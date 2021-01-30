 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Inequities reported in vaccine distribution at NYC site. Looking at the picture, this seems a reasonable claim, as most of us can't win Ninja Warrior   (cnn.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark white people.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
While this is all pretty crappy.  I'm firmly in the vaccinate as many people as fast as possible camp.  Just getting a needle in a arm requires enough logistics.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Not in America.

Just kidding. This right here is more American than a bald eagle eating an apple pie on a baseball diamond.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomDooley: While this is all pretty crappy.  I'm firmly in the vaccinate as many people as fast as possible camp.  Just getting a needle in a arm requires enough logistics.


Nice people wait their turn. Asswipes travel and spread their shiat far and wide just to cut in line so they can get right back to spreading at the club

Be nice to others and to yourself, don't be an asswipe.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, my work has to offer incentives in order to get people to get the damn shots. It's farking crazy.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Fark white people.


Wow. This must be the healing the old, white, male, career politician, that was propped up to heal was elected to accomplish. LoL. You were played.

Too bad no one warned about this. The good news is that we get to blame all the problems on yet another old, white, male that doesn't have to worry about money for the rest of his life.

Don't worry. This is coming to your locale soon.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


So get ready to tell people to pick up that can.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Stibium: TomDooley: While this is all pretty crappy.  I'm firmly in the vaccinate as many people as fast as possible camp.  Just getting a needle in a arm requires enough logistics.

Nice people wait their turn. Asswipes travel and spread their shiat far and wide just to cut in line so they can get right back to spreading at the club

Be nice to others and to yourself, don't be an asswipe.

"It's hard to do both speed and equity," Bejar told CNN. "When the vaccines are primarily distributed through a smart phone application in English to whoever refreshes the application first, longstanding structural inequities will replicate themselves unless the medical community makes a conscious and consistent effort to address them


Good grief. It's almost as though this result should have been expected.

You can't really reach non English speakers or people without cell phones, which will describe a lot of older PoC, with a smartphone app in English. You have to do something more labor intensive.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A big part of the problem is that minority communities are much more skeptical of the vaccine than whites. Many churches and community organizations are working towards education and encouragement but they're battling social media and the last four years of government dysfunction.
 
Red Barchetta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So Governor Cuomo, instead of keeping access to vaccination sites local, allows anyone from within the state to go anywhere within the state to get vaccinations.  People travel to vaccination sites that they are allowed to visit per the Governor's mandate, and it's somehow their fault for doing so?  Isn't this Gov. Cuomo's fault for not doing the right thing in the first place?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
 Can we be outraged if Latinos show up for vaccinations in a mostly white neighborhood?
 
lithven
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So the people running a site set it up in a way that was based on technology that a significant portion of the local residents don't have (smart phones), put the sign-ups process in english only, opened appointments to the entire state instead of just the local community, and didn't do any coordination with the local community for outreach but it's all the fault of white people who registered and showed up per the available guidance?  If you want to distribute a highly sought after, limited, commodity to a select community then limit the distribution to that community and focus communication on that community to get people to show up.  I'd rather have people come from out of town and get needles in arms than limit it to some population that doesn't know it's available and end up discarding doses at the end of the day. If they want to give it to the minority community limit sign ups to the appropriate zip code and start knocking on doors to get people to sign up.
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At this point, a lottery would be more fair.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Stibium: TomDooley: While this is all pretty crappy.  I'm firmly in the vaccinate as many people as fast as possible camp.  Just getting a needle in a arm requires enough logistics.

Nice people wait their turn. Asswipes travel and spread their shiat far and wide just to cut in line so they can get right back to spreading at the club

Be nice to others and to yourself, don't be an asswipe.


I don't imagine they were given them at random to whoever showed up

the most likely scenario is everyone that had got vaccinated had a reservation to get vaccinated

and Hispanic communities are all about family and faith

there's no way one of their 40 cousins is not internet savvy

the number of isolated elderly Latinos with no local Community Support or family support approaches zero
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Red Barchetta: So Governor Cuomo, instead of keeping access to vaccination sites local, allows anyone from within the state to go anywhere within the state to get vaccinations.  People travel to vaccination sites that they are allowed to visit per the Governor's mandate, and it's somehow their fault for doing so?  Isn't this Gov. Cuomo's fault for not doing the right thing in the first place?


that plus a bunch of DeBlasio being Deblasio, and then blaming it on inequeity.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Stibium: TomDooley: While this is all pretty crappy.  I'm firmly in the vaccinate as many people as fast as possible camp.  Just getting a needle in a arm requires enough logistics.

