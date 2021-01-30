 Skip to content
(AP News)   Not to mention that one inmate who dug a tunnel from behind a poster of Rita Hayworth   (apnews.com) divider line
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

How could he be so obtuse?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


very few times do i rewind to catch something.  this was one of them and it was a powerful reminder of karma
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It would make a great apartment building, except the units are so small.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That is not a good story....If they can't maintain a jail properly, then they shouldn't be taking in prisoners.
No person should be kept in a place where their life is at risk due to conditions beyond their control.
If the jail has problems with vermin and bugs, the whole place needs to be emptied out..That is 3rd world
shat right there..All it takes is one mouse and you end up with an outbreak of Typhus or Hantavirus or
Bubonic plague or respiratory fungal infections, like some sort of medieval dungeon..
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, chit... I wonder how much 'better' private prisons must be ...

/2000 calories a day s all ya' need after all
 
dryknife
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Epstein's "suicide".
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Never trust any media organization pushing the Epstein Suicide Narrative.  We've all seen the corpse.  There's zero reason to think he did that much damage to his neck squatting from the top bunk.  All contacts with Epstein verify that he thought he was getting out.  And why wouldn't he?  His mentor's son was running the DOJ.
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hey wait just a goddamn minute, wasn't Raquel Welch by the time he escaped? This thread is based on a lie.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: That is not a good story....If they can't maintain a jail properly, then they shouldn't be taking in prisoners.
No person should be kept in a place where their life is at risk due to conditions beyond their control.
If the jail has problems with vermin and bugs, the whole place needs to be emptied out..That is 3rd world
shat right there..All it takes is one mouse and you end up with an outbreak of Typhus or Hantavirus or
Bubonic plague or respiratory fungal infections, like some sort of medieval dungeon..


To be fair:
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the actual jail which isn't too far from the place in the article.

The Metropolitan Correctional Center is borderline Gitmo-lite/supermax hybrid baby and is literally in plain sight. A lot of people can walk right by it and not know what's going inside.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are we the shiathole country?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
OK, I'll do it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My favorite part was when the bureau of prisons said " (They were) committed to ensuring the safety and humane treatment of all inmates"...

I haven't seen that much bullshiat since the time Farmer John accidently fed his 300 head of cattle a laxative.

No one in their right mind believes the prison industry gives two shiats about any of the people they care for. Attica wasn't that long ago folks. Remember how that whole thing ended? Yea, with everyone getting shot by the people sent in to retake it, INCLUDING THE GUARDS THAT WERE TAKEN HOSTAGE!!!

2/3rds of this articles is just more reason to defund the shiat out of the police AND police adjacent.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Andy Dufresne drops Venetian Snares
Youtube HcStVkgmgTE
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Paul Hackett: Hey wait just a goddamn minute, wasn't Raquel Welch by the time he escaped? This thread is based on a lie.


Thank you.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Paul Hackett: Hey wait just a goddamn minute, wasn't Raquel Welch by the time he escaped? This thread is based on a lie.

Thank you.


fussy britches!
 
6nome
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LewDux: [YouTube video: Andy Dufresne drops Venetian Snares]


Thank you.
 
