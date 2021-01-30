 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Group of Orca outcasts now dominating an entire sea off the coast of Washington state, the day has arrived for their widely beloved siblings   (theatlantic.com) divider line
    Interesting, Killer whale, Whale, Beached whale, white whale, resident orca groups, Michael Bigg, killer whale, transient orcas  
posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2021 at 11:52 AM



hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was an interesting read, Smitty.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go orcas

Love our state's marine mammal
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those damn Raffen Shiv!
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they from Scotland?
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta admit that when i read the term "transient orcas" I thought pods of killer whales living under overpasses and stealing bicycles
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That was one of the most interesting and informative things I've read on Fark. Well done, subby!
 
Drew P Balls
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are Suburban Orcas being threatened by sleek dark strangers that are certainly not from around here?

How will they protect themselves from the potential threat?  I'm concerned.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
article: 'for more than a hundred years, (old matriarch) Granny returned to these waters every summer, birthing babies and watching them grow. She taught her daughters and sons to hunt salmon, leading them to where the fish were... She with... as many as five generations...'

5 generations - its rare for us humans to hang out & work w/ 3 gen, much less 5
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No helpful picture of what could happen with a bunch of orca?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
rbuzby
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I walked down to the Salish sea just after sunrise this morning, and gazed upon it's silver surface, capped by slate grey clouds.

A gull soaring by caught my attention, and as it gently wheeled in the air I lost all perspective, and time seemed to freeze.


No Orca were visible.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Editor position available at the Atlantic.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Whale whale whale, it's my thread to shine

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, article covers pretty much everything...
 
GRCooper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Any creature that scares the living Fark out of great whites was already dominating!

/cool read, subs
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Whale whale whale, it's my thread to shine

[Fark user image image 425x315]

Oh, article covers pretty much everything...


Whale Oil Beef Hooked
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: No helpful picture of what could happen with a bunch of orca?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 453x339]


Fry that shiat. It's the only way.
 
patowen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rbuzby: I walked down to the Salish sea just after sunrise this morning, and gazed upon it's silver surface, capped by slate grey clouds.

A gull soaring by caught my attention, and as it gently wheeled in the air I lost all perspective, and time seemed to freeze.


No Orca were visible.


Now tell us what you were wearing.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've seen both groups of a few times. There is a different vibe to both groups and it is interesting that both groups shun each other. I'm told they don't even speak the same language.

A few years when I lived on Camano Island a transient group caught up to a gray whale and beat the living crap out of it in front of a whale watching group. Transient whales don't eat gray whales but got this whale flipped upside down and just pummeled the thing. Then after they were done with it just swam off. When these things come through everything gets out of the way.

On the flip side of this I saw J pod one fine Christmas morning just to the north of the Mukilteo ferry terminal chasing fish against the bank. While the fish were panicked enough to throw themselves on the shore.  A couple harbor seals didn't even seem bothered by the commotion.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pod of Orca.

The most common term for a group of whales is the pod, however other labels used include a gam, a herd and a plump of whales.
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not all Orcas win the battle
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Great resource on Orcas
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
csb: I was on the rocks right by the water at Lime Kiln Point State Park, which is an excellent whale-watching spot. I had my 2 year old daughter on my shoulders and we were watching as a pod of orcas passed, when a huge orca suddenly surfaced and blew about 15 feet away. It startled the crap out of me and my daughter tensed up so much she almost strangled me with her legs. Still, it was pretty cool.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: No helpful picture of what could happen with a bunch of orca?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 453x339]


Did you do that on porpoise?
 
