(KOIN Portland)   Primitive tribe goes on rampage when ...check that...Anti-Vaxers cause hospital lockdown when they protest something or other   (koin.com) divider line
    Salmon Creek neighborhood of Clark County, Clark County Sheriff's Office, Legacy Salmon Creek  
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I really didn't get much data out of that, except people are assholes. Which if reading Fark, is kinda a given.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So what I'm getting is that a patient was at the hospital, and the doctors wanted to provide them care, and the patient refused. When the doctors informed them of the process of refusal, they likely threw a fit and wanted to just be allowed to walk out without signing all the paperwork. So they called their dumb relatives who rounded up the cousins and guns, to demand the hospital release the woman.

Who could go, as long as she signed the liability waiver.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.columbian.com/news/2021/j​a​n/29/vancouver-hospital-locked-down-af​ter-protests/

Our old friend, Ammon Bundy and his Mensa Chapter.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mr_a: https://www.columbian.com/news/2021/j​a​n/29/vancouver-hospital-locked-down-af​ter-protests/

Our old friend, Ammon Bundy and his Mensa Chapter.


Hopefully, justice will meet him. Perhaps a car will run over his face. Again.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No arrests were made...

Is it safe to assume the mob was overwhelming white?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just me, or are there far less adults around than there used to be?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this because some stupid biatch didn't want to take a Covid test.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ever get around to creating a Tinder or Bumble profile, I will make sure to have "Anti-Vaxxers Need Not Apply" listed in my fine print.
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At one point do we just give them what they want and deny all care to covidiots? I've been dealing with the local medical services the last week because all my bloodwork crashed from the stress of everything and spent 5 days in the ICU getting my sodium/potassium/whatever back up to survivable levels.

Trust me they are dooooooone with the morons, and so am I. I'm about ready to start screaming in the faces of these idiots to please just fark off and die at this point. We no longer have a use for them in society and they are actively trying to hurt the medical staffs and those around them not just themselves.

No more Mr. Nice Reveal101. I'm going to make them feel like the wretched pieces of shiat they are.

I nearly died last week just from the stress of dealing with these assholes and I have nothing left to lose.

If you don't want a vaccine or to wear a mask, farking kill yourself. Now.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/TheRealCoryElia/s​t​atus/1355405407104114690

This guy has a thread up going into the details of what went down at the hospital, but here's the highlight (does word that work for something that's bad?)

Dude takes mace in the face and mouth and spits it out no big deal. A good example of how frenzied these people are, and if that's not enough to stop them then some sarcastic posts on the internet aren't going to do shiat.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x375]


It looks like the woman in the cartoon needs to do some waxing, too.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that I really want to take the side of a bunch of rednecks from the Pacific Northwest's version of southern Missouri, but how does a hospital keep someone against their will, unless you are a psychiatric patient?

A hospital can't (and this one probably didn't) hold someone hostage until they sign some forms.  Seems like there's a LOT more to this story.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: I really didn't get much data out of that, except people are assholes. Which if reading Fark, is kinda a given.


Most people aren't. We just don't talk about them on account of being nice not being noteworthy.

So, if society reaches the point when decency is as celebrated as heroism, bust out the suicide pill. Heck, start making them. Things sell themselves.

/I say this as a misanthropologist
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: All this because some stupid biatch didn't want to take a Covid test.


What I have been led to understand is that she didn't want to sign the release papers. These people are not functioning members of society. They should go with Almond Bondini  into the wildlife preserve and live there. We'll throw them candy bars and dildos and they can do whatever the hell they want.
 
Thunderbox
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: *sigh* Look, people, this isn't difficult. Apostrophes are used to indicate ownership, not to pluralized nouns.

Don't preach the correct use of the English writing until you learn to spell words like colour and honour correctly, lol.
 
goodncold
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fark account name: Not that I really want to take the side of a bunch of rednecks from the Pacific Northwest's version of southern Missouri, but how does a hospital keep someone against their will, unless you are a psychiatric patient?

A hospital can't (and this one probably didn't) hold someone hostage until they sign some forms.  Seems like there's a LOT more to this story.


I think once you are admitted you are there until the doctor lets you out.

That happens either because you sign a waiver to release the doctors of all liability or the doctors say your good to go.

Either way you are signing something.

