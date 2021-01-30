 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Man leaves €2m to the French village that did not surrender his family to the Nazis   (theguardian.com) divider line
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
+1, great find subby!
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Huguenots FTW.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So there are some good people left in the world. Why does it feel like there's too many terrible ones? Because there are a bunch of them?
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Even in the midst of the evil covering the earth with this damned plague, there exists love and kindness.

Really great find, subby.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Remember when the entire United States of America united to defeat the Nazi threat?

Good times.

/good times
 
