture protected for all future generations.

it's also 85% NEW construction, the original Old City got blown to hell by the nazis and then it was rebuilt. just rebuilt in the old STYLE. still good enough to be granted a global human "historic" designation.....

https://whc.unesco.org/en/list/30/

https://www.timetravelturtle.com/wars​a​w-old-town-poland/
 
daffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A friend of ours has one in upstate New York. She has to get approval for every nail that goes in. The materials cost a good chunk of change. I would not want the headache.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: We considered buying a house built in 1690.  It only took the youth of the previous owner who spent 10 years getting permission to change something.   The kitchen was remodeled with a SubZero fridge and very nice oven and stove/grill.  Not cheap.

No straight walls.  But a one hole golf course in the back, manicured by a neighbor.  Very nice house.   It had been built by a miller, so it was on a stream.  There was another miller's house with water miller a few hundred yards downstream.   The stream could have been a problem, since they rise during rain.

The house had been built by a Quaker, who was executed for treason for not supporting the Revolutionary War.  The treason charge had to do with someone wanting his house and it worked.  Very few other houses had a history like that.  Didn't want the ghost.


Cool. I live in a house built in 1855. The floor joists are logs harvested when they took down the Huron Tract for agriculture. Somehow it's stayed off the historical register and I don't really want to draw any attention to it.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.