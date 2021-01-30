 Skip to content
(Reason Magazine)   If you can only read one book about Miami in 1980, read this one. Today's Florida man wouldn't stand a chance   (reason.com) divider line
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Future Dolphin. Book it. Done. I'd love for him to come here to Denver but that's not gonna happen.

/Prove me wrong, Deshaun!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*paging Tubbs and Crockett to the flamingo pink courtesy phone*
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quit linking to that dumb website.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carl Hiaasen is worth a read.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh the good ole' days. I sometimes miss my hometown, well I miss the fishing. But that's about it.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quemapueblo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quit defending a dumb website.

/anything Reason.com prints that might have a point can be gotten from elsewhere on the intertubes
//not giving LOLbertarian ideologues either a click or a moment of my time -- they are value-subtracted dipshiats
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With Trump ensconced in Florida, a repeat of the 80's is very likely.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: Carl Hiaasen is worth a read.


I remember Hiaasen saying if he used actual S Fl news stories as plots in his books, no one would buy them because they'd be too unbelievable.

I lived in S Fl from '80 to '92. I have lots of stories.

CSB1: A guy I worked with rented a condo, and when he was moving in, noticed a pile of police tape in the garage. A neighbor kid walking by said, "Yeah, the guy who lived here before you got chased here by some other guys and they had a shoot out in the driveway." He then pointed out a couple of not-all-too-well-patched holes in the garage wall.

CSB2: A friend of mine owned a high-end audio store (Audio Insight). One day, a well dressed, soft spoken Hispanic guy came in, and after carefully auditioning equipment, picked out a nice system which ran about $10k in mid '80s dollars. Paul asked him where and when he wanted it delivered and set up. The guy gave Paul a cash deposit and said not to worry, he'd send some people over. The two guys who showed up a couple of hours later were large, more than a bit menacing in appearance, and didn't speak any English. They handed Paul a bag with the remaining payment in cash, and left with the equipment.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Carl Hiaasen is worth a read.


Always.  Mr. Hiaasen has pissed off many 'Ocean Front' assholes.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I agree with you that Reason is often trash, but that was actually a good read.  YMMV.
 
ansius
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I'm not a fan of reason, but that was a good review by a knowledgeable reviewer of what seems to be a good book.

I take your point about linking to other sites if you can find the same story there (I do the same with the Daily Mail as well for instance), but this article was worth it.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I lived in the Miami/Lauderdale area for all of one year. Look man, I'm from New Orleans and don't scare easily, but the streets of Miami genuinely disturbed me. And it was in 2000, not 1980.

When you live in a dangerous town you get street smart instantly. Florida man doesn't know jack about Broward or Dade, but likes to think he does.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've gotten into adventures all over the world that have put me in close proximity to danger of the scary farkin' people variety - including getting lost in the bowels of a nasty dog track in Tijuana, climbing through a hole in a building's concrete wall into a pitch back room to find a rickety ladder that would bring me into a secret watch store in Shanghai, and entering the 4H building at the Minnesota State Fair - but I've never been as nervous as I was at a house party on the East side of Little Havana.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What bothered me about this article was how the author seemed... nostalgic. It was like he missed the ultra-violent days of early-80s Miami. Is this libertarian utopia?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Drugs, riots and refugees".

Here is a perfect example of how a publication can post something that is factually be accurate but lay their bias bare before even getting passed the headline.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cool, great. What's the book? I'm still not clicking.
 
