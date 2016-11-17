 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   How to Get Away with Murder: Yellowstone Edition
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You have to drape yourself with a gold fringed flag though first, then it's totes legal
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You dump a body in the Jim Bridger wilderness and between the coyotes and other critters the evidence disappears within a day or three.  Getting there is a bit of a hassle.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zone of death that congress won't address?  I think we know where to look for all the children's bodies that Ted Cruz and his buddy Mitch McConnell may have buried there in the 1980s.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been there, done that.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just toss them into a thermal feature, like this one:


Fark user imageView Full Size


The pretty blue water is about 190 degrees Fahrenheit and extremely acidic. Do not, under any circumstances, go off of the path around thermal features
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Just toss them into a thermal feature, like this one:


[Fark user image 425x566]

The pretty blue water is about 190 degrees Fahrenheit and extremely acidic. Do not, under any circumstances, go off of the path around thermal features


If you're really, really lucky, you can be the one that discovers new thermal features along the paths themselves, before the rangers find out and close them!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This loophole is only possible because the borders of the park don't have gold fringe.

Study it out.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Just toss them into a thermal feature, like this one:


[Fark user image image 425x566]

The pretty blue water is about 190 degrees Fahrenheit and extremely acidic. Do not, under any circumstances, go off of the path around thermal features


i.redd.itView Full Size


Their signage is epic. Like Jack Chick.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember reading about that in this book, but it's been a while.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nevermind that little slice, somehow Montana has 9% of the Park and Wyoming has 94%...
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why couldn't the state or fed as the case may be just ask the court to move the location of the trail?  Defendants do it all the time if they don't think they can get a fair hearing in the area they did the crime.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: iheartscotch: Just toss them into a thermal feature, like this one:


[Fark user image image 425x566]

The pretty blue water is about 190 degrees Fahrenheit and extremely acidic. Do not, under any circumstances, go off of the path around thermal features

[i.redd.it image 850x858]

Their signage is epic. Like Jack Chick.


It has to be or people just don't take it seriously. Plus, you don't have to translate a picture like that. It's tough to describe how ungodly hot that area is. As you can see, it was winter when I took that picture. You can feel how hot that feature is from 20 feet away.

Also, if you visit in winter, do not venture even a foot outside the packed trails or you'll fall into the snow up to your hip. That one happened to me and all I did was get close to the edge.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ same day. Snowmobiles are fun
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: Why couldn't the state or fed as the case may be just ask the court to move the location of the trail?  Defendants do it all the time if they don't think they can get a fair hearing in the area they did the crime.


Because some boffin at the Daily Fail had a submission deadline. It's still federal property and, probably, a federal crime
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: Why couldn't the state or fed as the case may be just ask the court to move the location of the trail?  Defendants do it all the time if they don't think they can get a fair hearing in the area they did the crime.


Because the accused has rights as enumerated in the Constitution.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sound like something a full of themself 2yr law student came up with to impress their friends with how super smart they are. Yet no practical examples of someone commiting a crime there.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Just toss them into a thermal feature, like this one:


[Fark user image 425x566]

The pretty blue water is about 190 degrees Fahrenheit and extremely acidic. Do not, under any circumstances, go off of the path around thermal features


That's what I was thinking. You toss a body in there, and it's gone PDQ. Body, evidence, all that, gone away.
The Norris Geyser Basin in Yellowstone hits 459 degrees. From this linked article: "In a very short order, there was a significant amount of dissolving,"
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So, monkey knife fights are a go!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn it to a federal prison for violent and sex offenders, make it all gen pop, with minimal guards inside.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gar1013: jumac: Why couldn't the state or fed as the case may be just ask the court to move the location of the trail?  Defendants do it all the time if they don't think they can get a fair hearing in the area they did the crime.

Because the accused has rights as enumerated in the Constitution.


Murder is generally handled by the states, but murder on federal land can be prosecuted by the feds. So, sure, by some loophole, maybe the state can't prosecute, but the feds can.

This is a stupid article making a stupid point published by a source that makes tabloids seem reputable.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The technicality stems from the Sixth Amendment that states an individual charged of a crime has the right to a jury summoned from the state and district where the crime was committed

Yeah that's not true. It it were, you could find any town in the US with a population of less than 12 people, of which there are a few, and just murder away.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Someone already tried that defense (crime committed in the Montana portion of the park). The Montana part does have some residents, but not enough to provide a fair jury pool. The trial was held in the US District of Wyoming, and the judge rejected the defense.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pretending this was true, which it isn't, but let's pretend it is.

So you plan everything out and do your killing in the death zone.  Afterwards, at a minimum you're guilty of conspiracy, and that gets prosecuted where you planned your crime.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Nevermind that little slice, somehow Montana has 9% of the Park and Wyoming has 94%...


Yeah, but we have Glacier National Park. I'm not saying it's better, but it's a Montana treasure for sure.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Jeff5: Nevermind that little slice, somehow Montana has 9% of the Park and Wyoming has 94%...

Yeah, but we have Glacier National Park. I'm not saying it's better, but it's a Montana treasure for sure.


Oh, I see now that this was a math issue. I was told there would be no math. Good day.
 
darkone
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well generally you would have to convince the person to go camping with you. It seems there is only one road in the region, Bechler Ranger Station Rd. If you are dedicated enough to convince the intended victim to travel that far with you, I doubt little issues like legality are going to matter to your quest.

