(The New York Times)   Time to update the Army Field Manual: No drinking antifreeze while on duty   (nytimes.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Russian influence is getting out of hand.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, men, back to Draino, Clorox, and moth balls. Eat up.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Only on duty? Even off-duty they are still damaging military property

/ yes, this is satirical and a bit more edgy than I'd generally make a joke.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Army personnel are prohibited from consuming alcoholic beverages while on duty or in a training environment"

Someone found a loophole, killer hangover though.
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.imgflip.com image 300x225]


noseatbeltblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Antifreeze kills pets (supposedly it has a sweet taste). These troops are too damn dumb to be in the military. Flush'em out and discharge'm for damaging military property (themselves).
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But it's so sweet...
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
$10 says some dumbasses' idea of a practical joke
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The best and brightest.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

How else you going to keep from freezing? We've got training to do!
 
