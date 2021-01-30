 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   If you leave severed heads and dismembered corpses lying around, you are probably gonna get caught, like this guy   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But I don't wanna clean up.

😞
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some people just don't get social distancing at all.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey that's the asshole what did this to me.

I hope he gets everything he deserves.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why is the picture a smiling cop?  This is worse than Yahoo calling a F35 a F16.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A show of hands for everyone who remembers to pick up loose body parts
 
Gravity Works
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's a reason I left my hometown...
 
nijika
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
By the way the two pictures of the deputy and then the one of someone popping a zit aren't the suspect.  Thank you again, Daily Mail.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: A show of hands for everyone who remembers to pick up loose body parts


Well, most of the big bits at least.

Sometimes you just get too into it, and there are just too many damned bits to keep track of.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Court documents say he stuffed the body parts into the car and drove them to the spot where he abandoned it.

A man seen walking away from the scene was then identified as Nava-Garibay and authorities learned he was connected in some way to the vehicle owner.

That's not "abandoning".
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He should have disposed of them in the scraggly woods.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Better to keep them in a duffel bag.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Lex A. Preau
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Umm, . . . I  have a few questions . . .
 
drogg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: A show of hands for everyone who remembers to pick up loose body parts


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