Oh and getting a bill.
 
goodncold
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The other takeaway is this idiots will livestream their defiance to make it easier for a judge/jury to hand down a sentence.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Live view of the protest

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

goodncold: fark account name: Not that I really want to take the side of a bunch of rednecks from the Pacific Northwest's version of southern Missouri, but how does a hospital keep someone against their will, unless you are a psychiatric patient?

A hospital can't (and this one probably didn't) hold someone hostage until they sign some forms.  Seems like there's a LOT more to this story.

I think once you are admitted you are there until the doctor lets you out.

That happens either because you sign a waiver to release the doctors of all liability or the doctors say your good to go.

Either way you are signing something.

Oh and getting a bill.


Plenty of patients leave without signing the AMA forms. Goes from "against medical advice" to "elopement". Doesn't matter unless the doctor thinks you may not be competent to make your own decisions and has an active request for emergency detention complete or pending. Such a request for emergency detention would have to be signed for by an actual police officer.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

goodncold: fark account name: Not that I really want to take the side of a bunch of rednecks from the Pacific Northwest's version of southern Missouri, but how does a hospital keep someone against their will, unless you are a psychiatric patient?

A hospital can't (and this one probably didn't) hold someone hostage until they sign some forms.  Seems like there's a LOT more to this story.

I think once you are admitted you are there until the doctor lets you out.

That happens either because you sign a waiver to release the doctors of all liability or the doctors say your good to go.

Either way you are signing something.

Oh and getting a bill.


I doubt you can be held against your will in USA, unless you're in a psychiatric ward.

And that includes refusing to sign papers.

I didn't read the article as it has the "our European readers are very important to us", page. If I'm so important to them, how about complying with EU laws then. Rolls eyes.

It would be refreshing if a page said something more honest for once.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Alebak: https://twitter.com/TheRealCoryElia/s​t​atus/1355405407104114690

This guy has a thread up going into the details of what went down at the hospital, but here's the highlight (does word that work for something that's bad?)

Dude takes mace in the face and mouth and spits it out no big deal. A good example of how frenzied these people are, and if that's not enough to stop them then some sarcastic posts on the internet aren't going to do shiat.


That dude is hard-core
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TFA: no arrests were made.

So we know the mob was all white.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: All this because some stupid biatch didn't want to take a Covid test.

What I have been led to understand is that she didn't want to sign the release papers. These people are not functioning members of society. They should go with Almond Bondini  into the wildlife preserve and live there. We'll throw them candy bars and dildos and they can do whatever the hell they want.


I was going by what was said in the article linked upthread.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

goodncold: The other takeaway is this idiots will livestream their defiance to make it easier for a judge/jury to hand down a sentence.


For what? There were no arrests.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x375]

It looks like the woman in the cartoon needs to do some waxing, too.


Anti-Waxxer
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: All this because some stupid biatch didn't want to take a Covid test.

What I have been led to understand is that she didn't want to sign the release papers. These people are not functioning members of society. They should go with Almond Bondini  into the wildlife preserve and live there. We'll throw them candy bars and dildos and they can do whatever the hell they want.

I was going by what was said in the article linked upthread.


No, you're right. She refused to take a COVID-19 test and asked to leave. The hospital administration said you have to re-sign release papers that won't hold us responsible since you're taking this step on your own. She refused to sign the papers, and then people started getting all fidgety. What I don't understand is why the deputies didn't arrest the guy who use pepper spray. I would think if I did that at my local hospital, I'd be clasped in irons and dragged to the nearest hoosecow.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x375]

It looks like the woman in the cartoon needs to do some waxing, too.

Anti-Waxxer


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I really didn't get much data out of that, except people are assholes. Which if reading Fark, is kinda a given.


I got a color reading on the protestors.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

question_dj: So what I'm getting is that a patient was at the hospital, and the doctors wanted to provide them care, and the patient refused. When the doctors informed them of the process of refusal, they likely threw a fit and wanted to just be allowed to walk out without signing all the paperwork. So they called their dumb relatives who rounded up the cousins and guns, to demand the hospital release the woman.

Who could go, as long as she signed the liability waiver.

Who could go, as long as she signed the liability waiver.


