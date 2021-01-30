 Skip to content
(Twitter) While we were busy with other stuff... Seems the National Guard had a "Reply All" crisis
    Amusing  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sending a reply all should come with at least two pop-up boxes asking "Are you sure?" and "Are you REALLY sure?" and if "send" is still hit the sender's pay is docked a penny for every reply all it generates.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
11 of them drank antifreeze? LOL I can totally see that happening. Totally.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, Outlook should just remove reply all. It's only ever used for chaos.

/ also, I love that someone replied all to tell everyone to stop replying all and all it did was get more replies all
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly, Outlook should just remove reply all. It's only ever used for chaos.

/ also, I love that someone replied all to tell everyone to stop replying all and all it did was get more replies all


I think that's all that ever happens. Sometimes I send this in the hopes it might help one quiet person learn how to make the horror stop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oysterman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, replying all is evil.  But the real evil farkers are the ones replying all to say to stop replying all.  They know exactly what they're doing.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: iheartscotch: Honestly, Outlook should just remove reply all. It's only ever used for chaos.

/ also, I love that someone replied all to tell everyone to stop replying all and all it did was get more replies all

I think that's all that ever happens. Sometimes I send this in the hopes it might help one quiet person learn how to make the horror stop.

[Fark user image image 389x290]


You magnificent bastard.

We have two employees retiring this month who have been here since the beginning of time. It's so fashionable to reply all to the announcement email and wish them well. You simply can't just email them, you MUST reply all so everyone knows you'll miss them the most. Now I don't need to read about it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Oysterman: Yes, replying all is evil.  But the real evil farkers are the ones replying all to say to stop replying all.  They know exactly what they're doing.


STOP REPLYING ALL PEOPLE!!!
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Whichever moron at Microsoft made Reply All the Outlook default instead of Reply deserves to be drawn and quartered.

They probably got a raise and stock grant, because reasons.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

STOP REPLYING TO ALL!
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Before IT really clamped down on those, we got one with 2500+ emails across about 60000 email addresses.  It was glorious.  People were having full conversations over reply-all.  Hasn't happened since.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Oysterman: Yes, replying all is evil.  But the real evil farkers are the ones replying all to say to stop replying all.  They know exactly what they're doing.

STOP REPLYING ALL PEOPLE!!!


KNOCK IT OFF WITH THE REPLY ALL BUTTON
 
Abox
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
After the first few it becomes more a 'failure to ignore conversation' crisis.  I assume since I put the conversation on ignore.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is it a large distro? Use BCC. Done.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I thought every large organization had learned by now to lock down the ability to send any sufficiently wide group email?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: big pig peaches: Oysterman: Yes, replying all is evil.  But the real evil farkers are the ones replying all to say to stop replying all.  They know exactly what they're doing.

STOP REPLYING ALL PEOPLE!!!

KNOCK IT OFF WITH THE REPLY ALL BUTTON


Please remove me from this email list.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Oysterman: Yes, replying all is evil.  But the real evil farkers are the ones replying all to say to stop replying all.  They know exactly what they're doing.

STOP REPLYING ALL PEOPLE!!!


RE: RE Nightmare Email

Please don't reply all to tell us that.  You're only making it worse.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was there an angry Reply All for a Major or higher telling everyone to remove him from this thread because he's very busy and doesn't have time for this?  And he's launching an "IT Investigation" in to who started this thread and they'll be reviewing AR-15 action?

But his reply was actually 6 paragraphs in rich text with ital this and boldface that and a 15 meg image of a crying eagle.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Oysterman: Yes, replying all is evil.  But the real evil farkers are the ones replying all to say to stop replying all.  They know exactly what they're doing.


Guilty
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wells Fargo had this happen a month ago or so.  Look up Holly if you want to see.  Got me out of work for the morning because it did so much damage to our email system.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: Is it a large distro? Use BCC. Done.


Maybe you should reply all and suggest they use BCC next time.
 
suid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Was there an angry Reply All for a Major or higher telling everyone to remove him from this thread because he's very busy and doesn't have time for this?  And he's launching an "IT Investigation" in to who started this thread and they'll be reviewing AR-15 action?

But his reply was actually 6 paragraphs in rich text with ital this and boldface that and a 15 meg image of a crying eagle.


Yes - here's the full thread. It's a wonderful read:  https://threadreaderapp.com/th​read/135​4869794596663303.html
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is why I send group emails through BCC.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Garza and the Supermutants: big pig peaches: Oysterman: Yes, replying all is evil.  But the real evil farkers are the ones replying all to say to stop replying all.  They know exactly what they're doing.

STOP REPLYING ALL PEOPLE!!!

KNOCK IT OFF WITH THE REPLY ALL BUTTON

Please remove me from this email list.


