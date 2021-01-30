 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Metal detector guy in a field, "Let's see... Beep. Bobby pin... Beep. Beer can... Beep. That's a lump of solid gold from Henry VIII's lost crown... Hmm. Guess I'll call it a day, then"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
15
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What the hell's a man doing with a bobby pin?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oliver Cromwell gets cranked again.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder if "Look what I found in this empty field with my metal detector" is a way to launder plundered artifacts
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tater1337
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
whent he heck did a lump of gold become a jewel?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Someone probably stole the crown, and broke off the pieces to buy booze.

The original Farker.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That story was a mess. Did he find gold or a jewel?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you want to experience a day vanishing watch some European metal detecting channels on YouTube. Metal detecting is a lot more interesting when you search someplace with history. Over here it's "oh wow a quarter from 1977! If only this pocket change could talk the stories it would tell".
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The "independent" board has decided you will get a buck three eighty for your find. Don't spend it all in one place, chump...er, sir!"
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Honestly, I'm surprised that he will be compensated at all. I figured this would be one of those situations where "The Crown" would send Scotland Yard to yoink it from him while saying "Thank you, peasant, for returning our property to us. Your name shall ring through the halls of the palace for 1 hour on the second Sunday of the fourteenth month of Excelsior!" or some similar poncy bullshiat.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: That story was a mess. Did he find gold or a jewel?


Yes.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dicti​o​nary/jewel

/#2
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For a detectorist that's a crowning achievement.
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: I wonder if "Look what I found in this empty field with my metal detector" is a way to launder plundered artifacts


Interesting idea. Very possible with British treasure trove laws. Find it, the government confiscates it and pays you the estimated value. If you found it on someone else's private property they get half.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Honestly, I'm surprised that he will be compensated at all. I figured this would be one of those situations where "The Crown" would send Scotland Yard to yoink it from him while saying "Thank you, peasant, for returning our property to us. Your name shall ring through the halls of the palace for 1 hour on the second Sunday of the fourteenth month of Excelsior!" or some similar poncy bullshiat.


It's a very smart policy - everyone is motivated to report their finds instead of selling them to private collectors or melting them down. It allows archaeologists/historians to learn something, and museums to benefit, while also motivating and compensating the people who find the stuff.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Herman's Hermits "I'm Henry VIII, I Am" on The Ed Sullivan Show
Youtube GisCRxREDkY
 