Nice people wait their turn. Asswipes travel and spread their shiat far and wide just to cut in line so they can get right back to spreading at the club

Be nice to others and to yourself, don't be an asswipe.


Wait a sec. How can they "spread their shiat" far and wide if they have the life saving vaccine? What's the point of the vaccine? Is it like a dump truck?

Seriously! What the fark does the vaccine do?

/Fine waiting for all the popular citizens refining this trend
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Article said the residents were not tech savvy or literate. How did they know who to vote for or where to vote?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Although it would be pretty funny if it was, "OK, run a 100 meter for me"

And someone clocks a really good one and you are, "You are good, come back in 2 months"
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did the people who showed up have to lie on the registration to be given a vaccine?  If not, the only question of inequality is the decision to have an event notorious for lack of social distancing (all that waiting in line, often cramming too many people in the area to do so even if you wanted to) in a Latino-centric area.

Even then, it looks like it is entirely indoors, with minimal chances to infect the locals.  So it looks like somebody just needed to fill a webpage with outrage, regardless of the available news.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Meanwhile, my work has to offer incentives in order to get people to get the damn shots. It's farking crazy.


The Telomere-challenged have put up with salesmen for a long time. Yet they still exist. There is a reason for this.

What does the vaccine do?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zepillin: Stibium: TomDooley: While this is all pretty crappy.  I'm firmly in the vaccinate as many people as fast as possible camp.  Just getting a needle in a arm requires enough logistics.

Nice people wait their turn. Asswipes travel and spread their shiat far and wide just to cut in line so they can get right back to spreading at the club

Be nice to others and to yourself, don't be an asswipe.

I don't imagine they were given them at random to whoever showed up

the most likely scenario is everyone that had got vaccinated had a reservation to get vaccinated

and Hispanic communities are all about family and faith

there's no way one of their 40 cousins is not internet savvy

the number of isolated elderly Latinos with no local Community Support or family support approaches zero


The argument in the article that made the most sense if that the are only doing vaccinations during "regular" business hours. I don't know if that's true, but if it is that's a huge problem. They should be running them for 9 am to 10pm at the very least.

I see how it could be difficult for working class people to make it during working hours.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, this seems to be more a case of them not adequately setting parameters rather than white people being dicks.  They city said the site was prioritizing people over 65, and people over 65 came in droves.  Maybe some of those white people were like, "Screw those Latinos, me first," but most of them were probably like, "Hey, I'm over 65--I'm going to go get vaccinated."  And they weren't really wrong.

If area of residence had been a requirement from the start and white people had, say, faked their addresses to skip the line, that I could understand, but that doesn't at all seem to be the case here.
 
lithven
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Stibium: TomDooley: While this is all pretty crappy.  I'm firmly in the vaccinate as many people as fast as possible camp.  Just getting a needle in a arm requires enough logistics.

Nice people wait their turn. Asswipes travel and spread their shiat far and wide just to cut in line so they can get right back to spreading at the club

Be nice to others and to yourself, don't be an asswipe.


But when is their "turn" and how are the supposed to know this wasn't it? The site was open to anyone 65 and over who lived in the state, are people supposed to assume that it isn't intended for them if it's not in their neighborhood? How is anyone supposed to know the distribution isn't planned to be at a few mega-sites that you may have to travel to? How far are you allowed to travel for a vaccine?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
80% of life is just showing up - Woody Allen
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And this is only an aside, but it should be said--of course more white people are going to get the vaccine.  There are way more white people in this country than there are non-white people.  2/3 to 3/4 of the country identifies as white.  The makeup is going to be different by neighborhood and region, obviously, but more white people getting something in this country isn't itself a problem.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: zepillin: Stibium: TomDooley: While this is all pretty crappy.  I'm firmly in the vaccinate as many people as fast as possible camp.  Just getting a needle in a arm requires enough logistics.

Nice people wait their turn. Asswipes travel and spread their shiat far and wide just to cut in line so they can get right back to spreading at the club

Be nice to others and to yourself, don't be an asswipe.

I don't imagine they were given them at random to whoever showed up

the most likely scenario is everyone that had got vaccinated had a reservation to get vaccinated

and Hispanic communities are all about family and faith

there's no way one of their 40 cousins is not internet savvy

the number of isolated elderly Latinos with no local Community Support or family support approaches zero

The argument in the article that made the most sense if that the are only doing vaccinations during "regular" business hours. I don't know if that's true, but if it is that's a huge problem. They should be running them for 9 am to 10pm at the very least.

