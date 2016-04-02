 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Every time a building is demolished in an English city, they dig up more bodies from ancient times   (theguardian.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Cemetery, Burial, 1st millennium, Constantinople, Ancient Rome, Centuries, finds of Anglo-Saxon archaeology, Dr Caroline Goodson  
•       •       •

510 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2021 at 6:38 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1500 years from now if someone digs up one of our cemeteries they are going to find perfectly preserved bodies due to all the additives we have consumed over the last few decades.

That, and a bunch of Bud Lite cans.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We farked around, and we have three days to find out.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Welcome to Britain. The building you're staying in is built on a bunch of corpses. Enjoy your stay." is a solid tourism message for Halloween.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Army Of Darkness Alternative Ending
Youtube j42eaiLdBTY
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Anywhere humans have lived will have dead humans buried somewhere around the place. Unless it's one of those cool cultures that leave the bodies out for the vultures and other wild critters.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh it's historical over there but the authorities dig up a suspected hooker cemetery in my back yard.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is why I'm having my body cremated. It pains me to think in a thousand years someone would dig me up and say, "damn, those people in the 21st century were farking fat!"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A whole lot of people have died in England. Graveyards polluted drinking water, were filled up and emptied, bodies piled up on top of bodies in shallow graves. Spots were sometimes rented for a few years and the remains disinterred for the next guy.
Oh, and the churches and temples. Burned down, moved, rebuilt, and built over without records.
Paris is built over a bunch of limestone mines and catacombs too. The French can't let the English best them, or vice versa.
Didn't England find a lost king in a parking lot a few years back?
Everything is probably a disused cemetery in England by now.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How about the plague-pits they find each time they need to expand or renovate The Underground?
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: 1500 years from now if someone digs up one of our cemeteries they are going to find perfectly preserved bodies due to all the additives we have consumed over the last few decades.


Future archaeologists won't be able to dig up anything except generational layers of plastic in landfills.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Didn't England find a lost king in a parking lot a few years back?


https://www.wbur.org/onlyagame/2016/0​4​/02/richard-iii-leicester-soccer-footb​all
https://www.lcfc.com/news/1649008/the​-​magical-tale-of-richard-iii--leicester​-city
https://www.theguardian.com/football/​2​016/may/03/leicester-city-kings-of-eng​land-richard-iii

Etc. It was really the only logical explanation for that team winning the title.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not every time. Sometimes it's a good ole unexploded WW2 bomb.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: "Welcome to Britain. The building you're staying in is built on a bunch of corpses. Enjoy your stay." is a solid tourism message for Halloween.


99% of the USA (minus a few islands) is on top of indigenous burials.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
endofworldbook.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: Future archaeologists won't be able to dig up anything except generational layers of plastic in landfills.


Idiocracy will rebuild civilization by reverse engineering our trash.
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
fark that country, it's built on a celtic burial ground.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.