The funny thing is that I know a ton of people are farking around and taking advantage of the situation, but there a number of boomers that genuinely think that their stern "STOP REPLYING ALL!" emails will work.
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The best one I've seen, a guy replied all with unsubscribe. The number of people who started trying that was amazing.
 
chubes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Was there an angry Reply All for a Major or higher telling everyone to remove him from this thread because he's very busy and doesn't have time for this?  And he's launching an "IT Investigation" in to who started this thread and they'll be reviewing AR-15 action?

But his reply was actually 6 paragraphs in rich text with ital this and boldface that and a 15 meg image of a crying eagle.


Yes, and a LTC saying he was going to start giving out negative counselings for replying to all and replying to all asking for their supervisors.  And two Major Generals asking people to stop.  It was great.
 
pennyrave
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I worked at the software engineering directorate in Huntsville, AL for about 10 years. This behavior is the norm. One person wasn't removed from a 5k person list so they start off an avalanche of idiots responding to all. I've seen it crash the email servers when attachments are involved, lol...

What makes it notable is that a large percent of them are literal rocket scientists, engineers, and (worst, as they should know better) programmers.

The best part is when the person got called out and they got all huffy. "Who is your government lead? I'm going to get you fired!"...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When I was at Leavenworth (the good side of the fence) we had an E6 get that "Bill Gates will give you 1 dollar for everyone that forwards this." Email. (This was back in the 90s.) Well shiat, he has the entire Army! Retirement here I come, he thinks. So he start forwarding to everyone. And I mean everyone. The entire .mil global email. Now the distro list is so big, he can't select everyone at once, but he starts with all the As and goes from there. He got as far as the Cs before some very angry 4 stars start calling his office. Actually he spent most of the day fielding calls from top Army brass. I don't know the end result, but I do know he had a very unpleasant day.
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly, Outlook should just remove reply all. It's only ever used for chaos.

/ also, I love that someone replied all to tell everyone to stop replying all and all it did was get more replies all


Had that happen when I was working with one of the big cable companies. Email went out from west coast NOC, company wide. East coast user hit reply all with 'please take me off this mailing list', which prompted more requests to be removed. After about an hour, they essentially shut down exchange for a couple hours until people stopped.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I once worked for a company where someone sent an email asking everyone, across three offices in different parts of the country, over 1,000 people up to the CEO, if they had a postage stamp.

The reply-alls were epic.

/about 25 years ago
 
Abox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Get your whole team to reply individually to people who say don't reply all.   'Hey you said don't reply all so we didn't'.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Heh, my favorite mail-storm was over some genius using the "all provincial government employees" list to find a few extra chairs for a single-building meeting. The mail-storm got bad enough that it apparently managed to _physically_ ruin the email server.

/   At least so IT claimed.
//   We did get a better server out of it. Let it slide. :P
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly, Outlook should just remove reply all. It's only ever used for chaos.

/ also, I love that someone replied all to tell everyone to stop replying all and all it did was get more replies all


Not necessarily remove, but IT should be able to set a policy where if there's more than X number of names, you're either blocked from sending the email if you're not at a certain level, or at least get a "You're about to send this reply to 8000 people. Are you sure you want to do this?" pop up.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Outlook "reply all" is the bane of my existence at work. Even when told not to reply all, I'll wake up to a long reply chain consisting of inain chatter

"Lol!"

"Omg! That's a great idea!"

"Haha, I wish I'd thought of it"

"Hurr hurr"

"Wow"

"Ya don't say!"

'
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If I told you how often this happens at the VA, you'd know that our reputation is sometimes very well-deserved.
 
ThereBeNoShelterHere [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I enjoyed the twitter thread and this one immensely, very rare for the first thing I read on any given day. Thanks everyone.

Interestingly, I've always thought of twitter as kind of the logical conclusion to the "Reply All" crisis. Which is to say, it's a bad idea, but it's better than the alternative.
 
TheSopwithTurtle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ages ago, some daft kid at my college posted something dumb on an anonymous message board that could have been construed as a threat to the school. It turned out that the message board administrator responded rapidly to law enforcement requests, and his dorm room was raided in the middle of the night. They didn't find anything on him, but his roommate had an inordinate amount of cocaine in a jar in his sock drawer.

The original idiot kid then sent an email to the entire student body of 3000 'explaining' the situation: I was making a joke about the bomb threat, and my roommate just found $1000 worth of cocaine in the parking lot and was going to turn it in tomorrow to the cops.

I'm pretty sure they wound up suspending him for breaking the email servers, not the dumbass not-a-bomb-threat.
 
TheSopwithTurtle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: iheartscotch: Honestly, Outlook should just remove reply all. It's only ever used for chaos.

/ also, I love that someone replied all to tell everyone to stop replying all and all it did was get more replies all

Not necessarily remove, but IT should be able to set a policy where if there's more than X number of names, you're either blocked from sending the email if you're not at a certain level, or at least get a "You're about to send this reply to 8000 people. Are you sure you want to do this?" pop up.


Outlook has that if the email is going to more than 25 people (and it counts people in distribution lists).
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: NewportBarGuy: iheartscotch: Honestly, Outlook should just remove reply all. It's only ever used for chaos.

