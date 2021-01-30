 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Not news: Trying to avoid excess baggage fees at the airport. Fark: By eating 30Kg of oranges in half an hour   (news18.com)
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I knew a guy who ate about 2 grams of hash when he was flying out of Amsterdam but... I understood his motivation.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
four travelers ate 30 kg oranges

30 / 4 = 7.5kg, or 16.5 lbs.

!!!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I once had a co-worker who was leaving straight from work for a weekend in Vegas.  He brought his suitcase.  I went over to the EO and asked her, "Do you have any phone books?"

She looked at me funny and asked, "Why the hell do you need a phone book?"

"Well Derek brought his suitcase in for his trip and..."

Her eyes lit up, before I could finish my sentence.  She took me downstairs to the main lobby and asked the EO there, "Do you have any phone books?":

She looked at us funny and asked, "Why the hell do you need a phone book?"

"Well, Derek brought his suitcase in for his trip and..."  Her eyes lit up before we were finished.  She found three NYC phone books in an old filing cabinet.

I snuck them into Derek's suitcase while he was in a meeting.  Later found out his bag checked-in at 49lbs.  He got all the way to his hotel room before he found the phone books.  I like to think I sent all of Manhattan on a one-way, all-expenses-paid trip to Vegas for the weekend.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They should have found that woman with the 40 of vodak she chugged instead of pouring it out.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yes, they ate 16 pounds of oranges each, in 30 minutes. I completely believe this story that has no accompanying pictures.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Remimds me of a $20 all you can drink bloody mary special that didn't go well.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
yeah, i'm calling BS too
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The poor bathroom on that airplane...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
APPLE.MOV
Youtube xxAJqvslV7M
 