I see how it could be difficult for working class people to make it during working hours.


fark that.  this is apandemic.  they should be running in 24 hour shifts until they have to resupply the vaccine.

The virus doesn't only spread between 9am and 5pm
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pdieten: Stibium: TomDooley: While this is all pretty crappy.  I'm firmly in the vaccinate as many people as fast as possible camp.  Just getting a needle in a arm requires enough logistics.

Nice people wait their turn. Asswipes travel and spread their shiat far and wide just to cut in line so they can get right back to spreading at the club

Be nice to others and to yourself, don't be an asswipe.

"It's hard to do both speed and equity," Bejar told CNN. "When the vaccines are primarily distributed through a smart phone application in English to whoever refreshes the application first, longstanding structural inequities will replicate themselves unless the medical community makes a conscious and consistent effort to address them

Good grief. It's almost as though this result should have been expected.

You can't really reach non English speakers or people without cell phones, which will describe a lot of older PoC, with a smartphone app in English. You have to do something more labor intensive.


Who the fark are these people without pocket computers? Everyone is a nerd with a computer so they can talk to their grandparents.

Who would have ever thought that powder designed for precious babies would bring horrific cancer? Who? Baby powder! Baby!

Kids, getting a glimmer of the insanity today, would be wise to learn the ways of the legal system in the manner of a trade. Riches will be available in the future from this rape of the ignorant and fearful.

img.timeinc.netView Full Size


Always follow the money and trust no one over 25.

/Over 25
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Fark white people.


I agree. Everybody sound fark more white people. I am available and ready to show you what I can do. Be prepared to be impressed.

/If you've only been with Asian dudes.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It worked exactly as designed. Calling it "outrageous" that white people form out of the area showed up, when it was set up so that white people from out of the area were allowed to register, is just disingenuous.

/ "The more I learn about this, the angrier I get,"only highlights how little you bothered to learn about it beforehand
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can you imagine the horrible screaming if a hospital in a suburban community reserved its shots for a generally white local populace and excluded appointments for residents of a majority nonwhite city?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrparks: At this point, a lottery would be more fair.


earthprime.comView Full Size

Only every 100th person gets killed to make things more interesting.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: A big part of the problem is that minority communities are much more skeptical of the vaccine than whites. Many churches and community organizations are working towards education and encouragement but they're battling social media and the last four years of government dysfunction.


How the eff do you know this? Where is the citation? Are you like the guy that thinks that elder non-tradionale americans don't have pocket computers? Who the eff doesn't have a pocket computer? Where are they? Everyone has them to talk to their farking kids at least.

That's fn racist and not helpful.

Now, if you are talking about not buying into the fear being sold then yes, some people don't want to buy your stupid high waisted jeans. Bring back the hiphuggers and belly shirts.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For those unfamiliar with the geography there's two neighborhoods with large elderly white populations (Upper East Side and Riverdale) with really easy commutes to the area, it's literally right between them. And it's not like Upper Manhattan is completely devoid of white people, especially west of Broadway.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Red Barchetta: So Governor Cuomo, instead of keeping access to vaccination sites local, allows anyone from within the state to go anywhere within the state to get vaccinations.  People travel to vaccination sites that they are allowed to visit per the Governor's mandate, and it's somehow their fault for doing so?  Isn't this Gov. Cuomo's fault for not doing the right thing in the first place?


What? The savior of the fukn savior Democrat is doing something incorrect? I'm shocked. How did that old, white, rich, and white guy even get elected? Was there some kind of election shenanigans because I have been told that the election process should not be questioned because only racist fix elections.

This all part of the healing our new leader has for us. Just trust that we will all be healed because we we told we would all be healed.

I feel like I will be healed. Why don't you feel like you will be healed.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Can we be outraged if Latinos show up for vaccinations in a mostly white neighborhood?


They are already there. Who do you think does all the tasks that you think are below you? And they do it better than you could ever do. What with all your crying about how unfair it is that your have to work so hard.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jeez, you wander into a thread and it's all covered in troll crap from an ancient account that has suddenly sprung back to life. That's certainly never happened before.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lithven: So the people running a site set it up in a way that was based on technology that a significant portion of the local residents don't have (smart phones), put the sign-ups process in english only, opened appointments to the entire state instead of just the local community, and didn't do any coordination with the local community for outreach but it's all the fault of white people who registered and showed up per the available guidance?  If you want to distribute a highly sought after, limited, commodity to a select community then limit the distribution to that community and focus communication on that community to get people to show up.  I'd rather have people come from out of town and get needles in arms than limit it to some population that doesn't know it's available and end up discarding doses at the end of the day. If they want to give it to the minority community limit sign ups to the appropriate zip code and start knocking on doors to get people to sign up.