As far as I know, under the US Constitution you are allowed freedom of movement without having to sign corporate CYA papers. No, I am not anti-vaxxer but I cannot stand the power trip that so many who work in hospitals are on.  Want to exercise god-like control over people but you're too scared to be a cop and too stupid to teach? Get an LPN ticket from Four Seasons Total Technical School and make them bow to you.

I have AMAd at least a dozen times after ODing, and I never once signed their shiat. Kennestone tried to 10-13 me for not signing and I wrote my own document that I said they needed to sign first, something about Wellstar leading the race to the bottom in healthcare.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why do we continually let this bullshait behavior go w/o punishment.
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fark account name: Not that I really want to take the side of a bunch of rednecks from the Pacific Northwest's version of southern Missouri, but how does a hospital keep someone against their will, unless you are a psychiatric patient?

A hospital can't (and this one probably didn't) hold someone hostage until they sign some forms.  Seems like there's a LOT more to this story.

A hospital can't (and this one probably didn't) hold someone hostage until they sign some forms.  Seems like there's a LOT more to this story.

I think once you are admitted you are there until the doctor lets you out.

That happens either because you sign a waiver to release the doctors of all liability or the doctors say your good to go.

Either way you are signing something.

Oh and getting a bill.

I doubt you can be held against your will in USA, unless you're in a psychiatric ward.

And that includes refusing to sign papers.

I didn't read the article as it has the "our European readers are very important to us", page. If I'm so important to them, how about complying with EU laws then. Rolls eyes.

It would be refreshing if a page said something more honest for once.


From what I gathered when I saw this on Twitter, what happened was the patient's daughter/power of attorney got kicked out for refusing to wear a mask, then put out a call to "patriots" in the area for help, claiming the hospital was holding her mother against her will.

https://twitter.com/TheRealCoryElia/s​t​atus/1355387768931672066
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: As far as I know, under the US Constitution you are allowed freedom of movement without having to sign corporate CYA papers.


Uh, people who do not meet the legal standard of the ability to understand and provide informed consent for refusal do not simply get to walk out of a hospital. From what is being presented in the twitter thread the woman's mother is profoundly cognitively disabled as a result of previous medical issues, and the staff seemed to be concerned for her safety.

Sexy Jesus: I have AMAd at least a dozen times after ODing,


Overdosing because you trust your dealer over common sense is not a mental illness, and is completely different than someone with cognitive disabilities who cannot make their own decisions and a family member who is acting psychotic and irrational.

.
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Plague Rats are winning.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 minute ago  

reveal101: At one point do we just give them what they want and deny all care to covidiots? I've been dealing with the local medical services the last week because all my bloodwork crashed from the stress of everything and spent 5 days in the ICU getting my sodium/potassium/whatever back up to survivable levels.

Trust me they are dooooooone with the morons, and so am I. I'm about ready to start screaming in the faces of these idiots to please just fark off and die at this point. We no longer have a use for them in society and they are actively trying to hurt the medical staffs and those around them not just themselves.

No more Mr. Nice Reveal101. I'm going to make them feel like the wretched pieces of shiat they are.

I nearly died last week just from the stress of dealing with these assholes and I have nothing left to lose.

If you don't want a vaccine or to wear a mask, farking kill yourself. Now.


New policy from Health and Human Services: Any mention of the word "hoax" or any variation of that word in regards to covid treatment will be coded as an automatic refusal of care. Failure to implement this policy will result in your hospital getting chargebacks from Medicare/Medicaid. Insurance companies would get on board with it because it's an easy cost saving measure.

F*** 'em all.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ less than a minute ago  

reveal101: At one point do we just give them what they want and deny all care to covidiots? I've been dealing with the local medical services the last week because all my bloodwork crashed from the stress of everything and spent 5 days in the ICU getting my sodium/potassium/whatever back up to survivable levels.

Trust me they are dooooooone with the morons, and so am I. I'm about ready to start screaming in the faces of these idiots to please just fark off and die at this point. We no longer have a use for them in society and they are actively trying to hurt the medical staffs and those around them not just themselves.

No more Mr. Nice Reveal101. I'm going to make them feel like the wretched pieces of shiat they are.

I nearly died last week just from the stress of dealing with these assholes and I have nothing left to lose.

If you don't want a vaccine or to wear a mask, farking kill yourself. Now.


Thank you
 
