(Krebs On Security)   California was all too happy to send "your" unemployment benefits check to "V. Putinsky, C/O Kremlin, Russia" but thankfully still knows to send your 1099 to your home address. And better still, there's no convincing the IRS you didn't get the cash   (krebsonsecurity.com) divider line
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Privatize the profits and socialize the losses.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Privatize the profits and socialize the losses.


Seriously?  That's your comment on government ineptitude?  You really are just another government employee.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
California's experience is tracked at a somewhat smaller scale in dozens of other states, where chronically underfunded and technologically outdated unemployment insurance systems were caught flat-footed by an avalanche of fraudulent claims. The scammers typically use stolen identity data to claim benefits, and then have the funds credited to an online account that they control.

Sounds like we should cut funding to unemployment even further and initiate useless drug testing based on racial profiling that does nothing but enrich a relative of the governor.  Surely this time that will fix things.  I mean, if we updated the infrastructure and tech there would be probably...dozen of bugs and individual errors that we could plaster all over the news to show that it doesn't work and we should no new fix old.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The head of CA's EDD makes more money than our governor.
Yep, I live in CA.
The trail mix state - fruits and nuts galore.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: The head of CA's EDD makes more money than our governor.
Yep, I live in CA.
The trail mix state - fruits and nuts galore.


What about Ed and Eddy?
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Here in NC it took me several days of calling to get a block on the false unemployment benefit someone tried to file under my name since the phone number didn't match and the email address had a female's name on there that was trying to steal it I had a hard time proofing who I was and that no I didn't file for it and eventually they agreed to investigate and block the payments after handing over a fair amount of money to the fraudster.

They really like to make it hard for you to do your civic duty and stop criminals trying to steal the money you contributed to social security and unemployment benefits over the years.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The one upside to having briefly claimed unemployment benefits during '08 recession is that since I had created an account to claim benefits at that time hackers could not create a fake account using my information to make fraudulent claims. Almost all of my local coworkers had fake unemployment claims made in their names at the start of the pandemic. Even if you haven't lost your job its a good idea to create an account with your states unemployment benefits office so no one who bought your identity information on the darkweb can use it to try that scam.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I used to think that the IRS was all powerful, but we found out that they are run by idiots and old computer algorithms.  They sent us some money that was incorrect, we actually owed that. We sent it back with a letter explaining how we owed it. They sent it back. We sent it back again, and called them to explain, and sent two letters explaining why we were sending it back and how we actually owed it. They sent it back to us. So we just waited on cashing their check, for a year. Finally our accountant said  "well, cash it and see if they notice". Boy did they ever, we were criminals, guilty of tax fraud, and had 10 days to pay. We paid, and yes, they sent it back saying that we didn't owe it. But we did. It finally got straightened out after 3 years of us being tax criminals and were able to get them to keep our taxes that we owed.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
KarmicDisaster:...

Cool story, bro.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I used to think that the IRS was all powerful, but we found out that they are run by idiots and old computer algorithms.  They sent us some money that was incorrect, we actually owed that. We sent it back with a letter explaining how we owed it. They sent it back. We sent it back again, and called them to explain, and sent two letters explaining why we were sending it back and how we actually owed it. They sent it back to us. So we just waited on cashing their check, for a year. Finally our accountant said  "well, cash it and see if they notice". Boy did they ever, we were criminals, guilty of tax fraud, and had 10 days to pay. We paid, and yes, they sent it back saying that we didn't owe it. But we did. It finally got straightened out after 3 years of us being tax criminals and were able to get them to keep our taxes that we owed.


I feel your pain. I sold a business that did some government business in 1999 and the county forgot to take my EIN off their books and attribute it to the new owner. It took 3 years of sending the same piece of paper back and forth before the IRS said "Yeah, you were right, you don't owe us $30,000 in back taxes." (Still had to pay $300 in "fines.")
 
Bruscar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What the headline describes has happened in multiple states both red and blue.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe people below a certain threshold just shouldn't have to pay income tax for 2020.

The billionaires made billions while we died. Let them foot the bill.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: California's experience is tracked at a somewhat smaller scale in dozens of other states, where chronically underfunded and technologically outdated unemployment insurance systems were caught flat-footed by an avalanche of fraudulent claims. The scammers typically use stolen identity data to claim benefits, and then have the funds credited to an online account that they control.

Sounds like we should cut funding to unemployment even further and initiate useless drug testing based on racial profiling that does nothing but enrich a relative of the governor.  Surely this time that will fix things.  I mean, if we updated the infrastructure and tech there would be probably...dozen of bugs and individual errors that we could plaster all over the news to show that it doesn't work and we should no new fix old.


You probably don't even need to update the systems if the departments responsible were adequately staffed.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, as I understand it, a massively underfunded agency got its ass handed to it during an unexpected epidemic.  Soooo... yeah?  Shiate happens, it sucks, we all have to work through it.

Basically means we need to upgrade those safety nets that have ancient underpinnings, technologically speaking.  Shocking.
 
Chabash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm very glad I don't work in regular UI.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hairywoogit: So, as I understand it, a massively underfunded agency got its ass handed to it during an unexpected epidemic.  Soooo... yeah?  Shiate happens, it sucks, we all have to work through it.

Basically means we need to upgrade those safety nets that have ancient underpinnings, technologically speaking.  Shocking.


LOL.
Actually this is default of the GOP they purposely make the government not function correctly further downgrade the government so they can say to the government doesn't work.

Before Ronald Reagan the government could actually do things.
Ronald Reagan personally benefited from the New deal.
Ronald Reagan was an actual Union leader at one point.
The GPS so people on the government not functioning so the moment they get in office they make sure that the government doesn't function.
that is the only reason any government agency is currently getting sacked by the current events.
If it wasn't for the GOP all those layoffs that happened at the beginning of the pandemic would have just led to people receiving unemployment.
 
