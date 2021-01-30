 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   Maliciously severing flight communication lines at air traffic control in Honolulu while nearly a dozen planes are in the air? Yeah, that's a major sentence of ... two years probation and a $5,000 fine?   (nydailynews.com) divider line
21
    More: Facepalm, United States, Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. Attorney Kenji Price, deliberate outage, federal laws, retirement benefits, flight communication lines, second incident  
•       •       •

762 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2021 at 12:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
StephenStuckerJust Kidding.jpg
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: StephenStuckerJust Kidding.jpg


Here you go.

cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did she manage to free General Esperanza?
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Did she manage to free General Esperanza?


Was she hired by this guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can get a longer sentence smoking on the lavatory.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to remember what the CEO of the Austin cable company got for purposely severing the cable to the police and fire department in revenge for his latest DWI.  Year ago.

He wasn't in the news much after that.  If he were smart, he'd be mostly using his first name and collecting sobriety chips.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airplane + DieHard 2 reference already covered.

I'll get the lights.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the ' embattled federal jail ' article, inmates are being treated unfairly.
Probation and a fine keeps her from harm.
She should be hired back as a security consultant.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of prosecution lets someone go free after trying to kill people via airplane crashes?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess? The prosecutors screwed up royally with some evidence, and it was about to be excluded. They have to accept probation and fine because there was a big chance she'd get off completely.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Rat Race (2/9) Movie CLIP - The Radar Tower (2001) HD
Youtube OXpqA3BvLLg
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nanim: What kind of prosecution lets someone go free after trying to kill people via airplane crashes?


We've got crack dealers to permanently disenfranchise. Can't be bothered mess what ever that was.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: My guess? The prosecutors screwed up royally with some evidence, and it was about to be excluded. They have to accept probation and fine because there was a big chance she'd get off completely.


Or someone did not want her to explain her motives (sexual harassement maybe?) in a trial so they offered that deal.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment at this time:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some LOLbertarian is going to claim "BUT NOTHING HAPPENED, SO IT'S THOUGHT CRIME PERSECUTION!"
 
ceejayoz [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nanim: What kind of prosecution lets someone go free after trying to kill people via airplane crashes?


No one's generally going to get killed - or even be at much risk - if ATC goes down. It's disruptive, but not all that dangerous. Pilots are trained on what to do if ATC is unreachable for various reasons.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm willing to bet the delays caused by the disruption, plus repairing the damage, cost a fair amount more than $5000.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why would anyone even do that?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She previously agreed to plead guilty and resign from the agency, which caused her to lose here retirement benefits - an amount estimated to have been worth more than $500,000, according to the release.

Judges tend to factor stuff like that into sentencing decisions.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The article notes that she loses her retirement benefits, a substantial sum.

Still, just for window dressing's sake, it seems like prosecutors would want actual jail time attached to an offense like this. Hell, let her keep the pension, because she did earn it for service NOT connected to malicious deeds. But let it not be available until she gets out of jail.
 
BigChad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Why would anyone even do that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.