See you soon,
Your Dark Lord
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Exactly how are you going to gather evidence if somebody decides to commit crimes there?  Use satellite imaging to find every campsite across 50 square miles and then helicopter park rangers to each one?  If they change the law, it might make more sense to commit the crime 50 miles away so they spend all their time looking in the wrong place.

/do you really think backwoods Idaho is a place where murders are solved?
//avenged by kin perhaps, but not solved
///lets just say you don't go there for the police protection
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Jeff5: Nevermind that little slice, somehow Montana has 9% of the Park and Wyoming has 94%...

Yeah, but we have Glacier National Park. I'm not saying it's better, but it's a Montana treasure for sure.


Isn't that soon to be the most misnamed Park in the system, once it has none of those glacier things?
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Nevermind that little slice, somehow Montana has 9% of the Park and Wyoming has 94%...


Came here to say the same thing.  Math is hard.
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Pretending this was true, which it isn't, but let's pretend it is.

So you plan everything out and do your killing in the death zone.  Afterwards, at a minimum you're guilty of conspiracy, and that gets prosecuted where you planned your crime.


I'm pretty sure a proper conspiracy takes at least two people.

Of course, I suppose there are Trumpers dumb enough to conspire in their own murder...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The technicality stems from the Sixth Amendment that states an individual charged of a crime has the right to a jury summoned from the state and district where the crime was committed

Yeah that's not true. It it were, you could find any town in the US with a population of less than 12 people, of which there are a few, and just murder away.


Sixth Amendment applies to Federal courts only. I guarantee you there is no federal district that has fewer than twelve residents.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: iheartscotch: Just toss them into a thermal feature, like this one:


[Fark user image image 425x566]

The pretty blue water is about 190 degrees Fahrenheit and extremely acidic. Do not, under any circumstances, go off of the path around thermal features

[i.redd.it image 850x858]

Their signage is epic. Like Jack Chick.


When I was there I saw a coyote trot across the mineral crust at one of the springs.  Luckily he was light enough not to fall through.  He was not a Super Genius.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wouldn't Fremont County prosecute?

In Arizona, the State of Arizona prosecutes felonies.  They're all documented as, "State of Arizona vs ..."

I have no doubt that someone committing murder in Yellowstone, in Fremont County, in Idaho, would be dragged to the county courthouse in Saint Anthony for their arraignment.
 
buntz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Just toss them into a thermal feature, like this one:


[Fark user image image 425x566]

The pretty blue water is about 190 degrees Fahrenheit and extremely acidic. Do not, under any circumstances, go off of the path around thermal features


It's where I disposed of MY bodies in Red Dead Redemption 2

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: abhorrent1: The technicality stems from the Sixth Amendment that states an individual charged of a crime has the right to a jury summoned from the state and district where the crime was committed

Yeah that's not true. It it were, you could find any town in the US with a population of less than 12 people, of which there are a few, and just murder away.

Sixth Amendment applies to Federal courts only. I guarantee you there is no federal district that has fewer than twelve residents.


As this would happen on federal land, and thus be under federal jurisdiction, I guarantee you the Sixth Amendment doesn't really come into play here, at least not in the way TFA is suggesting it does.

We might be making the same point in different words. It's been a long day and I've had a few.
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Honey! Guess where we are going on vacation.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Joe USer: Pretending this was true, which it isn't, but let's pretend it is.

So you plan everything out and do your killing in the death zone.  Afterwards, at a minimum you're guilty of conspiracy, and that gets prosecuted where you planned your crime.

I'm pretty sure a proper conspiracy takes at least two people.

Of course, I suppose there are Trumpers dumb enough to conspire in their own murder...


For some reason I was thinking of multiple people being involved.
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yupperz........gotta luv it........Chancie is on the case!!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz!!!!!

I'm outta here I gotz me some Chinese food ready for din-din sooooo I'm soooooo outta here night boyz!!!!!#
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Kalyco Jack: abhorrent1: The technicality stems from the Sixth Amendment that states an individual charged of a crime has the right to a jury summoned from the state and district where the crime was committed

Yeah that's not true. It it were, you could find any town in the US with a population of less than 12 people, of which there are a few, and just murder away.

Sixth Amendment applies to Federal courts only. I guarantee you there is no federal district that has fewer than twelve residents.

As this would happen on federal land, and thus be under federal jurisdiction, I guarantee you the Sixth Amendment doesn't really come into play here, at least not in the way TFA is suggesting it does.

We might be making the same point in different words. It's been a long day and I've had a few.


Correct. I was referring to Abhorrent's contention that the same issue would apply in any town with a population fewer than 12. Federal districts are considerably larger than a small town. Federal law applies in Yellowstone and only federal courts - specifically the district of Wyoming - has sole jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed in the park. The Wyoming district is unique in that its jurisdiction applies to the entire park, even the bits that are in Montana and Idaho. It is the only federal court with jurisdiction that spills over state boundaries. This is apparently a relic from the fact that Yellowstone was created before Wyoming, Idaho or Montana were states. The sixth amendment specifies that a defendant being tried in federal court is entitled to be judged by a jury chosen from the population of A) the Federal court's district and B) the state where the crime occurred. The zone of death is located in the Wyoming district but he state of Idaho, and as it has no population of its own, no jury can be empaneled that satisfies both requirements.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The technicality stems from the Sixth Amendment that states an individual charged of a crime has the right to a jury summoned from the state and district where the crime was committed

Yeah that's not true. It it were, you could find any town in the US with a population of less than 12 people, of which there are a few, and just murder away.


Could be a really interesting case if you lived in a county with, say, 13 people in it.

/"Anyone seen Fred lately?"
 
