 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   Well, what's the point of donating all that money to a hospital if you can't jump the line for the COVID vaccine? I thought this was America   (komonews.com) divider line
18
    More: Facepalm, Officials push, Board of directors, board members, Corporate governance, equity, vaccines, hospital donors, KOMO  
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2021 at 4:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A hospital?  What is it?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not to say there aren't some examples of people getting ahead of the line that shouldn't, but a lot of these stories boil down to...

"Who can we call who will actually show up in this short window, where the alternative is flushing it"

What is your alternative? We have an overflow lot standing outside every vaccine facility every day, in the chance that there will be a bit extra after we run down all of the reasons someone should or shouldn't get it, apply our social filters, and then shoot doses out of a tshirt cannon to make sure its equitable and nobody can complain?

Because i guarantee you, if you say, "and at 3pm, if we still have doses left over, they may go to the general population" that is what you will get.

Not to mention the challenges then faced with slotting those folks in for their second dose.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, we prefer "no good deed goes unpunished"?   They DID qualify.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
the sentinel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: A hospital?  What is it?


Pass the mayo and maybe I'll tell you
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
KOMO is a Sinclair station!  Everything they report is Trump propaganda!  Not clicking on the link!  Seattle is a paradise where everybody has gotten the vaccine because we are all worthy supplicants to Inslee!

Just getting that in before the usual suspects say something similar.
 
the sentinel [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: So, we prefer "no good deed goes unpunished"?   They DID qualify.


So did I, but the hospital didn't call me and say "Come on over!"

I waited on hold twice for a total of three hours before I got through to be able to make an appointment.

Some of my neighbors haven't been able to connect at all.

If some a**hole gets to the front of the line for the new crop of Honeycrisp apples, it's no big deal.

We're talking here about something that is potentially life-saving. Different ethical standards apply.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

the sentinel: We're talking here about something that is potentially life-saving. Different ethical standards apply.


You'd think so.

Wait until you find out all the other things rich people get that affect life expectancy :)
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Not to say there aren't some examples of people getting ahead of the line that shouldn't, but a lot of these stories boil down to...

"Who can we call who will actually show up in this short window, where the alternative is flushing it"

What is your alternative? We have an overflow lot standing outside every vaccine facility every day, in the chance that there will be a bit extra after we run down all of the reasons someone should or shouldn't get it, apply our social filters, and then shoot doses out of a tshirt cannon to make sure its equitable and nobody can complain?

Because i guarantee you, if you say, "and at 3pm, if we still have doses left over, they may go to the general population" that is what you will get.

Not to mention the challenges then faced with slotting those folks in for their second dose.


Actually why the fark not? WTF ff?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To be fair that is exactly why everyone does most of what they do because this is America and it is about that Almighty dollar and the perks of spending your Almighty dollars otherwise everyone would have savings account and there would be no economy whatsoever
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
waxbeans:

Actually why the fark not? WTF ff?

So we should treat vaccine distribution like its a Buffet concert.

Gotcha.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Keep in mind we are stlll in the:

1. Who will this keep from ending up dead, or at least end up in the hospital over

3. Who is most likely to get it themselves through the nature of their necessary work, and pass it on to additional people.

4. Who is most likely to get it themselves through their necessary work.

5. Everyone else


phase of this.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ok, the numbering is off. For the record i'm technically a first responder and got my first shot thursday, and will blame my math as a side effect on it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LineNoise: waxbeans:

Actually why the fark not? WTF ff?

So we should treat vaccine distribution like its a Buffet concert.

Gotcha.


Why not?
The current situation was let's rapidly give these doses out because the refrigerator broke.
Woot?
also the current situation is hey these guys are privileged rich people they get shots first.
Woot?
There's not much of what I've heard of the current distribution that makes me confident that it's the best way to go!!!!!
Definitely not woot.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That really is a fair question. I never donate to charity, but if I did I would expect that donation to carry some influence.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LineNoise: waxbeans:

Actually why the fark not? WTF ff?

So we should treat vaccine distribution like its a Buffet concert.

Gotcha.

Why not?
The current situation was let's rapidly give these doses out because the refrigerator broke.
Woot?
also the current situation is hey these guys are privileged rich people they get shots first.
Woot?
There's not much of what I've heard of the current distribution that makes me confident that it's the best way to go!!!!!
Definitely not woot.


because fark you for using woot in what should be a reasonable conversation.

You want to manage a bunch of people outside your facility, most likely breaking social distancing, etc, HOPING they get a leftover, and then being pissed they sat around all day and didn't?

Go for it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LineNoise: because fark you for using woot in what should be a reasonable conversation.

You want to manage a bunch of people outside your facility, most likely breaking social distancing, etc, HOPING they get a leftover, and then being pissed they sat around all day and didn't?

Go for it.


I'm sorry. But. I can't support any of the current plans. Fark me?
Society, american society, would be better off just sending shots to pharmacy parking lots and injecting first come first serve.
But then how would you hide that people are being hooked up on the side?
Every current plan sounds cooked up by Ticketmaster farkheads.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.