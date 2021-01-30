 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   HOAs are the fourth level of hell   (nbc-2.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd say 6th, 5th at best.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HOAs should be left to the sociopaths that run them. They will quickly devolve into the shiatholes they deserve to be.

HOAs: NOT. EVEN. ONCE.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOAs do suck...that also said, don't attract stray animals when you are living in close proximity to others.  You may think you are feeding a single cat, but you're not.  It's like thinking you have 1 roach in the kitchen
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh fark off it's a kitteh.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do feel sorry for the woman. That being said, she should know that if you put food outside for one cat, you should really tell the others that that's not for them. I'm sure they would understand and stay away from it.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just read a translation of the Inferno (sorry, I don't know much Italian except "ciao") and I'd say they belong with the "Deceivers" at the 8th level.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: I do feel sorry for the woman. That being said, she should know that if you put food outside for one cat, you should really tell the others that that's not for them. I'm sure they would understand and stay away from it.


No idea if I do or not - atm it's all she said they said.  Genuinely feeding strays?  Yeah that's not bright and should be stopped, you're gonna have problems.  Genuinely feeding one she adopted?  Yeah STFU HOA.  No way to tell - people do play the, "I'm just a nice old lady  and I'm confused" card and lie to get away with shiat, 'cause they can.  People also get victimized by HOA's being psycho 'cause they can.  Investigation required.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-Caturday?
 
IvanTheSilent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't feed strays, don't ignore court summonses, and don't live in an HOA.  Easym
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a 74 year old woman , just leave her to her simple pleasure and tell what ever busy body who reported her to fark off.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: [Fark user image 425x360]


I would feed that...uhh, pussy....

/Call me Joan
//I know she's a lesbian
///I CAN DREAM!!
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Adopt the cat, have it fixed and take responsibility for it or fark off.

/Fark hoas.
//Fark stray cats
 
lolmao500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You mean HOAs karens need a good beat down once in a while to keep them in line?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh fark no, I'm with the HOA on this.  We have some dumbass in my neighborhood who puts out mini "shelters" and kibble for the neighborhood cats right behind my house, since it abuts a railyard where there's a sizeable feral population.  Well guess what, yeah I see some cats getting fed, but I see way more rats, seagulls (Boston), skunk, raccoon, and possum getting fed than cats.  It's farking gross, and my condo association foots the bill for some frequent bait/trapping as a result.

SO FARK YOU CAT LADY, FARK YOU RIGHT TO HELL WITH THE VERMIN  PLAGUE YOU CREATED!
 
0z79
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But at least you don't have to deal with section 8 "Riff-raff" like me, right? Freaking tools.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
While I understand people's dislike for HOAs, I have to ask why people would choose to live in an HOA restricted community if they didn't like them?

Want your neighbors front yard to look like a junk yard while the other neighbor shiats in a bucket outside his double wide? Plenty of options in Bumfark, Nowhere. Want to live in a community where residents choose the rules and regulations to keep property values higher? Buy a property with one.

This is entirely a personal choice.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I bet it was all the dead mice on the doorstep stinking up the place
 
0z79
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: While I understand people's dislike for HOAs, I have to ask why people would choose to live in an HOA restricted community if they didn't like them?

Want your neighbors front yard to look like a junk yard while the other neighbor shiats in a bucket outside his double wide? Plenty of options in Bumfark, Nowhere. Want to live in a community where residents choose the rules and regulations to keep property values higher? Buy a property with one.

This is entirely a personal choice.


Because they've got to flex their checkbooks to impress their mates, like the barely-evolved primates that they are.
 
Space Squid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: Adopt the cat, have it fixed and take responsibility for it or fark off.

/Fark hoas.
//Fark stray cats


You know how I know you haven't read the article?
 
silverjets
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well she better start understanding the paperwork they send her or she'll find that the HOA won the court case, put a lean on her house and stole it right out from under her.
 
0z79
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I see that "sex_and_drugs_for_ian" smarted my post... that's nice.

Hey, anti-buddy.
 
Space Squid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: While I understand people's dislike for HOAs, I have to ask why people would choose to live in an HOA restricted community if they didn't like them?

Want your neighbors front yard to look like a junk yard while the other neighbor shiats in a bucket outside his double wide? Plenty of options in Bumfark, Nowhere. Want to live in a community where residents choose the rules and regulations to keep property values higher? Buy a property with one.

This is entirely a personal choice.


It's becoming increasingly more difficult to find places that aren't under an HOA.  Every new housing district in my area for the last fifteen years is under an HOA.  And many of the older neighborhoods have incorporated HOAs as well.

So aside from living in an old refrigerator box down by the river, you don't have a lot of choices with it comes to finding a place that isn't governed over by an HOA.

/Oops, never mind.  I just doublechecked and the fridge box is also under an HOA now.
 
