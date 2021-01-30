 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida cops were asked to check on a guy who wasn't answering his phone. They found him unresponsive, threw a magazine at him and left. Turns out he was dying   (tampabay.com) divider line
    Criminal Investigation Department, Police, Clearwater Police Department officers, Constable, Adam Phillips, Law enforcement agency, Tampa, Florida, Drug overdose  
698 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2021 at 5:23 PM (25 minutes ago)



‘’ 3 hours ago  
ACALazy.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
died from an accidental overdose of drugs including hydrocodone and oxycodone

And the cop saw him breathing but unconscious and he had naloxone but he walked away. He killed that guy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not a clip?
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How were the cops able to "throw a magazine at him" and notice he was breathing, while simultaneously afraid of entering for fear of a gun? Am I missing something?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some fine police work there, Lou!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey, we did NOT shoot him! What are y'all complainin' about?!"
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The officer that went in should be fired and prevented from working in LE again.  Basic welfare check is NOT just making sure someone is breathing.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called a 'clip'
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: ACALazy.


And the supreme Court has said that that's perfectly okay because there's no special relationship
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fivekiller: How were the cops able to "throw a magazine at him" and notice he was breathing, while simultaneously afraid of entering for fear of a gun? Am I missing something?


The cops do not work for you end of the conversation.
Not that I agree with that but that is the situation.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good luck with your lawsuit. It's already been established that cops have no legal responsibility to actually protect anyone or prevent crimes.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Good luck with your lawsuit. It's already been established that cops have no legal responsibility to actually protect anyone or prevent crimes.


🏆 🐔 🍽
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He left after offering some unsolicited advice: "You might want to find another boyfriend."

That is a phrase that's going to haunt that officer for many years...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Clearly, these officers need to rewatch the police training video on how to deal with these situations.  Using a stick and not a magazine is like Day One training!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: The officer that went in should be fired and prevented from working in LE again.  Basic welfare check is NOT just making sure someone is breathing.


Basic welfare check shouldn't be part of their job anymore.  Take that whole responsibility away from them and put it into a service prepared to keep aware for difficulty, but not trained to escalate to military tactical levels, and ...let's say...REfund the police funding to that service.  Something like a cross between Animal Control, EMTs, and social workers.  It's not like a welfare check is a drop everything emergency for the police.  If it turns out to require someone shooting the family dog and choking out the victim they can be called then.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: He left after offering some unsolicited advice: "You might want to find another boyfriend."

That is a phrase that's going to haunt that officer for many years...


It seems fitting to mention that cops took a victim back to Dahmer I'd post up their names but I'm being lazy
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Social workers would have saved the man's life.

There are things we shouldn't be making cops do in our society. Wellness checks is one of those things. Dealing with mentally disabled people having a fit is another. Talking people down from suicide is yet another.

Cops should only be used when there's violence afoot. They're the dumb bullies we all knew in school, and I shall never understand how anyone would ever go into adulthood believing that those guys are the ones who should be tasked with taking care of the rest of society.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: SpaceyCat: The officer that went in should be fired and prevented from working in LE again.  Basic welfare check is NOT just making sure someone is breathing.

Basic welfare check shouldn't be part of their job anymore.  Take that whole responsibility away from them and put it into a service prepared to keep aware for difficulty, but not trained to escalate to military tactical levels, and ...let's say...REfund the police funding to that service.  Something like a cross between Animal Control, EMTs, and social workers.  It's not like a welfare check is a drop everything emergency for the police.  If it turns out to require someone shooting the family dog and choking out the victim they can be called then.


You know that's what people mean when they say defund the police

they're really saying is refund stuff that the cops shouldn't be doing in the first place
 
zez
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did they throw a magazine at him or a clip?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wejash: "Hey, we did NOT shoot him! What are y'all complainin' about?!"


They weren't allowed to shoot him. He was white.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: He left after offering some unsolicited advice: "You might want to find another boyfriend."

That is a phrase that's going to haunt that officer for many years...


He wasn't wrong.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He thought his best chance to survive an encounter with Florida cops was to play dead
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LowbrowDeluxe: SpaceyCat: The officer that went in should be fired and prevented from working in LE again.  Basic welfare check is NOT just making sure someone is breathing.

Basic welfare check shouldn't be part of their job anymore.  Take that whole responsibility away from them and put it into a service prepared to keep aware for difficulty, but not trained to escalate to military tactical levels, and ...let's say...REfund the police funding to that service.  Something like a cross between Animal Control, EMTs, and social workers.  It's not like a welfare check is a drop everything emergency for the police.  If it turns out to require someone shooting the family dog and choking out the victim they can be called then.

You know that's what people mean when they say defund the police

they're really saying is refund stuff that the cops shouldn't be doing in the first place


Maybe they should just say that instead? If I want some coffee I don't yell "extinction to tea!"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: He left after offering some unsolicited advice: "You might want to find another boyfriend."

That is a phrase that's going to haunt that officer for many years...


He was apparently a drug addict. It was still good advice.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Good luck with your lawsuit. It's already been established that cops have no legal responsibility to actually protect anyone or prevent crimes.


This. Not only are they allowed to let you die, they are allowed to actively prevent medical aid from reaching you after they mortally wound you with gunshots.
 
MHudson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Somaticasual: He left after offering some unsolicited advice: "You might want to find another boyfriend."

That is a phrase that's going to haunt that officer for many years...

He was apparently a drug addict. It was still good advice.


What are you seeing that makes you feel this guy was a drug addict?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
wait, what?

The girlfriend and maintenance workers waited outside the apartment when the officers went inside on Feb. 27. But the officers told her she could not go inside to check on Phillips herself, according to Straw. In interviews with investigators, the officers said she never asked.

By the next morning, Phillips' loved ones still hadn't heard from him. So they asked police to conduct another welfare check.

"the girlfriend" was physically there herself, but couldn't get in without the cops (no key?) and then the cops wouldn't let her enter, after she was one of the 2 people who called them in the first place, so then she simply left? what?

and the cops DID go inside? they were close enough to him to ascertain he was breathing and throw things at him that landed on his arm, but they ALSO "never went inside for 'lack of cover'"?

this story is fishy.
 
