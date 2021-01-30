 Skip to content
Happy birthday, Pandemic
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They grow up so fast.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks to Covid-19, I've rebranded "I'm too lazy to cook so I'm getting takeout" to "I'm nobly supporting local restaurants to keep the economy going and saving many local jobs."

Also: "I hate being around people" became "I care about you!"
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still no idea when we'll get shots.

A friend will be in town next week. She's had COVID and was quite ill. Says she has permanently lost her taste and smell.

We're wondering how (if) to get together with her.
 
TheReject
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when Congress was more interested in drumming up an impeachment than responding to an emerging plague? I remember that too.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technohead - Happy Birthday (Music Video)
Youtube YMKIxxRA270
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in one year there are more mutations than a X-Men comic.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Thanks to Covid-19, I've rebranded "I'm too lazy to cook so I'm getting takeout" to "I'm nobly supporting local restaurants to keep the economy going and saving many local jobs."

Also: "I hate being around people" became "I care about you!"

Also: "I hate being around people" became "I care about you!"


These...
And as I've said before, I love craft beer because it lets me pass off my raging alcoholism as nothing more than a pretentious hobby.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Still no idea when we'll get shots.

A friend will be in town next week. She's had COVID and was quite ill. Says she has permanently lost her taste and smell.


I didn't catch the covid, but 2020 did that to me. 365 of smoking, drinking, and screaming at the sky.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Thanks to Covid-19, I've rebranded "I'm too lazy to cook so I'm getting takeout" to "I'm nobly supporting local restaurants to keep the economy going and saving many local jobs."

Also: "I hate being around people" became "I care about you!"

Also: "I hate being around people" became "I care about you!"


Honestly, having an excuse to avoid my extended circle has been nice. I'm starting to appreciate them again, miss them, and re-evaluate who falls where.

I mean, i'm sure the same applies to me in their view....so....will  be interesting to see what shakes out.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: They grow up so fast.


Now it has all these little variants too... aaaaaw *adorable baby sounds*
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: grokca: They grow up so fast.

Now it has all these little variants too... aaaaaw *adorable baby sounds*


it had little variants at least 11 months ago
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And all we had to do was take it seriously for a couple months. But that might have temporarily injured The Economy!


Somehow other countries who handled it properly are open, but thank god for our Freedom! Ain't no gubmint man gonna tell me I gotta wear a mask!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Then Trump quit the WHO because la la la! he can't hear you!
 
farknozzle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
On a side note, the World Health Organization has been awarded the "understatement of the year" award for 2020.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Indiana still has no vaccine rollout plan. It's ALL fu*ked up here. I work in Ohio and hope that  the company will offer the vaccine through our clinics.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not that it matters, but I thought it was only declared a pandemic back in March.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thanks China!
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
March 13th was the day that everything changed
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm afraid 'Rona is not going to go away for a good while as it mutates and sidesteps the vaccination efforts. The terrible twos are looming
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sneakytoes: March 13th was the day that everything changed


Let's all remember to thank the NBA for showing real leadership in a time of great crisis
 
frogmyte
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sneakytoes: March 13th was the day that everything changed


Yep. My birthday is March 10th, and the last time I went out among people was going to figure drawing at a local bar to celebrate, finally talking with some people there (I'm very shy), feeling so proud of myself...and then, poof.

/It was the one social thing I ever did
//Can't imagine how you extroverts feel
 