/ also, I love that someone replied all to tell everyone to stop replying all and all it did was get more replies all

I think that's all that ever happens. Sometimes I send this in the hopes it might help one quiet person learn how to make the horror stop.

[Fark user image image 389x290]

You magnificent bastard.

We have two employees retiring this month who have been here since the beginning of time. It's so fashionable to reply all to the announcement email and wish them well. You simply can't just email them, you MUST reply all so everyone knows you'll miss them the most. Now I don't need to read about it.


What I really love are the people who do the reply all about the retirement, birthday, promotion email a week later when hey get back from vacation.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Heh. Microsoft just had a brutal email storm last year, in late January.

As an aside, Microsoft's rolled out the "Reply-All Storm Protection" feature in Office 365 & Exchange online, designed to automatically quash email storms. The feature serves as a "circuit breaker" that blocks replies for 4 hours after the server detects 10 reply-all emails to over 5,000 recipients within 60 minutes .
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I used to get the mail sent to all@ for an organization that had about 78,000 users. We had a team of 5 that were the lucky ones that got to see all the requests for free kittens and so and so is having a MLM party.  The occasional revenge messages. There was the occasional sensitive thing because someone thought it would be cool to have their department mail list called something like aall or alll or some easy typo.  The odd thing is we did have a real all list when it was needed.  We had sendmail rules to rewrite the headers to hide its existence.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: iheartscotch: Honestly, Outlook should just remove reply all. It's only ever used for chaos.

/ also, I love that someone replied all to tell everyone to stop replying all and all it did was get more replies all

Not necessarily remove, but IT should be able to set a policy where if there's more than X number of names, you're either blocked from sending the email if you're not at a certain level, or at least get a "You're about to send this reply to 8000 people. Are you sure you want to do this?" pop up.


I'd like to add in that it asks you that if your reply has fewer words than the number of recipients.

I sent the email to 30 people who need to know.  You don't need to reply all with "Sounds good!"
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When I was in college, the university got sloppy with their in-house email system and sent a mass campus message about updated cafeteria hours/menu options with every student name shown. Instead Sna­rcol­epti­c­_­H­o­o­sie­r[nospam-﹫-backwards]eman­s­upm­a­c*edu and "undisclosed recipients", it had EVERY STUDENT ON CAMPUS listed in the huge chain.

I replied all and expressed my excitement. One of my roommates responded "I agree with Snarcoleptic, that IS a great deal", a 3rd rando jumped into the conversation, a 4th rando told us to stop (he was met with "okay"), two other people added a new conversation topic to the fire. A little over an hour later, the campus servers crashed for the weekend.

Based on the size of the living-on-campus population and the number of replies, I'd guess it was close to 200,000 emails.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Both sending an initial email out to EVERY staff member across multiple offices and reply all is abused almost every day at the organization I'm with.

If upper management announces that a staff member received an award from a third-party organization, there are three days of reply all congratulations.

If one location announces there are free cookies in the break room, there's a slew of reply all messages to the effect of "I'm on my way." There are also reply all messages from all the other offices with deeply important information like "Sounds good, wish I was there." and "It must be nice."

If a staff member or a staff members' family member gives birth, a picture of the newborn is sent to all staff. Then, in addition to the usual reply all congratulations, there are also reply all photos of newborns:

This is my son in 2004. I can't believe he's in high school now!

This is my first granddaughter. She joined the world last month.

This is my nephew. He's so cool he almost makes me want kids. Almost. LOL.

Luckily, I've learned to speed delete.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Heh. Microsoft just had a brutal email storm last year, in late January.

As an aside, Microsoft's rolled out the "Reply-All Storm Protection" feature in Office 365 & Exchange online, designed to automatically quash email storms.


They were asked to put that feature in back in 1992.  I'm glad to see they are on the case with their rapid implementation of features.

/useless fact: GOSIP email based on X.400 is supposed to be what the US Gov't uses for all their stuff and it has been in development since before 1984.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Sending a reply all should come with at least two pop-up boxes asking "Are you sure?" and "Are you REALLY sure?" and if "send" is still hit the sender's pay is docked a penny for every reply all it generates.


Step 1:  Reply All

Step 2:

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Oysterman: Yes, replying all is evil.  But the real evil farkers are the ones replying all to say to stop replying all.  They know exactly what they're doing.


The REAL real evil farkers are the developers who wrote the code to allow this to happen.   How about an Exchange setting to block reply-all for any email sent to more than XX people?
 
brigid_fitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Garza and the Supermutants: big pig peaches: Oysterman: Yes, replying all is evil.  But the real evil farkers are the ones replying all to say to stop replying all.  They know exactly what they're doing.

STOP REPLYING ALL PEOPLE!!!

KNOCK IT OFF WITH THE REPLY ALL BUTTON

Please remove me from this email list.


I don't think I'm supposed to be on this list .Maybe you meant another Brigid Fitch?
 
