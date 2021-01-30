 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Horrified dog food factory worker maybe needs to lay off the LSD spiked kibble, says he 'saw a 7ft telepathic alien mantis' while cycling home (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
d.justpo.stView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Either he suffered a potential seizure co-manifesting with a sudden onset of visual hallucinatory imagery drawn from his surroundings, or a regular-sized mantis flew into his face while he daydreaming

When it's aliens it's never aliens
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
... anyone seen Zorak lately?
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even more tedious than listening to people's dreams that you're not in is listening to people talk about their hallucinations while tripping.  Thank goodness the Daily Star is there!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
every farking day. but it's all fake, right?
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bicycle Day 2.0?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But where was Space Ghost.

Study it out
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they putting mushrooms in the dog food? Did he eat some?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure it wasn't the blessed Virgin Mary?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is pseudo famous now on the internet. Mission accomplished
 
schubie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check the grain for ergot
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
N'Grath, that wasn't funny.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't think we have an alien mantis problem on Earth. The lizard people think they make a great snack.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.gaia.com/article/mantis-a​l​iens
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: I really don't think we have an alien mantis problem on Earth. The lizard people think they make a great snack.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Calling shenanigans.  How can you tell it's telepathic just by looking at it?  Those lighting bolts coming off the antennae  could indicate it has electric mandibles that can shock and disorient (if they're Chinese) their prey.
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mocking this man violates the Fark ethos of tolerance,wokeness,and inclusiveness.Just sad,
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh goodie, someone local to me I now have to avoid. 🖕

Funny how he used his camera and managed to take a photo of Venus and one of a cricket ball he threw straight up in the air, but not one of the alien.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/some mold school mantis.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I had this MC Escher print on my wall for the longest time, the telepathic gigantic Mantii are for real:
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

Blue Oyster Cult: Flaming Telepaths
Youtube qttI6oytqpw

/you think I'm joking around don't you
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was driving and I was so tired I hallucinated a giant T rex walking down the road. I decided it was time to pull over and take a little nap. But not near that dinosaur though. I didn't trust how it was smiling at me.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
