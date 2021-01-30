 Skip to content
(Seacoastonline.com)   Remember, all the hitmen you can hire online are undercover cops   (amp.seacoastonline.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Magistrate, Police, Judge, Massimo Marenghi, undercover agent, Associated Press, assistant U.S. attorney, Marenghi's behalf  
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or underage girls, ISIS terrorist, or explosives salemen.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sometimes, they turn you in
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The problem is most these people want a hitman on the cheap. They don't know that hitman is out of most folk's price range.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I never trust a profession that doesn't have a union.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I never trust a profession that doesn't have a union.


Murder, Inc tried to unionize once, they called in the Pinkertons
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
now you tell me.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not all of them.

/I'll get around to tit Drew. Quit trippin.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all fairness, undercover cops can be very sneaky:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just found the wrong cop is all.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lambskincoat:

Five to ten thousand, depending on who you know, more if you know one connected
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I never trust a profession that doesn't have a union.


The mob functions as a union.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heck, if you're looking for cheap, you can wire me a few hundred and I'll turn you in to the cops myself.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure if you have enough money, some of the military contractor companies would help you out.  I mean, somehow all those ex-Special Forces guys keep ending up employed by the Cartels.  Someone is introducing them.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If you want something done, do it yourself.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Soldier of Fortune still around? Used to be want ads for "Skilled Mercenary. No job too small"

Okay.  Probably undercover cops now that I think of it.

Only bought a copy of the Army manual Improvised Munitions.  Taught me how to take down a Gorn with just a bamboo tube, sulphur, charcoal and a 106 recoilless rifle, 2 HEAT and one discarding flechette round
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The (TFA) "Massimo Marenghi, 54, of Malden" trio of same prefixes (probably not the right word) made me giggle like an idiot :)
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hitperson or hitpeople, please. Let's not be sexist about this.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Massimo Marenghi, 54, of Malden"

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "Massimo Marenghi, 54, of Malden"  [y.yarn.co image 380x285]


"I'm one of the few people I know who has written more books than he has read."
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orneryredguy: Heck, if you're looking for cheap, you can wire me a few hundred and I'll turn you in to the cops myself.


Nobody likes a rat.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Or underage girls, ISIS terrorist, or explosives salemen.


Hitmen are underage girls?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Marcus Aurelius: I never trust a profession that doesn't have a union.

The mob functions as a union.


The mob is more like the police.

Henry Hill: [narrating]  All they got from Paulie was protection from other guys looking to rip them off. That's what it's all about. That's what the FBI can never understand - that what Paulie and the organization offer is protection for the kinds of guys who can't go to the cops. They're like the police department for wiseguys.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean that "Hitpeople R Us" website isn't legit? Now you tell me!
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Take out the trash yourself. It's much easier and leaves no loose ends that may brag about it.

No cops involved.
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dial a Hitman
Youtube tMWoSA7RrR4
 
padraig
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Or underage girls, ISIS terrorist, or explosives salemen.


Those hitmen sure are versatile.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: The problem is most these people want a hitman on the cheap. They don't know that hitman is out of most folk's price range.


Is it $10,000 plus expenses? Is it like Ticketmaster, where the hit is $10,000 but there is also a $3,000 convenience fee and a $5,000 service fee? Is it tax deductible if you are taking out a business competitor? So many unanswered questions.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Take out the trash yourself. It's much easier and leaves no loose ends that may brag about it.

No cops involved.


Exactly.  It's why I'm always watching tru crime shows.  Learn from someone else.  DIY is always more satisfying.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

drxym: BitwiseShift: Or underage girls, ISIS terrorist, or explosives salemen.

Hitmen are underage girls?


According to Giuliani.     You made need a better defense attorney.
 
inelegy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I use the phone, but always get a receipt
Big Audio Dynamite Dial a Hitman
Youtube 5XvCkve0x2I
 
1funguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kudayta: Not all of them.

/I'll get around to tit Drew. Quit trippin.


Very smart!
Unappreciated...but very funny.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I never trust a profession that doesn't have a union.


Or a guild

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Lambskincoat:

Five to ten thousand, depending on who you know, more if you know one connected


Go on...
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

drxym: BitwiseShift: Or underage girls, ISIS terrorist, or explosives salemen.

Hitmen are underage girls?


Only the best ones.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They're experienced in clandestine operations and have weapon training, what more could you want?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The perfect hitman

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's why Fargo is such a good movie. It details only one, of the many scenarios where that kind of thing can go wrong.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Lambskincoat: The problem is most these people want a hitman on the cheap. They don't know that hitman is out of most folk's price range.

Is it $10,000 plus expenses? Is it like Ticketmaster, where the hit is $10,000 but there is also a $3,000 convenience fee and a $5,000 service fee? Is it tax deductible if you are taking out a business competitor? So many unanswered questions.


I'm Not A Cop, will do it for three hunny, on lay-away.
 
