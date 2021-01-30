 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   It's been 709 days since Washington, DC last had snow. Until today. Thanks, Biden   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: Cool, winter storm watch, inches of snow, Snow, storm system, lingering snow showers Saturday morning, Sunday evening, much snow, Saturday evening  
•       •       •

233 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2021 at 9:50 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Snow in DC?  Climate change is a myth!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It snowed on inauguration day. Unless they mean accumulation
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Many years ago, we did a trip to DC with my wife's parents. It was about this time of year and we had a light snow one night and sun the next morning. Long enough ago that I was still shooting film. I need to dig out and digitize those photos. Sunday AM in the garden behind the Smithsonian "Castle."

There were also Buddhist monks working on a sand mandala in the Asian Art museum.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: It snowed on inauguration day. Unless they mean accumulation


Yeah, I found the very first sentence of the article super dooper confusing, too.
 
Mouser
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: It snowed on inauguration day. Unless they mean accumulation


DC hasn't had more than 0.5 inch of snow on the ground at any time during the past two winters.  If we get a foot this weekend, there'll be mass panic.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My cats are about to go nuts....first major snow for them. They are outdoor cats.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mouser: OilfieldDrunk: It snowed on inauguration day. Unless they mean accumulation

DC hasn't had more than 0.5 inch of snow on the ground at any time during the past two winters.  If we get a foot this weekend, there'll be mass panic.


If there is a half inch, there will be mass panic.  It hasn't happened yet, it was only a week or so that an expected snowfall turned into a light dusting.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I know some people don't believe in this "climate" thing but, DC typically gets a big snowfall once every 3 years. Weather is not predictable but climate actually is predictable. Last big one was 2018 and you can keep going back in the records to see that holds up.

/been living here my entire life
//every 3 years
///and 3 slashies
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: I know some people don't believe in this "climate" thing but, DC typically gets a big snowfall once every 3 years. Weather is not predictable but climate actually is predictable. Last big one was 2018 and you can keep going back in the records to see that holds up.

/been living here my entire life
//every 3 years
///and 3 slashies


But it usually doesn't go two years without snow on the ground.
 
12349876
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: I know some people don't believe in this "climate" thing but, DC typically gets a big snowfall once every 3 years. Weather is not predictable but climate actually is predictable. Last big one was 2018 and you can keep going back in the records to see that holds up.

/been living here my entire life
//every 3 years
///and 3 slashies


The 709 day drought is for just 1 inch of snow.  Not big snows.

And climate change can make big snow events MORE likely for some areas. With everything else equal, higher temperature (without going to rain) and higher humidity means more snowfall.

There was a study of the 20th Century in the USA showing the majority of heavy snowfall events happened during warmer and wetter than average winters.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trump kept it out with all that hot air he expelled.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.