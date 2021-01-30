 Skip to content
IKEA customers will be compelled to acknowledge physics, gravity before acknowledging their furniture-assembly frustration and bad taste
    Consumer Product Safety Commission, family of Josef Dudek, Death, potential tip, young children, Chest of drawers  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm starting to wonder if decades of these excessive bubble-wrapping reactions has allowed what used to be insignificant tiny fractions of the population survive and worse breed when they'd have simply died due to some self-induced accident or another in earlier eras.

The kind of people that cannot process words of wisdom or caution from others such as written instructions or expert opinion on subjects.  The kind who only seem to ever finally 'get' something when they personally experience it and some how through sheer ignorant luck survive it without such knowledge that was so readily available but ignored.

(I'm referencing Trump's deplorables, in case one is reading this and doesn't get it)
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IKEA's stuff isn't bad.

There.  I said it.

Generally, for the price, it's a bargain, and their stores aren't bad, either, as giant furniture / housewares stores go.  I'm not a big fan of the food, but whatever.

I know, people always say you get what you pay for, but this has rarely been true.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RandomAxe: IKEA's stuff isn't bad.

There.  I said it.

Generally, for the price, it's a bargain, and their stores aren't bad, either, as giant furniture / housewares stores go.  I'm not a big fan of the food, but whatever.

I know, people always say you get what you pay for, but this has rarely been true.


100% agreed. With a little assembly experience they go together solidly.

I heard they are even more durable if you use some wood glue during assembly but I never tried it.
 
Weng
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How did I know the Weeners was going to be eugenics?

Anyway, either this lawsuit has been going for a damn long time or guy missed literally TENS of signs explaining wall anchors sitting all over the relevant products.
 
Iczer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RandomAxe: IKEA's stuff isn't bad.

There.  I said it.


Honestly the only thing I've gotten from them (well, my parents bought it and I technically have inherited it) and have issues with was the computer desk I'm currently on. It's plenty spacious and has a nice large drawer, but said damn drawer doesn't pull out even close to fully. I literally have to work things into it with about a 3.5" gap despite it going about another foot further back.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tipping thread?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Tipping thread?


Boo!
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Last time I bought ikea furniture there were clear warnings about tip over risk. It's unfortunate that people ignored those warnings, lost their kid and now customers have to deal with extra bullshiat.

I wonder when we will have to sign waivers to buy groceries.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When a mother gives birth to a child inside a hospital in the U.S., she is almost always given a large binder full of common advice on how to keep the offspring safe and healthy. Warnings against furniture that could fall and severely injure an infant or toddler are almost always included in the new parent manual. Even if this wasn't a safety issue that everyone should be well aware of after decades of hearing about it, it would seem to be a normal concern for even people without children to wonder, "this piece of furniture is flimsy as hell. I don't want my crap to fall over and get wrecked so maybe I should attach it to a wall-stud."
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I love IKEA furniture, and i really like putting it together, it's a giant puzzle!
As far as I could tell all the furniture came with anchors you could attach to your wall, which is nice. I used to use a couple of eye hooks and wire for my little climbing monkeys (including the christmas tree)
 
