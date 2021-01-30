 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Idaho thinks Utah is too cool and tries to become most unhip US state   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But Idaho has legalized murder (SFW video).
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Be prepared for nationally llegal weed. Mitch is no longer the troll under the legislation bridge so it might even get past the filibuster.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*legal. Fat fingered it.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People in Idaho drink alcohol. Sure, it's legal nationally, but it's worse than weed in every possible way. They could all choose not to drink, yet they drink. I've seen them drink; everyone I know in Boise drinks, and they drink so much that they reek.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Idaho is Utah without the culture.

/except the Basque parts
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why should the United States care? It's not like Idaho really exists or anything. We all know it's a myth.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"When drugs are legalized that are currently illegal, it increases health care costs and crime," said the resolution's sponsor, Republican Sen. Scott Grow, condemning both recreational and medical marijuana use. "This is about money. It's not about caring for people who might have pain or sickness."

Oh the irony.

/health care costs would go up far less than criminal justice costs would go down
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

If we declare free speech illegal, we'll see an immediate jump in crime.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He said those states went downhill with crime and other problems after legalizing marijuana.

Oh please DO get cancer.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If Idaho is happy to cede the tax revenue to all their neighbors, so be it.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm guessing some percent literally believe if they legalize pot then all the white women will have sex with black men and bring the white race yet closer to extinction.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone that hated all the liberal ideas where they grew up (you know, like libraries) ended up moving to Idaho. It's not just conservative. It's conservative.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People actually live in Idaho?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm in western MT and sometimes head to WA for hiking, shopping, etc.  I'm paranoid about driving very well through ID since they're so crazy anti-weed, they know people will head to WA for that sweet bud (if they don't have a medical card or know someone with one).  Even if I'm driving without anything suspicious I don't want to deal with the BS of a power-happy butthole making my already long drive even longer.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Idaho: Land of Taters and Haters
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe Idaho could invent a potato wine, then breed a hybrid pot-potato plant.  I'd have more ideas but the hallucinogenic toad I was licking just hopped away.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"When drugs are legalized that are currently illegal, it increases health care costs and crime," said the resolution's sponsor, Republican Fascist Sen. Scott Grow, condemning both recreational and medical marijuana use.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Republican Sen. Scott Grow, condemning both recreational and medical marijuana use... "This is about money. It's not about caring for people who might have pain or sickness."

Absolutely correct. It's all about money for police and prisons. You absolutely do not care at all about people who might have pain or sickness.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Back in 1977 when I went to school at EWU in Cheney. We routinely drove to Idaho to by beer because you only had to be 19 (maybe it was 18 I can't remember). Oh Idaho you've changed and not for the better
 
0100010
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gee, 4.5 years ago I moved out of the Treasure valley.  I moved to Alabama.  While the job was worth it, I'm not sure it was a step up...
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Backers said the Idaho Constitution needs to be changed because neighboring states, heavily influenced by out-of-state money, have approved marijuana use through voter initiatives, and it could happen in Idaho."

Republicans with a sudden dislike of big money backers, lol.


"Keith Graves told the committee he was a member of a group of retired police officers in Idaho who left California, Washington and Oregon. He said those states went downhill with crime and other problems after legalizing marijuana."

lol The f*ck it did.

Ooga booga reefer madness run for your lives!

There's jazz music and laughter everywhere!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

listernine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I whole heartedly support their initiative to keep marijuana illegal.  Idaho is the land of potatoes, and as an Irish descendent, if Idaho were to make it legal, think how many acres of prime potato land would go to growing weed!!   Colorado and California have already got the best strains of weed.  But there is only one state that grows Idaho potatoes, and it is in/near Idaho.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"When drugs are legalized that are currently illegal, it increases health care costs and crime," said the resolution's sponsor, Republican Sen. Scott Grow, condemning both recreational and medical marijuana use.

So it turns out our resident anti-pot propagandist is Republican politician from Idaho.

That actually explains a lot about their posts.
 
pushthelimits [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh fark Idaho.

/grew up there
//left because it's too red
///and too dry
 
dywed88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I would like to note that this would not change the current legality of anything.

This is literally just because they see the writing on the wall in the future and want to make it harder for the laws to be changed
 