Wait a sec. Is that how we can have elections that do not tear the country to shreds? Cool. Show me a copy of the letter you have sent to your local political representative so that I can do the same.

Thank you for your tireless work in righting, I mean letting all the wrongs in the country.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrparks: At this point, a lottery would be more fair.


qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It happens in a lot of places.  It's every logistics assumptions of Katrina combined with Dewey Defeats Truman.

For hurricane Katrina, the assumption was that people would just drive to safety.  We all saw what happened to people without cars.  We saw how reporters could get to the stranded survivors but no government workers could.

Maybe Shep Smith should be a FEMA advisor for the vaccine rollout.  He lived the heartbreak of seeing a failure of service in Katrina, every single minute. He was paying attention.

Fark user imageView Full Size


For Dewey, only Republicans had home phones, so the phone survey was flawed.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It may be that the "target audience" doesn't have computers, just Jitterbug phones with no texts or no Twitter, and certainly no Android or iOS apps.

The 80 20 rule doesn't not apply.  The 20% outliers are the vulnerable population.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Red Barchetta: So Governor Cuomo, instead of keeping access to vaccination sites local, allows anyone from within the state to go anywhere within the state to get vaccinations.  People travel to vaccination sites that they are allowed to visit per the Governor's mandate, and it's somehow their fault for doing so?  Isn't this Gov. Cuomo's fault for not doing the right thing in the first place?

that plus a bunch of DeBlasio being Deblasio, and then blaming it on inequeity.


I know right? Who elected these guys? It's too bad there was no other choice than these guys. So just shut up and let these guys start the healing.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GallantPelham: Article said the residents were not tech savvy or literate. How did they know who to vote for or where to vote?


Who cares? The people on and the healing is on the way.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: The Irresponsible Captain: A big part of the problem is that minority communities are much more skeptical of the vaccine than whites. Many churches and community organizations are working towards education and encouragement but they're battling social media and the last four years of government dysfunction.

How the eff do you know this? Where is the citation? Are you like the guy that thinks that elder non-tradionale americans don't have pocket computers? Who the eff doesn't have a pocket computer? Where are they? Everyone has them to talk to their farking kids at least.

That's fn racist and not helpful.

Now, if you are talking about not buying into the fear being sold then yes, some people don't want to buy your stupid high waisted jeans. Bring back the hiphuggers and belly shirts.

[i.pinimg.com image 214x365]


Let me Google this for you.

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/20/948614​8​57/race-and-the-roots-of-vaccine-skept​icism
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: StoPPeRmobile: The Irresponsible Captain: A big part of the problem is that minority communities are much more skeptical of the vaccine than whites. Many churches and community organizations are working towards education and encouragement but they're battling social media and the last four years of government dysfunction.

How the eff do you know this? Where is the citation? Are you like the guy that thinks that elder non-tradionale americans don't have pocket computers? Who the eff doesn't have a pocket computer? Where are they? Everyone has them to talk to their farking kids at least.

That's fn racist and not helpful.

Now, if you are talking about not buying into the fear being sold then yes, some people don't want to buy your stupid high waisted jeans. Bring back the hiphuggers and belly shirts.

[i.pinimg.com image 214x365]

Let me Google this for you.

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/20/9486148​57/race-and-the-roots-of-vaccine-skept​icism


Oh good. Someone finally responded to him. The desperation was starting to bring down the thread.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrparks: At this point, a lottery would be more fair.


Equity isn't about fairness. If it were fair race wouldn't even be mentioned and the vaccine would be distributed solely on risk. If you hold a vaccination clinic and only elderly white people should up from a public health point of view that is still a success because you've still saved lives and helped to reduce the spread of the disease.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  

austerity101: Yeah, this seems to be more a case of them not adequately setting parameters rather than white people being dicks.  They city said the site was prioritizing people over 65, and people over 65 came in droves.  Maybe some of those white people were like, "Screw those Latinos, me first," but most of them were probably like, "Hey, I'm over 65--I'm going to go get vaccinated."  And they weren't really wrong.

If area of residence had been a requirement from the start and white people had, say, faked their addresses to skip the line, that I could understand, but that doesn't at all seem to be the case here.


So wait, they were checking skin color for vaccination? Is there some kind of list with skin color vs vaccination?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
