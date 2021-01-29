 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MPR News)   Minnesota school district gingerly opens in-person classes... aaand they're back to distance learning after all the bus drivers catch Covid-19   (mprnews.org) divider line
25
    More: Sad, Education, District officials, Bloomington Public Schools, school districts, State guidance, High school, last month, staff health  
•       •       •

402 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2021 at 8:05 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gorram gingers
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's pretty contagious, Doncha know?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were a vaccine available, then they could maybe possibly prioritize people needed to restart the schools and might maybe, theoretically mind you, getting the "vaccine" might "vaccinate" drivers and other people and potentially may might stop this from happening.

Or, be dumbfarks.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: If only there were a vaccine available, then they could maybe possibly prioritize people needed to restart the schools and might maybe, theoretically mind you, getting the "vaccine" might "vaccinate" drivers and other people and potentially may might stop this from happening.

Or, be dumbfarks.


They could still bring it home to their families.  Shouldn't open schools back up until staff and their families are vaccinated.

But what do I know, I'm just collateral damage according to my wife's school board.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that people working with dozens of children per day were infected with a deadly, highly contagious disease that's exploding all over the planet except maybe Hobbitland.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: If only there were a vaccine available, then they could maybe possibly prioritize people needed to restart the schools and might maybe, theoretically mind you, getting the "vaccine" might "vaccinate" drivers and other people and potentially may might stop this from happening.

Or, be dumbfarks.


But the rich need to get theirs first.
 
Insain2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm soooooo done w/this Virus Shat........

I've washed, distanced, sanitized & masked up.......geeze oh petez.......I'm a friggin HERMIT/TROLL minus the under the bridge part!
Fark user imageView Full Size


I even look like em too.....All except for the height part!
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mofa: I'm shocked that people working with dozens of children per day were infected with a deadly, highly contagious disease that's exploding all over the planet except maybe Hobbitland.


And their socialist big brother Australia. Team effort required by your country.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Still more needless deaths that nobody will face justice for.
 
6nome
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: It's pretty contagious, Doncha know?


I hear it'll clear right up if you rub some lutefisk on yer chest. Sure glad to help ya.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stringbad: mofa: I'm shocked that people working with dozens of children per day were infected with a deadly, highly contagious disease that's exploding all over the planet except maybe Hobbitland.

And their socialist big brother Australia. Team effort required by your country.


And by team I mean there will be blood but it will only be economic.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But again, this is the up and down of COVID-19

No.  This is the up and down of farking idiots that are completely ignoring reality and going to distant learning until next school year when (hopefully) at least 50% of the population will have been vaccinated.  Instead of, you know, keeping with this "We're opening!  Whoops.  No we're not!" routine that you're currently doing.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Here's one for you: this is The Day the Earth Stood Still.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
For fark's sake, we are so close to the finish line. Just finish this year remote, get folks vaccinated and by September we should be good for next school year.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's always fun to watch people say "This isn't sustainable" and break pandemic protocol because they're so totally over it now.

"When does it end?"

/It ends with them getting infected in about a week if not sooner.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would shut down all in person learning until after everyone , and i do mean everyone as in every man woman and child is vaccinated.  I would also not give any exceptions everyone gets the shots or be forcibly quartentined until they agree to be vaccinated  or herd immunity is fully established.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

meanmutton: For fark's sake, we are so close to the finish line. Just finish this year remote, get folks vaccinated and by September we should be good for next school year.


It'd be easier to move to New Zealand.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Goddamn it!!
/reader, please show me the way to a cache of gifs and jpegs for "goddamn it!"
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My daughter's elementary seems to be doing well, no staff infections or anything because I think they enforce rules and take it seriously.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let's keep the windows open on school buses to provide a cross-breeze that prevents the spread of Covid19 in the wintertime in frickin Minnesota so that kids can get sick from hypothermia instead.
 
Mussel Shoals [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Los Angeles...

https://ktla.com/news/local-news/dodg​e​r-stadium-mass-coronavirus-vaccination​-site-shut-down-after-protesters-block​-entrance/

You can leave your hat on.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

meanmutton: For fark's sake, we are so close to the finish line. Just finish this year remote, get folks vaccinated and by September we should be good for next school year.


This is not a repeat from 2020
 
6nome
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: I would shut down all in person learning until after everyone , and i do mean everyone as in every man woman and child is vaccinated.  I would also not give any exceptions everyone gets the shots or be forcibly quartentined until they agree to be vaccinated  or herd immunity is fully established.


Well, everyone except Steven. Because f*ck Steven.
 
jekfark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah all the bus drivers. Or 8 of them like it says in the article. Nice hyperbole subby
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.